How To Watch Houston Open 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For The PGA Tour Event
Is Brooks Koepka heating up at the perfect moment?
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Brooks Koepka has found his groove ahead of the 12th event of the PGA Tour, and Scottie Scheffler's withdrawal has given the five-time major winner further grounds for optimism at Memorial Park Golf Course. We have all the info on how to watch Houston Open 2026 online and on TV.
Houston Open 2026 key information
• Dates: March 26-29, 2026
• Venue: Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, Texas, USA
• TV Channels: The Golf Channel, ESPN, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Get up to 77% off NordVPN
Min Woo Lee beat Scheffler and Gary Woodland by a single stroke to secure a maiden PGA Tour title a year ago, setting a new course record in the process, and he's returned to the Lone Star state to defend it.
The Houston Open, however, is consistently competitive, which may have something to do with being one of the final stops before the Masters. The past two editions of the tournament have gone down to the wire, and Vijay Singh was the last player to go back-to-back, in 2004 and 2005.
Chris Gotterup, the only player to have won multiple PGA Tour titles this season, is also in action this week, along with Rickie Fowler, a four-time top-20 finisher in 2026, Shane Lowry, whose second-place at the Cognizant Classic is one of two top-10 finishes this year, and recent Houston Open winners Stephan Jaeger and Tony Finau.
It's the improving form of Koepka, however, that really captures the imagination. He's now recorded three straight top-20 finishes, and finished fifth at Memorial Park in 2020.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch Houston Open 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.
US Broadcasting Schedule
All times ET
Date
Round
US Broadcast
Thursday 26th March
Round One
3pm–7pm (Golf Channel)
Friday 27th March
Round Two
3pm–7pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday 28th March
Round Three
1pm–3pm (Golf Channel); 3pm–6pm (NBC & Peacock)
Sunday 29th March
Round Four
1pm–3pm (Golf Channel); 3pm–6pm (NBC & Peacock)
Watch Houston Open 2026 from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
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How to watch Houston Open 2026 in the US
In the US this week, TV coverage for the Houston Open is spread across ESPN Select, NBC and the Golf Channel.
PGA Tour Live is available on the ESPN Select streaming platform on all four days of the tournament. ESPN will show the main feed, as well as streams of the marquee group, and two featured groups each session.
PGA Tour Live: Thursday: 8.15am-7pm
The Golf Channel will also be showing action from the first two days. Not got cable? No problem, you can stream The Golf Channel with a cord-cutting service, such as Sling.
NBC will then take over from the Golf Channel for the latter stages of rounds 3 and 4. This will also be covered on the streaming service Peacock.
You can find the full TV schedule at the foot of the page.
Sling TV is a great way to catch all the action on Golf Channel and NBC.
To access Golf Channel and NBC, you’ll need the Sling Blue plan, plus the Sports Extra add-on. This combination gives you live coverage of the Houston Open in its entirety.
Pricing starts at around $56.99 per month for the Blue plan and Sports Extra add-on combined.
How to watch Houston Open 2026 in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch the Houston Open on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.
How to watch Houston Open 2026 in Canada
The Houston Open is being shown live on the Golf Channel and TSN in Canada. TSN+ will show Thursday and Friday's play and TSN will show action on both Saturday and Sunday.
TSN+ prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.
How to watch Houston Open 2026 in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch the Houston Open on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503 and Fox Sports 505, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.
Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.
Houston Open Tee Times: Round 1
Times in EDT (GMT)
- 8.20am (12.20pm): Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Bronson Burgoon
- 8.20am 10th (12.20pm): Vince Whaley, Danny Walker, Marco Penge
- 8.31am (12.31pm): Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Chad Ramey
- 8.31am 10th (12.31pm): Keith Mitchell, Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8.42am (12.42pm): Danny Willett, Sam Stevens, Doug Ghim
- 8.42am 10th (12.42pm): Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler
- 8.53am (12.53pm): William Mouw, Brian Campbell, Chris Kirk
- 8.53am 10th (12.53pm): Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 9.04am (1.04pm): Garrick Higgo, Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Hall
- 9.04am 10th (1.04pm): Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin, Stephan Jaeger
- 9.15am (1.15pm): Kurt Kitayama, Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu
- 9.15am 10th (1.15pm): Ryan Gerard, Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 9.26am (1.26pm): Michael Brennan, Ryan Fox, Aaron Wise
- 9.26am 10th (1.26pm): Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Mac Meissner
- 9.37am (1.37pm): Dylan Wu, Hank Lebioda, Kristoffer Reitan
- 9.37am 10th (1.37pm): David Lipsky, Rasmus Hojgaard, Takumi Kanaya
- 9.48am (1.48pm): Patrick Fishburn, Jimmy Stanger, Jeffrey Kang
- 9.48am 10th (1.48pm): Lee Hodges, Beau Hossler, Johnny Keefer
- 9.59am (1.59pm): Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Dan Brown
- 9.59am 10th (1.59pm): Jordan Smith, Adrien Saddier, Pontus Nyholm
- 10.10am (2.10pm): Jackson Suber, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Casey Russell
- 10.10am 10th (2.10pm): Jesper Svensson, Paul Waring, Davis Chatfield
- 1.20pm (5.20pm): KH Lee, Denny McCarthy, Rico Hoey
- 1.20pm 10th (5.20pm): Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder
- 1.31pm (5.31pm): Will Zalatoris, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Roy
- 1.31pm 10th (5.31pm): Peter Malnati, Adam Svensson, Eric Cole
- 1.42pm (5.42pm): Min Woo Lee, Tony Finau, Adam Scott
- 1.42pm 10th (5.42pm): Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power, Trey Mullinax
- 1.53pm (5.53pm): Jake Knapp, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 1.53pm 10th (5.53pm): Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Matt Kuchar
- 2.04pm (6.04pm): Ricky Castillo, Sungjae Im, Pierceson Coody
- 2.04pm 10th (6.04pm): Adam Schenk, JT Poston, Aaron Rai
- 2.15pm 6.15pm): Harris English, Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers
- 2.15pm 10th (6.15pm): Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Lucas Glover
- 2.26pm (6.26pm): Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley, SH Kim
- 2.26pm 10th (6.26pm): Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland
- 2.37pm (6.37pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 2.37pm 10th (6.37pm): Matt Wallace, Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips
- 2.48pm (6.48pm): Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat, Matti Schmid
- 2.48pm 10th (6.48pm): Kris Ventura, AJ Ewart, Luke Clanton
- 2.59pm (6.59pm): Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Kensei Hirata
- 2.59pm 10th (6.59pm): Adrien Dumond de Chassart, Marcelo Rozo, Cole Hammer
- 3.10pm (7.10pm): Haotong Li, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht
- 3.10pm 10th (7.10pm): David Ford, Zach Bauchou, Mason Howell (a)
- 3.21pm (7.21pm): Chandler Blanchet, Neal Shipley, Gordon Sargent
Houston Open 2026 TV Schedule
Sunday 15th March - Round One:
US (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
UK (GMT): 12.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 12.30pm-6pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 11.30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): From 8.15am (TSN+)
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Jacob manages how to watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He is a First Class Sports Journalism graduate and spends many summer evenings playing golf at his local club.
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