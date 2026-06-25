My 21 Favorite Prime Day Golf Deals Under $50

We're nearing the end of the Amazon Prime Day sales and we hope you've taken advantage of some of the superb discounts we've documented in the buying advice section of the website.

If not then I think I know the reason - you want to grab some of the best Prime Day golf bargains but don't want to spend too much. I got you.

I tasked myself with finding the best products for your golf game on Amazon with a budget of $50 and I found 21 of them! Two of them are slightly over $50, but poetic license, right?

We always bang on about stocking up on golf balls during sale events, but what else can we get for under $50. Well, what about some of the best golf training aids? A golf net for your back garden? Or maybe even a few of the best golf accessories for your bag like a towel, groove cleaner or even your next reliable golf glove. There should be something for everyone below - and you can use the search bar to filter out some items if there is one thing in particular you're after.