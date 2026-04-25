Rory McIlroy To Skip Second Straight Signature Event At Cadillac Championship As Notable Players Miss Trump National Doral Return

We'll have to wait at least another week until we see Rory McIlroy back on the golf course after the Masters champion opted to skip the upcoming Cadillac Championship.

It was not at all surprising that McIlroy missed the RBC Heritage earlier this month. It's an event the Northern Irishman has never been keen on and is not necessarily one he has to play.

However, another Signature Event has now failed to make his calendar for the year, which is far more of a surprise.

Next week, the inaugural Cadillac Championship will take place at Donald Trump's renowned golf course, The Blue Monster in Miami.

McIlroy's name is not on the list of players involved, though. Given the tournament comes with a $20m prize purse, that decision has raised some eyebrows.

The Blue Monster at Trump National Doral has not been used on the PGA Tour in 10 years, and McIlroy's absence will be felt.

Funnily enough, in 2015, McIlroy served up a memorable moment at Doral when he launched his 3-iron into the lake during the second round. He also finished T3rd there in 2016, so it's a course with a mixed history for the 36-year-old.

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Trump National Doral has been hosting events on the LIV Golf League for the past few years (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fact this is the second Signature Event he's skipped in a row also gives us a good insight into McIlroy's motivations from here on out, with Major glory surely now his main focus.

What's more, the PGA Tour calendar is stacked with prestigious events in the coming weeks, and we'll likely see McIlroy teeing up at Quail Hollow for the Truist Championship on May 7.

That Signature Event will be ideal preparation for the PGA Championship the following week, as McIlroy goes on the hunt for another Major title.

Signature Events are designed to attract the best golfers in the world, but McIlroy is not the only top player choosing to give this one a miss.

The likes of Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, and Robert MacIntyre won't be there for the event, either.

Fitzpatrick will have played ten events this year after completing the Zurich Classic this weekend, so it figures that he's taking a break.

This is also a scheduled break for Aberg, while MacIntyre told the press at a Scottish Open media day that plans to stay in Oban and see his family.