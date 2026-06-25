Forget Amazon, Stewart Golf's Summer Sale Has Up To $600 Off Two Editor's Choice Golf Carts
There are significant savings to be had across the Stewart Golf range - but you'll need to be quick to secure your dream trolley and/or cart bag
With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, we've looked to bring you the best discounts on golf equipment with our Amazon Prime Day live blog, but we've also been looking elsewhere too.
For example the Stewart Golf Summer Sale has not escaped our attention. With up to 50% off selected products, and huge savings to be had across the British manufacturer's award-winning trolley range, it's time to have a good browse but I should let you know, the sale ends on July 28 2026.
We've highlighted three products here that feature in the Stewart Golf Summer Sale for June 2026, all of which we have tested.
We're big fans of the Q Follow Electric Trolley. If you like your golf gadgets, this engineering masterpiece will also be right up your street. The headline technology allows the trolley to follow you around the course. For golfers seeking a genuinely hands-free experience, this could prove a real game-changer.
In testing, reliability was very impressive, with the trolley consistently tracking and stopping right by our ball. Top marks for stability, too, thanks largely to a retractable stabiliser, which is made up of two smaller wheels and helps keep the trolley upright at all times. It deploys automatically during setup, which is also very smart.
You'll also find the Stewart Golf Vertx Remote at a discounted price. With a host of handy features and a high build quality, the Vertx makes for a reliable performer and is actually our top pick in our best remote golf trolleys guide.
Aided by the two non-rotating front wheels, the Vertx boasts super stability regardless of the terrain. It’s also very simple to operate and features a built-in carry handle that helps when lifting the unit in and out of the car.
As for the Nero cart bag, you'll find the original Nero included in our best golf trolley bags guide. For Golf Monthly's Dan Parker, someone who might just have tested more golf bags than shoes, its the standout model in terms of functionality.
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Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, Wembley Stadium, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest brands and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the equipment side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering equipment, travel, instruction, and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. A single figure golfer (just), he's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, one of the 35 Top 100 courses he’s ticked off to date.
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