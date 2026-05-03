Tour Pro In Contention Before Slow-Play Penalty Scuppers Title Shot At Turkish Airlines Open

The headline story of the Turkish Airlines Open belonged to Mikael Lindberg, who claimed victory, but the news also came in the form of a slow play penalty in the crucial, final moments.

This incident didn't involve winner Lindberg, but instead Gregorio de Leo, who received a one-stroke penalty for slow play at the par 3 11th, with the Italian exceeding the permitted shot time.

Despite the penalty, De Leo racked up his best finish on the DP World Tour in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Via a message to Golf Monthly, a DP World Tour official confirmed the reason for De Leo's penalty, with a statement reading:

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"De Leo was given a one shot penalty because the player exceeded his allowed time for the stroke (50 seconds) by more than an additional 30 seconds - whilst being monitored.

"In such situations, the DP World Tour Pace of Play Policy stipulates a one stroke penalty to be applied. It was his tee shot on the 11th hole."

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Going into the back nine at National GC in Belek, the 26-year-old found himself just one back of the lead as he searched for a maiden DP World Tour title.

Remaining one back playing the 11th, De Leo made an up-and-down from off the green to save par, but was informed that he had been penalized a stroke due to the time it took for him to play the hole.

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Although he birdied the next hole, the par 5 12th, bogeys at the 15th and 17th meant he finished in a share of seventh, four back of Lindberg.

Despite the penalty, the T7th result was his best finish of 2026, as De Leo moved up to 47th in the Race to Dubai Rankings.