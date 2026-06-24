9 Discounted Prime Day Products To Help You Play Your Best Golf In The Sun

As I write this piece, I look at the thermometer in my office and see it read 32 degrees. Yes, the UK is in the midst of a major heatwave, which makes golf a lot more difficult to play if you aren't prepared for it.

As you can see by some of the venues they use on the likes of the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, it remains possible to play golf in hot temperatures - you just have to be prepared for it.

As part of our coverage of Amazon Prime Day, I've picked out nine items that are currently on the sale rack that can prepare you for playing in the warm weather. Just make sure you're lathered up with suncream, fully hydrated and have a few of these products with you to enjoy your round in the sun.