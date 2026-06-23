30+ Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals I Have Spotted In 2026

Amazon Prime Day is finally here for 2026. Taking place a few weeks earlier than usual, thanks to the FIFA World Cup and 250th anniversary of the United States, the discount heavy event will run from the 23rd to the 26th June this year.

In previous years we have seen deals across a wide range of categories like balls, clubs, tech and shoes, and I am pleased to say it appears to be the case this year as well. Some of the best Bushnell tech and laser rangefinders are nicely discounted along with some of the best golf shoes adidas make. You can also find the TaylorMade Qi10 on offer as well which is one of our favorite drivers from the last few years.

This blog will show you the best deals as well as some tips and tricks to help you find the best deals. The Golf Monthly team has been testing equipment for years and in Joel Tadman, Joe Ferguson, Sam De'Ath and Dan Parker, we have experts across a wide variety of golf products. We have also been covering sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday for years so we know good products and know good discounts when we see them.

We have a dedicated Amazon Prime Day golf deals hub where loads of the best products and offers have been listed for you to browse. Alternatively, if you want to browse yourself, I recommend taking a look at the golf deals section on Amazon, or let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below.

Deals Selected By Deals Selected By Sam Tremlett Senior E-commerce Editor I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products. Given how expensive golf is now in basically every area, it is my job to find the products to help you save.

Top US deals

Save $25 Strata Package Set: was $499.99 now $474.99 at Amazon After testing the Strata Package sets a few years ago, we continue to believe they are some of the best golf sets for beginners because of the ease of use, choice of set composition and undeniable value. It seems all three versions of the men's sets are on offer right now ranging from the 12 to 16-piece sets with different discounts. Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review

Save $25 Strata Women's Package Set: was $499.99 now $474.99 at Amazon The women's Strata sets are also on offer as well including the Ultimate set which we tested a few years ago. Overall the Strata sets are an exceptional option for beginners and female golfers hunting for maximum forgiveness. It offers an incredibly user-friendly setup designed to launch the ball easily and make the game instantly more enjoyable.