Texas Children's Houston Open Leaderboard: Min Woo Lee Searches For First PGA Tour Victory As Scottie Scheffler Among Chasing Pack

SCHEFFLER BIRDIES THE THIRD Despite a poor tee shot, the World No. 1 plays a driver off the deck to the front edge for his second and manages to get up-and-down for birdie. Scheffler moves out of the big logjam at 12-under, with the American now 13-under and four back of Lee. In the group, Ryan Gerard also moves to 13-under thanks to a birdie at the third.

WOODLAND MOVES TO 13-UNDER Woodland has birdied the par 5 third to move to 13-under-par and four back of Lee, who sees his birdie attempt at the second slide by the right-side.

EXCELLENT APPROACH AT THE SECOND Many players have flown the second green today but, at the par 3, Lee plays a delightful sawn-off approach that finishes pin-high and left of the flag. Fox also finds the left side of the green, albeit again a long way away, while Tosti continues to go aggressive but finds the greenside bunker right of the flag. Around the course, Valimaki remains at 12-under thanks to a run of pars, while Gary Woodland has birdied the second to move into the six-way tie for second.

LEE EXTENDS HIS LEAD (Image credit: Getty Images) Although Lee fails to hole his birdie attempt he does par the hole to remain at 17-under. In terms of Tosti, he plays a poor chip after taking a drop, but the Argentinian does roll in the bogey putt to drop back to 12-under, with Lee's lead extending to five shots. In the group, Fox pars and stays at 12-under.

SCHEFFLER PARS THE FIRST The World No.1 will need to go low today to have a chance of winning in his home State and, at the opening hole, he just misses a 15-footer for birdie. He remains at 12-under. Back up the fairway, Fox finds the green with his approach, albeit 50-feet away from the flag. Certainly, it's a better shot than Tosti's who, despite being on the fairway, plays a massive hook into the water on the left. Last up is Lee and, despite seeing his playing partner find the water, he plays a stunning second to 11-feet.

LEADERS ARE OFF IN TEXAS Lee is first on the tee at Memorial Park and, with driver in hand, he pounds his tee shot down the left side and into the rough. Tosti is up next and, with his tee shot, last year's runner-up plays a nice cut to the left side of the fairway. In terms of Fox, the New Zealander also follows Lee down the left side, finding the rough.