Bryson DeChambeau Reportedly 'Discussed Possible Options If He Chose To Leave LIV' And The First Women's Major: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

The golf season is in full flow and there are Major championships everywhere you look. Stewart Cink claimed his first at the Senior PGA Championship just a week after Rory McIlroy won The Masters.

Looking forward, another Major is on the schedule this week as the women's game comes to the party.

Elsewhere, the PGA Tour hosts a unique event, the DP World Tour is back after a few weeks away and the Asian Tour boasts its latest elevated tournament. And that's just what is set to occur on the course.

Below is a look ahead to some of the biggest storylines in the sport which are set to evolve over the coming days as well as a look back on what has already happened.

THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP

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After The Masters and the Senior PGA Championship, it's the LPGA Tour's turn as The Chevron Championship marks the opening women's Major of the year.

Moved to Memorial Park in Houston, Texas for 2026 - the site of a PGA Tour event just a few weeks ago - the Chevron Championship will once again provide the best in the world with a chance to taste Major glory and land the top prize from an $8 million purse.

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Mao Saigo is the defending champion and will be hoping to make another jump into a version of Poppie's Pond, which now resembles a four-foot-deep swimming pool by the side of the 18th green.

Should any of the stacked field - which includes Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull - find the tiny water hazard, they will be provided free relief. But the aim will be to avoid it until they can jump in as champion.

ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS

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The PGA Tour is taking a break from its traditional single-pro stroke play events this week and changing things up with the annual pairs tournament.

Duos from across the circuit (and beyond) will compete in a combination of foursomes and four balls in order to try and shoot the lowest score and earn many of the perks usually on offer for just one player per tournament.

However, the prize money is split between the winning pair and there are no OWGR points on offer at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, so teams could end up winning the event but dropping down the rankings!

Nevertheless, a win this week will still result in a two-year PGA Tour exemption and spots at the PGA Championship as well as each of the remaining Signature Events this term, so it's certainly worth striving for the title.

VOLVO CHINA OPEN

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There was a remarkable victory for Ashun Wu at the Volvo China Open last year, and the defending champion is back in 2026 as the DP World Tour returns from three weeks off.

Shanghai Enhance Anting Golf Club will once again stage the penultimate tournament of the Asian Swing, and there is a spot at the PGA Championship on offer to whoever leads the rankings after next week's Turkish Airlines Open.

Not only that, but the tournament purse has been increased by $200,000 as well, so there is plenty to fight for in China this week.

SINGAPORE OPEN

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The fourth event of the Asian Tour's 2026 season is also its second International Series tournament, and this is a really cool one. The Singapore Open is played at one of the best golf courses in the world - the Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club.

Site of the recent LIV Golf Singapore, won by Bryson DeChambeau, Sentosa will welcome a field of 144 with each looking to claim the top prize in a $2 million payout.

Not to mention, the points accumulated in International Series events are totted up and the leading two players may end up earning a LIV Golf card for 2027.

Additionally, the 57th Singapore Open also provides two places at The 154th Open Championship in July as the tournament is part of The Open Qualifying Series.

DECHAMBEAU DISCUSSES LIV-EXIT OPTIONS: REPORT

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According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau recently met with "organizations to discuss possible options if he chose to leave LIV" at the end of his contract.

DeChambeau's deal with the PIF-backed circuit is due to expire in 2026, and Miller claimed that the two-time Major winner spoke with external parties during Masters week in order to weigh up his professional playing options beyond this year.

The report arrives amid concerns over the future of LIV Golf, with The Financial Times the first to state that the Saudi PIF is set to withdraw its backing of the team-based circuit later this year.

US WOMEN'S OPEN QUALIFYING BEGINS

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Qualifying for the US Women's Open began on Monday with two events - one in Japan and the other in Texas.

Four players booked their spot at Riviera Country Club via success at Boso Country Club (located to the east of Tokyo in Chiba) while two more made it through at Galveston Country Club in the USA.

Miyuu Goto, Chia Yen Wu, Sayaka Takahashi and promising amateur Soomin Oh all qualified in Japan while Yue Zhang and Brianna Do qualified in Texas.

The next round of qualifying tournaments are due to take place next week across six sites around America.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

Rory McIlroy poses with his Laureus World Sports Award (Image credit: Laureus World Sports Awards)