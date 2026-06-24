I Test Golf Tech For A Living And These Are The 6 Best Garmin Golf Deals I've Spotted During Amazon Prime

Technology in golf is becoming more and more popular, with the rise of yardage devices in the form of watches, lasers, GPS all becoming a regular sight out on the course. Not to mention the growth in launch monitor technology we are seeing on the driving range!

From mine, and other Golf Monthly contributors' testing, we know that one of the leading brands in this sector is Garmin, who are not just known for producing some of the best golf watches money can buy, but also rangefinders and launch monitors. As such, testing all of this gear from them, and a lot of other brands, takes a lot of time as we look to be as thorough as possible. This means testing all the features, how usable the tech is, as well as for things like waterproofing, durability, accuracy and so on.

As mentioned, Garmin is one of the market-leading brands in this regard, and what is great to see is the brand has discounted some of the best products we have tested during Amazon Prime Day, as you can see below...

Having thoroughly tested and reviewed the products above, we at Golf Monthly know exactly how they perform, what their strengths and weaknesses are, and indeed what you are getting is excellent value for money.

For under $150, you could purchase the Approach S12, which is a watch specially designed solely for the golf course, or the Approach S44 for under $250, which can work both on the course, and off it.

Certainly, Garmin products are extremely versatile options, as the Approach G80 can be used as a GPS device and a launch monitor, which is able to track club head speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing tempo and estimated distance. Additionally I should mention the Z30 Laser as well which we loved in testing and it came oh so close to getting five stars.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom Miles) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Speaking of launch monitors, the Approach R50 lived up to every expectation I had when I tested it at the beginning of last year.

Simple to use and clear and responsive, the launch monitor was extremely accurate and, impressively, can double up as a simulator to 43,000 courses. Overall, I felt that it has become one of the leading options for those looking to create an indoor set up.

Obviously, this model comes in at the pricier side, despite the $500 reduction, but Garmin also offers more budget launch monitors, such as the Approach R10.

Not only does it provide a significant amount of data, but the high degree of accuracy we feel justifies the $349.99 price tag.