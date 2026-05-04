Report: Phil Mickelson To Miss LIV Golf Virginia As PGA Championship Doubts Grow

For the sixth time this season, a LIV Golf event is set to take place without Phil Mickelson, with Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig reporting that the HyFlyers GC captain will miss its Virginia tournament, which begins on May 7th.

Mickelson initially withdrew from the first two LIV Golf events of 2026, in Riyadh and Adelaide, citing a family health matter, while he was also absent from the events that followed in Hong Kong and Singapore.

It was hoped he would resume a full schedule when he played in LIV Golf South Africa in March. However, the six-time Major winner, who finished tied for 48th at the Steyn City tournament, went on to miss The Masters and LIV Golf Mexico City in the weeks that followed.

Mickelson’s continuing absence is not entirely surprising, because when he announced he would miss the Augusta National tournament for only the second time since 1995, he suggested his absence would extend beyond the Major.

The HyFlyers GC captain returned for LIV Golf South Africa (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, he wrote on X: “Unfortunately, I will not play in the Masters tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter.”

Despite sitting out the event, Mickelson was still an interested observer from afar, commenting on the action several times throughout the tournament before congratulating eventual winner Rory McIlroy.

Following LIV Golf Virginia, Mickelson would typically next be expected to appear at the PGA Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 55-year-old has a place in the tournament for life, having won the Wanamaker Trophy in 2005 and 2021.

However, while he hasn’t officially withdrawn from the Aronimink Golf Club event, which begins on May 14th, there will surely be doubts as to whether he will take his place in the field.