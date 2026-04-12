The Masters 2026 Final Round Live Streams: TV Channels, Schedule & Free Coverage
It all comes down to today at Augusta, with Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young tied at 11 under par
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Watch the Final Round of The Masters from anywhere in the world as the opening Major of the season comes down to the final day at Augusta. Golf Monthly bring you all the information on TV channels, live streaming, free coverage, and how to watch the final round of The Masters 2026.
The Masters Final Round key information
► Date: Sunday 12 April
► Venue: Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, USA
► TV & Streaming: Paramount Plus / CBS (US) | Sky (UK) | Kayo (Aus)
► Free streaming: Masters.com (US)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN (75% off + 3 months extra free)
Rory McIlroy and drama at The Masters, he just cannot escape it. After a stunning 65 on Friday took the Northern Irishman to 12 under for the tournament, it looked like a procession might follow. But it is never that simple for the five-time major winner, and a one-over round on Saturday has allowed a raft of names back into contention heading into the final round.
Among those hoping to apply pressure are joint leader Cameron Young, one back Sam Burns, and the ever-reliable Justin Rose. Scottie Scheffler is not too far away either, trailing the co-leaders by just four shots after a brilliant seven-under in round three.
You are not going to want to miss this one. So read on as Golf Monthly shows you the best ways to watch the final round of the Masters Tournament.
Watch The Masters 2026 Final Round for FREE
The Final Round of The Masters is free to watch in the US on Masters.com.
Stream Final Round of The Masters FREE
Masters.com will provide a free simulcast of the main TV broadcasts going out on Paramount+ and CBS. On top of that, it will host a multi-feed streaming offering that includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes. You can also watch all the action via The Masters app (iOS/Android)
🚨 Outside the US today? You can still get your usual access while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch The Masters Final Round from anywhere
You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
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NordVPN can help unlock your free Masters 2026 stream from anywhere in the world.
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Watch The Masters Final Round in the US
The Final Round of The Masters in the US will be shown on Paramount Plus and CBS.
Type
Time (ET)
Service
Early Coverage
12pm-2pm
Main Broadcast
2pm–7pm
CBS / Paramount Plus Premium
Final Round of The Masters on CBS and Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus will have the opening two hours of coverage of The Masters on Sunday before it shifts over to CBS. To watch CBS, you have multiple options: watch it on linear TV, use cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (10-day free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), or stream the simulcast on Paramount Plus...
Stream the Final Round on CBS and Paramount Plus
To watch CBS' main broadcast feed of The Masters on Paramount Plus you will need a Premium subscription with prices starting at $13.99/month. That will also get you access to Featured Groups, Featured Holes and other broadcasting features around Augusta.
▶︎ Find Out More: How To Watch Golf In The USA
Watch The Masters Final Round in the UK
The Final Round of The Masters will be shown on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 4:30pm BST. Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will be the go to channels.
Prices for Sky Sports start at £22/month, but you can also get access to it through NOW Sports for £14.99/day.
► Find out more: How To Watch Golf In The UK: TV, Streaming, Pricing For Sky Sports Golf And More
How to watch The Masters Final Round in Canada
In Canada, the final round of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN, specifically the main feed will be on the TSN1 channel.
You can get a TSN+ subscription for $8 per month which includes featured groups and select holes but to get the main TV coverage on TSN1 you'll need the standard TSN subscription, which costs CA$24.99 per month.
How to watch The Masters Final Round in Australia
In Australia, the final round of The Masters 2026 will be on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503 with Kayo Sports the streaming home of Fox's coverage of The Masters. You can get a 7-day free trial or pay just $1 for your first month making it a cost effective option for the Masters.
The Masters Final Round Q+A
The Masters Final Round Tee Times
All times EDT
- 9.06am: Aaron Rai, Charl Schwartzel
- 9.17am: Gary Woodland, Kurt Kitayama
- 9.28am: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia
- 9.39am: Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9.50am: Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson
- 10.01am: Matt McCarty, Corey Conners
- 10.12am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas
- 10.23am: Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy
- 10.45am: Adam Scott, Marco Penge
- 10.56am: Harris English, Samuel Stevens
- 11.07am: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth
- 11.18am: Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11.29am: Sepp Straka, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11.40am: Chris Gotterup, Kristoffer Reitan
- 11.51am: Michael Brennan, Max Homa
- 12.13pm: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12.24pm: Ludvig Aberg, Brian Campbell
- 12.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.46pm: Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark
- 12.57pm: Ryan Gerard, Xander Schauffele
- 1.08pm: Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin
- 1.30pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
- 1.41pm: Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
- 1.52pm: Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li
- 2.03pm: Jason Day, Justin Rose
- 2.14pm: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry
- 2.25pm: Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy
The Masters Final Round: Leaderboard
Position
Player
Score
1
Rory McIlroy
-11
1
Cameron Young
-11
3
Sam Burns
-10
4
Shane Lowry
-9
5
Jason Day
-8
5
Justin Rose
-8
7
Haotong Li
-7
7
Scottie Scheffler
-7
9
Patrick Reed
-6
9
Patrick Cantlay
-6
9
Russell Henley
-6
The Masters Final Round: TV schedule and timings
Saturday 12th April - Final:
US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Paramount Plus), 2pm-7pm (CBS)
UK (GMT): 4:30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 7pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event) Australia (AEDT): 4am-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo) - Monday
Canada (ET): 2pm-7pm (TSN1)
Who are the featured groups for the final round?
9.28am: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia
10.12am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas
12.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood
1.30pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
Can I watch The Masters Final Round for free?
Yes, as alluded to previously Masters.com will broadcast the final round completely free in the US.
You can also watch via the app with options to watch Featured Groups, Amen Corner and other broadcasts included.
Outside the US? NordVPN can help to unblock your free stream.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob manages how to watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He is a First Class Sports Journalism graduate and spends many summer evenings playing golf at his local club.
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