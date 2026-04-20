Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Betting Tips 2026: Bazza's Best Bets At TPC Louisiana

Our run of top-10s since picking Matt Fitzpatrick at the Valspar Championship continued last weekend as Baz's tip, Ludvig Aberg, ended T4th at the RBC Heritage - which was won by the aforementioned Englishman.

Despite the relative disappointment, it has been a strong start to the year for our expert panel with three outright wins between us and more top-10s than we can count.

In a bid to go one better at this week's team event, each of our tipsters have pulled their socks up and gone back to the process which has served us so well since we began these columns back in 2024.

TPC Louisiana once again hosts the PGA Tour's only pairs tournament of the season, and it's a course which offers some of the up-and-coming stars the chance to make that vital breakthrough on the biggest stage.

We expect this one to be all about great ball-striking and top putting, so let us know in the comments who you're backing this week. In the meantime, find out who the team have selected to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2026.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Betting Tips 2026: Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Top Tip: Team Koepka/Lowry To Win @ BetMGM

I had previously been skeptical about the immediate success of Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour, mainly due to his LIV Golf performances in 2025, but after a run of impressive finishes I believe now is the time to side with him. Both Lowry and Koepka impressed at Augusta National in spells, but this will be markedly easier.

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Lowry has already won this event with McIlroy, and Koepka will see this as an opportunity to get a first PGA Tour title since his return.

Koepka ranks second for SG:Approach and 24th for par-5 scoring, two important stats for success at TPC Louisiana, while Lowry has the gritty knack of avoiding bogeys (ranked 19th) so they are a dangerous pair.

Next Best: Team Yellamaraju/Gerard To Win @ BetMGM

Ryan Gerard is someone I have been keeping tabs on for some time now, but Sudarshan Yellamaraju has catapulted himself into my attention with a recent run of impressive results.

After finishing T5th at The Players, the Canadian golfer followed up with a T6th and T14th in Texas over back-to-back starts, so is clearly playing great golf. Gerard was runner-up in the opening event of the 2026 PGA Tour season, and then again at the American Express the week after, but has gone a little quiet since then.

In this type of format, having two solidly dependable players that can both get hot is a great combination, which is what I believe these two have. Gerard and Yellamaraju rank 12th and 26th for SG: Approach respectively, and both rank in the top-30 for par-5 scoring, so profile well at TPC Louisiana. I like this selection a lot!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Value Bet: Team Li/Smith To Win @ BetMGM

I was extremely impressed with Haotong Li at The Masters, despite a pretty torrid final round, and I believe this is exactly the kind of event that could help him (and Jordan Smith) get a first PGA Tour win.

Smith was excellent at the RBC Heritage last week, in a strong Signature Event field, eventually finishing T16th thanks to a closing 66.

Li started the year on fire, with back-to-back top-11 finishes, but had gone quiet until catching fire at Augusta National.

The pair seem to compliment each other well, with Smith being the steady calming presence that can hit GIR for fun and Haotong Li being the aggressive, swashbuckling partner that Smith needs.

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Golf Monthly Expert Betting Panel Picks

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock News Writer

Michael Brennan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Team Brennan/Keefer To Win @ BetMGM

Brennan has produced three strong results in his last three starts, including top-28 finishes at The Masters and Houston Open, with his game trending nicely.

Although Keefer has struggled of late, a pairs event is a great way to change the fortunes and, with Brennan in good form, I can see the duo going well this week in New Orleans.

What I like about this pair is that their strengths lie in off the tee and approach play, so if either of them gets the flatstick working then I expect them to go low.

Pick Two: Team Hoey/Lipsky To Win @ BetMGM

Both Hoey and Lipsky have shown glimpses of good form lately, with Lipsky finishing solo second at the Valspar Championship, while Hoey has two top-30 finishes in his last three starts.

Although with a different partner in 2026, Lipsky has history at this tournament, registering a T4th finish last year, showing me he knows how to play pairs golf well. Offering quite generous odds, I feel that this pair will be one to watch come Sunday.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Sudarshan Yellamaraju at The Players Championship 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Team Yellamaraju/Gerard To Win @ BetMGM

Sudarshan Yellamaraju has been flying under the radar as one of the form players on the PGA Tour of late, and an event like this might allow him the chance to make that all-important breakthrough.

A fantastic ball-striker who possesses a suitable arsenal of power behind him as well, the Canadian's partner is another steady pro whose approach game is among the best around.

Gerard is often a fantastic putter as well, and that will be vital this week. He hasn't been dynamite here in the past, but he was a different player back then. Hopefully aided by super Sudarshan, I'm hopeful for the pair's prospects this week.

Pick Two: Team Rai/Theegala To Win @ BetMGM

Two of the best ball-strikers in the business have teamed up together for this one, and they both have so many plus points that I'm willing to hope for a good week on the greens from Rai to make them by second picks.

Theegala has enjoyed something of a real resurgence this season while Rai has a wonderful record at this tournament, having finished no worse than T23rd and recording a best result of T4th.

In a slightly weaker field than normal, these two should really be competing and I fully expect them to be in the mix come Sunday.

Golf Monthly Expert Betting Panel Winning Picks (Since Start Of 2025)