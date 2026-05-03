Cameron Young Dominates Cadillac Championship To Beat Scottie Scheffler By Six Shots

After Chris Gotterup and Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young became the third player to win at least two PGA Tour events this season, claiming the inaugural Cadillac Championship in dominant fashion with a wire-to-wire victory.

Young, who held off Fitzpatrick to win The Players Championship by one in March, had a far more comfortable time of it at Trump National Doral, beating Scottie Scheffler by six for his third PGA Tour win in less than a year.

Young began the final round with a lead of six, but even with such a commanding advantage, it didn’t necessarily look like a foregone conclusion, particularly with World No.1 Scheffler in the chasing pack.

When Scheffler, who was in the final group with Young and Si Woo Kim, made a birdie at the first, it looked as though we could be in for a tight affair after all.

However, Scheffler’s charge never really materialised, while Young, as we have become accustomed to, was as unflappable as ever.

Scottie Scheffler's charge failed to materialise (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, even after calling a one-stroke penalty on himself on just his second hole of the day, when he determined he had caused his ball to move at address, it didn’t knock him off his stride.

Young made par at the hole despite the penalty, which epitomised the apparently thankless task those chasing him had.

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At the third, he had his first birdie of the day, and when he made another at the fifth, his lead was a virtually unassailable seven.

Another birdie at the eighth ensured Young still led by seven at the turn, but by that point, Scheffler was all but out of the running with a deficit of nine to make up on the leader.

Instead, Ben Griffin emerged as the player most likely to give Young something to worry about over the closing holes.

Griffin followed up a three-under front nine with back-to-back birdies at the 15th and 16th to move five back of Young, who made amends for bogeys at the 11th and 13th with birdies at the 12th and 15th.

Ben Griffin briefly applied some pressure to Cameron Young (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even then, Young didn’t appear under undue pressure, and when he also birdied the 16th, his lead was back to six at 19 under with two to play.

Griffin finished disappointingly, with a bogey, allowing Scheffler to move to solo second following three consecutive birdies, six behind Young.

After both players made par at the 17th, Young's win was a formality, which was confirmed after Scheffler and Kim made pars.

Left zero doubts 🏆Cameron Young wins @Cadillac_Champ by SIX shots! pic.twitter.com/NVZIcDlancMay 3, 2026

Young had a longer putt for his par, but he made it to take his impressive year to another level.

Young famously had 93 PGA Tour starts before his first win, at the 2025 Wyndham Championship, but with three now under his belt, he explained afterwards what had changed.

He said: "I think the self belief just continues to build. I put myself in plenty of good places over the course of the last four, five years and recently I've started to come out on the better side of it."