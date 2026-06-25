I've Tested Dozens Of Women's Golf Shoes... These 9 Are The Only Prime Day Deals Worth Your Money
Our women's golf editor hand-selected these 9 Prime Day shoe deals for ultimate comfort, stability, and on-course style
What woman doesn’t love shoes? We’re so spoilt for choice with golf shoes nowadays, with styles to suit every taste and budget.
Personally, I’m a huge fan of spikeless shoes, especially the ones that seamlessly transition from the golf course straight into everyday life. That said, if you’re looking for that extra bit of high-performance stability, there are some fantastic spiked models out there right now, too.
Of course, fashion is one thing, but function is everything. Comfort should always be your top priority, especially in the summer heat when you need your feet to breathe!
To save you the legwork, this Amazon Prime Day I’ve found 9 of the best women’s golf shoes with serious discounts. So, what are you waiting for?
To be fair, there are more of the best women's spikeless shoes on offer than spiked models, but I’m sure there must be a pair above that has caught your eye.
I should point out that the adidas Codechaos is still one of my go-to shoes, it is so comfortable, and similarly I raved about the FootJoy Quantum last year and my colleague Genelle Aldred, is equally impressed with the 2026 model.
if you're after more Prime Day deals, make sure to check out our live blog and hub, which is updated regularly to showcase the value for money out there this week.
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Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.