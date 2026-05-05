6 More Big Names Confirmed For Women's TGL... But Still No Sign Of Nelly Korda
The latest signings for the women's equivalent of the simulator-based contest have been revealed, but there's still no sign of Korda
The upcoming women’s TGL is taking shape, with confirmation of six new LPGA Tour players joining the roster – although Nelly Korda’s name is not among them.
The women’s equivalent of the tech-focused contest, which sees players compete in a custom-built arena with state-of-the-art technology, including a 64-foot by 46-foot simulator, is due to begin later this year.
As a result, 14 players have now signed up for the league, with the latest to get on board being Major champions Celine Boutier, Minjee Lee and Danielle Kang, LPGA Tour winners Andrea Lee and Megan Khang and Solheim Cup star Albane Valenzuela.
The six signings will join an equally impressive list of names who had already committed to WTGL, including Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie West.
However, one notable omission remains the player at the top of the world rankings, three-time Major winner Korda.
The WTGL was announced by the LPGA Tour and TMRW Sports in January, but one of its early critics was the American.
Speaking exclusively to Golfweek later that month, she revealed she sees it as a missed opportunity, saying: “I have mixed feelings on it if I'm being very honest… and I'm surprised no other girls have, or no one's really spoken out about it.
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“I think it's a huge and unbelievable miss that we're not playing alongside the men.
"There's no greater way to grow the game, and it would have been revolutionary. It would have been the first time, I think, that men and women are on the same playing field, playing for the same exact amount of money.
"But I also think it's great that we are getting this opportunity, so that's my mixed feelings.”
Despite Korda’s misgivings, she didn’t rule out the possibility of signing up for it at some point, adding: “I'm just still weighing out the time commitment….I just haven't really thought about it too much, because I've been really focused on trying to get ready for this season.
"I think logistically, they're still trying to figure some stuff out, so I will just weigh out my options in the near future.”
While Korda, who claimed her second consecutive title at the Riviera Maya Open on Sunday, is still missing from the roster, more big signings are likely in the coming months.
It has not yet been confirmed how many teams or players will take part in WTGL, but the men's version has six sides, each with four full-time players.
Assuming that is replicated in the women’s version, it would leave room for 10 more names to be announced in due course.
WGTL Confirmed Players
- Celine Boutier
- Brooke Henderson
- Charley Hull
- Danielle Kang
- Megan Khang
- Lydia Ko
- Andrea Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Jeeno Thitikuk
- Lexi Thompson
- Albane Valenzuela
- Michelle Wie West
- Lottie Woad
- Rose Zhang
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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