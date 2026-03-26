Brooks Koepka has found his groove ahead of the 12th event of the PGA Tour, and Scottie Scheffler's withdrawal has given the five-time major winner further grounds for optimism at Memorial Park Golf Course. We have all the info on how to watch Houston Open 2026 online and on TV.

Houston Open 2026 key information • Dates: March 26-29, 2026 • Venue: Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, Texas, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, ESPN, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get up to 77% off NordVPN

Min Woo Lee beat Scheffler and Gary Woodland by a single stroke to secure a maiden PGA Tour title a year ago, setting a new course record in the process, and he's returned to the Lone Star state to defend it.

The Houston Open, however, is consistently competitive, which may have something to do with being one of the final stops before the Masters. The past two editions of the tournament have gone down to the wire, and Vijay Singh was the last player to go back-to-back, in 2004 and 2005.

Chris Gotterup, the only player to have won multiple PGA Tour titles this season, is also in action this week, along with Rickie Fowler, a four-time top-20 finisher in 2026, Shane Lowry, whose second-place at the Cognizant Classic is one of two top-10 finishes this year, and recent Houston Open winners Stephan Jaeger and Tony Finau.

It's the improving form of Koepka, however, that really captures the imagination. He's now recorded three straight top-20 finishes, and finished fifth at Memorial Park in 2020.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch Houston Open 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times ET

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thursday 26th March Round One 3pm–7pm (Golf Channel) Friday 27th March Round Two 3pm–7pm (Golf Channel) Saturday 28th March Round Three 1pm–3pm (Golf Channel); 3pm–6pm (NBC & Peacock) Sunday 29th March Round Four 1pm–3pm (Golf Channel); 3pm–6pm (NBC & Peacock)

Watch Houston Open 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Houston Open 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Houston Open is spread across ESPN Select, NBC and the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live is available on the ESPN Select streaming platform on all four days of the tournament. ESPN will show the main feed, as well as streams of the marquee group, and two featured groups each session.

PGA Tour Live: Thursday: 8.15am-7pm

The Golf Channel will also be showing action from the first two days. Not got cable? No problem, you can stream The Golf Channel with a cord-cutting service, such as Sling.

NBC will then take over from the Golf Channel for the latter stages of rounds 3 and 4. This will also be covered on the streaming service Peacock.

You can find the full TV schedule at the foot of the page.

Sling TV is a great way to catch all the action on Golf Channel and NBC. To access Golf Channel and NBC, you’ll need the Sling Blue plan, plus the Sports Extra add-on. This combination gives you live coverage of the Houston Open in its entirety. Pricing starts at around $56.99 per month for the Blue plan and Sports Extra add-on combined.

How to watch Houston Open 2026 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Houston Open on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

How to watch Houston Open 2026 in Canada

The Houston Open is being shown live on the Golf Channel and TSN in Canada. TSN+ will show Thursday and Friday's play and TSN will show action on both Saturday and Sunday.

TSN+ prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch Houston Open 2026 in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Houston Open on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503 and Fox Sports 505, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Houston Open Tee Times: Round 1

The 16th hole and the iconic par-3 island green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass (Image credit: Jonathan Bachman via Getty Images)

Times in EDT (GMT)

8.20am (12.20pm): Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Bronson Burgoon

Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Bronson Burgoon 8.20am 10th (12.20pm): Vince Whaley, Danny Walker, Marco Penge

Vince Whaley, Danny Walker, Marco Penge 8.31am (12.31pm): Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Chad Ramey

Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Chad Ramey 8.31am 10th (12.31pm): Keith Mitchell, Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard

Keith Mitchell, Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard 8.42am (12.42pm): Danny Willett, Sam Stevens, Doug Ghim

Danny Willett, Sam Stevens, Doug Ghim 8.42am 10th (12.42pm): Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler 8.53am (12.53pm): William Mouw, Brian Campbell, Chris Kirk

William Mouw, Brian Campbell, Chris Kirk 8.53am 10th (12.53pm): Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Sam Burns

Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Sam Burns 9.04am (1.04pm): Garrick Higgo, Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Hall

Garrick Higgo, Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Hall 9.04am 10th (1.04pm): Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin, Stephan Jaeger

Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin, Stephan Jaeger 9.15am (1.15pm): Kurt Kitayama, Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu

