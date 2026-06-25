I Play Elite Amateur Golf, And My Go-To Tournament Shoes Just Dropped To Nearly Half Price On Prime Day

If there’s one thing that can swiftly wreck a round of golf, it’s walking 18 holes in an uncomfortable pair of golf shoes. The best golf shoes, particularly those packed with premium materials and tour-level traction technologies, rarely come cheap, and so finding a highly rated, high-performing model at a massive discount is somewhat of a rare occurrence. That said, I have just spotted an absolute steal that you will not want to miss during the Prime Day sales.

Save $90.01 adidas Tour 360 24 Shoes: was $200 now $109.99 at Amazon This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 45% off currently. Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review

The Adidas Tour360 24 is one of my favourite shoes released over the past couple of years, boasting a timeless silhouette, and they are nearly 50% off right now during Amazon Prime Day. Featuring an ultra-premium leather upper, exceptional 7-spike grip, and the blister-free T-Shape suede microfiber heel, this is one of the most complete all-around spiked golf shoes on the market.

As someone who plays elite amateur golf across the UK, I demand a lot from my footwear. I am regularly walking 36 holes in a day in unfortunately wildly unpredictable weather conditions, meaning I need a shoe that delivers on both stability and endurance.

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(Image credit: Mark Sandom)

Despite these shoes being a couple of years old now, I find them so unbelievably comfortable that I recently purchased a fresh pair and have been wearing them for a lot of my tournaments this year.

Right now, the Adidas Tour360 24 golf shoe is available at Amazon for an astonishing $109 - a significant discount from the original $200 price, plummeting for the Amazon Prime Day Sale. That is a massive $91 saving on a pair of shoes trusted by some of the best players in the world.

When you look at the pedigree of the Adidas Tour360, it is no surprise that it remains an absolute staple on the professional circuit. It is the shoe of choice for major champions and PGA Tour winners alike, with guys like Xander Schauffele, Sepp Straka, and Michael Thorbjornson all relying on that same tour-level stability week in and week out.

(Image credit: Future)

If that iconic 360Wrap design and seven-spike traction are good enough to help the world's best compete for millions of dollars under Sunday pressure, I can guarantee they are more than capable of keeping mine and your feet securely planted during a gruelling 36-hole amateur event, regardless of the conditions.

It’s not often you can slip a shoe straight on and not experience any pain, but I experienced absolutely zero rubbing and no soreness, even when walking 36 holes on firm summer turf recently. When combined with a reshaped insole offering fantastic arch support, the Tour360 24 feels incredibly premium from the moment you slip it on.

When I’m fully loading the pressure through the ground in my swing, I can genuinely feel the bridge working, offering a solid platform to push on, knowing that my foot won't roll. Add in the comprehensive seven-spike outsole, which includes an extra spike purposefully positioned in the toe area for better push-off and more power.

Fellow equipment tester, Dan Parker testing the Tour360 24 golf shoes (Image credit: Future)

Beyond its impressive performance, the shoe just looks superb, blending a modern style with a proven timeless aesthetic. The Tour 360 24 golf shoes are the kind of shoes that really can be worn with any style of outfit, making it what I feel is the most versatile golf shoe on the market.

If you want to elevate your comfort and stability on the course without breaking the bank this summer, this Amazon Prime Day deal is simply too good to ignore. Grab a pair of the best golf shoes on the market while your size is still in stock!