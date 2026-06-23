These Are The 6 Best Training Aids You Can Buy At Amazon (And They Are Discounted During Prime Day)

At Golf Monthly we've tested a lot of training aids over the years. We are all frequent golfers and our testing team in particular regularly get bits of gear and aids to try out to improve their golf games. As such, we know what works and what doesn't, which is why I decided to create this quick guide on six of the best training aids we've tested, that all happen to be on offer during Amazon Prime Day 2026, (apart from Scottie Scheffler's training grip which I am calling a deal because it is only $10).

Now I should quickly acknowledge that each of the training aids I've picked out all help with something a little different so you therefore need to know what area of the game you need help with. I have explained what each aid helps with below to help narrow your focus.

As previously mentioned, we have tested all of the training aids included above, each of which can help with something a little different. Starting with the training grip, it is trusted by world number one Scottie Scheffler so that should give you an indication of its use! Basically it is a molded rubber training grip channels your hands into the perfect position for rock-solid consistency.

Next the ButterBlade is in essence a tiny clubhead designed to sharpen your ball-striking. Trust me, hitting this and then going back to your regular clubs, they look and feel friendlier than ever. The Eyeline Speed Trap 2.0 also helps with ball-striking but also feedback on swing path and ball flight too.