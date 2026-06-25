I've Tested Dozens Of Women's Golf Shoes... These 9 Are The Only Prime Day Deals Worth Your Money

What woman doesn’t love shoes? We’re so spoilt for choice with golf shoes nowadays, with styles to suit every taste and budget.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of spikeless shoes, especially the ones that seamlessly transition from the golf course straight into everyday life. That said, if you’re looking for that extra bit of high-performance stability, there are some fantastic spiked models out there right now, too.

Of course, fashion is one thing, but function is everything. Comfort should always be your top priority, especially in the summer heat when you need your feet to breathe!

To save you the legwork, this Amazon Prime Day I’ve found 9 of the best women’s golf shoes with serious discounts. So, what are you waiting for?

To be fair, there are more of the best women's spikeless shoes on offer than spiked models, but I’m sure there must be a pair above that has caught your eye.

I should point out that the adidas Codechaos is still one of my go-to shoes, it is so comfortable, and similarly I raved about the FootJoy Quantum last year and my colleague Genelle Aldred, is equally impressed with the 2026 model.