Kurt Kitayama, Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu 9.15am 10th (1.15pm): Ryan Gerard, Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Ryan Gerard, Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 9.26am (1.26pm): Michael Brennan, Ryan Fox, Aaron Wise

Michael Brennan, Ryan Fox, Aaron Wise 9.26am 10th (1.26pm): Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Mac Meissner

Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Mac Meissner 9.37am (1.37pm): Dylan Wu, Hank Lebioda, Kristoffer Reitan

Dylan Wu, Hank Lebioda, Kristoffer Reitan 9.37am 10th (1.37pm): David Lipsky, Rasmus Hojgaard, Takumi Kanaya

David Lipsky, Rasmus Hojgaard, Takumi Kanaya 9.48am (1.48pm): Patrick Fishburn, Jimmy Stanger, Jeffrey Kang

Patrick Fishburn, Jimmy Stanger, Jeffrey Kang 9.48am 10th (1.48pm): Lee Hodges, Beau Hossler, Johnny Keefer

Lee Hodges, Beau Hossler, Johnny Keefer 9.59am (1.59pm): Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Dan Brown

Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Dan Brown 9.59am 10th (1.59pm): Jordan Smith, Adrien Saddier, Pontus Nyholm

Jordan Smith, Adrien Saddier, Pontus Nyholm 10.10am (2.10pm): Jackson Suber, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Casey Russell

Jackson Suber, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Casey Russell 10.10am 10th (2.10pm): Jesper Svensson, Paul Waring, Davis Chatfield

Jesper Svensson, Paul Waring, Davis Chatfield 1.20pm (5.20pm): KH Lee, Denny McCarthy, Rico Hoey

KH Lee, Denny McCarthy, Rico Hoey 1.20pm 10th (5.20pm): Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder

Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder 1.31pm (5.31pm): Will Zalatoris, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Roy

Will Zalatoris, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Roy 1.31pm 10th (5.31pm): Peter Malnati, Adam Svensson, Eric Cole

Peter Malnati, Adam Svensson, Eric Cole 1.42pm (5.42pm): Min Woo Lee, Tony Finau, Adam Scott

Min Woo Lee, Tony Finau, Adam Scott 1.42pm 10th (5.42pm): Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power, Trey Mullinax

Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power, Trey Mullinax 1.53pm (5.53pm): Jake Knapp, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thorbjornsen

Jake Knapp, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thorbjornsen 1.53pm 10th (5.53pm): Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Matt Kuchar

Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Matt Kuchar 2.04pm (6.04pm): Ricky Castillo, Sungjae Im, Pierceson Coody

Ricky Castillo, Sungjae Im, Pierceson Coody 2.04pm 10th (6.04pm): Adam Schenk, JT Poston, Aaron Rai

Adam Schenk, JT Poston, Aaron Rai 2.15pm 6.15pm): Harris English, Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

Harris English, Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers 2.15pm 10th (6.15pm): Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Lucas Glover

Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Lucas Glover 2.26pm (6.26pm): Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley, SH Kim

Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley, SH Kim 2.26pm 10th (6.26pm): Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland

Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland 2.37pm (6.37pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Mackenzie Hughes, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2.37pm 10th (6.37pm): Matt Wallace, Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips

Matt Wallace, Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips 2.48pm (6.48pm): Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat, Matti Schmid

Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat, Matti Schmid 2.48pm 10th (6.48pm): Kris Ventura, AJ Ewart, Luke Clanton

Kris Ventura, AJ Ewart, Luke Clanton 2.59pm (6.59pm): Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Kensei Hirata

Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Kensei Hirata 2.59pm 10th (6.59pm): Adrien Dumond de Chassart, Marcelo Rozo, Cole Hammer

Adrien Dumond de Chassart, Marcelo Rozo, Cole Hammer 3.10pm (7.10pm): Haotong Li, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht

Haotong Li, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht 3.10pm 10th (7.10pm): David Ford, Zach Bauchou, Mason Howell (a)

David Ford, Zach Bauchou, Mason Howell (a) 3.21pm (7.21pm): Chandler Blanchet, Neal Shipley, Gordon Sargent

Houston Open 2026 TV Schedule

Sunday 15th March - Round One:

US (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 12.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 12.30pm-6pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 11.30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): From 8.15am (TSN+)