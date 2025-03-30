Texas Children's Houston Open Leaderboard: Min Woo Lee Searches For First PGA Tour Victory As Scottie Scheffler Among Chasing Pack

Going into the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open it's Min Woo Lee who leads Alejandro Tosti by four shots.
Producing rounds of 66, 64 and 63 to sit at 17-under-par, Lee is searching for a maiden PGA Tour title and the biggest victory of his young career.
Among those in the chasing pack are World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who is 12-under-par. Along with Scheffler, a number of players, such as Tosti, Ryan Fox and Ryan Gerard, are also looking for a first PGA Tour title.
Texas Children's Houston Open Leaderboard
- -17 MIN WOO LEE
- -13 GARY WOODLAND
- -12 ALEJANDRO TOSTI, KEITH MITCHELL SAMI VALIMAKI, RYAN FOX, RYAN GERARD, SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER
SCHEFFLER BIRDIES THE THIRD
Despite a poor tee shot, the World No. 1 plays a driver off the deck to the front edge for his second and manages to get up-and-down for birdie.
Scheffler moves out of the big logjam at 12-under, with the American now 13-under and four back of Lee. In the group, Ryan Gerard also moves to 13-under thanks to a birdie at the third.
WOODLAND MOVES TO 13-UNDER
Woodland has birdied the par 5 third to move to 13-under-par and four back of Lee, who sees his birdie attempt at the second slide by the right-side.
EXCELLENT APPROACH AT THE SECOND
Many players have flown the second green today but, at the par 3, Lee plays a delightful sawn-off approach that finishes pin-high and left of the flag.
Fox also finds the left side of the green, albeit again a long way away, while Tosti continues to go aggressive but finds the greenside bunker right of the flag.
Around the course, Valimaki remains at 12-under thanks to a run of pars, while Gary Woodland has birdied the second to move into the six-way tie for second.
LEE EXTENDS HIS LEAD
Although Lee fails to hole his birdie attempt he does par the hole to remain at 17-under. In terms of Tosti, he plays a poor chip after taking a drop, but the Argentinian does roll in the bogey putt to drop back to 12-under, with Lee's lead extending to five shots. In the group, Fox pars and stays at 12-under.
SCHEFFLER PARS THE FIRST
The World No.1 will need to go low today to have a chance of winning in his home State and, at the opening hole, he just misses a 15-footer for birdie. He remains at 12-under.
Back up the fairway, Fox finds the green with his approach, albeit 50-feet away from the flag. Certainly, it's a better shot than Tosti's who, despite being on the fairway, plays a massive hook into the water on the left.
Last up is Lee and, despite seeing his playing partner find the water, he plays a stunning second to 11-feet.
LEADERS ARE OFF IN TEXAS
Lee is first on the tee at Memorial Park and, with driver in hand, he pounds his tee shot down the left side and into the rough.
Tosti is up next and, with his tee shot, last year's runner-up plays a nice cut to the left side of the fairway. In terms of Fox, the New Zealander also follows Lee down the left side, finding the rough.
HELLO ALL
Hello all and welcome to Golf Monthly's final round coverage of the Texas Children's Houston Open, where Min Woo Lee is in prime position to claim a first PGA Tour title.
The Aussie is teeing off alongside Alejandro Tosti and Ryan Fox, who sit at 13 and 12-under, with all three men searching for a maiden PGA Tour title.
Currently, on the final day, it's Sami Valimaki who has made the biggest move, with the Finn three-under through his first four holes and now 12-under for the tournament.