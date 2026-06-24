9 Discounted Prime Day Products To Help You Play Your Best Golf In The Sun
Get the right gear to help you play your best in the sun, from a good cap, to sun tan lotion and lightweight shoes.
Conor Keenan
As I write this piece, I look at the thermometer in my office and see it read 32 degrees. Yes, the UK is in the midst of a major heatwave, which makes golf a lot more difficult to play if you aren't prepared for it.
As you can see by some of the venues they use on the likes of the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, it remains possible to play golf in hot temperatures - you just have to be prepared for it.
As part of our coverage of Amazon Prime Day, I've picked out nine items that are currently on the sale rack that can prepare you for playing in the warm weather. Just make sure you're lathered up with suncream, fully hydrated and have a few of these products with you to enjoy your round in the sun.
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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