The Masters 2026 Final Round Live Streams: TV Channels, Schedule & Free Coverage

Watch the Final Round of The Masters from anywhere in the world as the opening Major of the season comes down to the final day at Augusta. Golf Monthly bring you all the information on TV channels, live streaming, free coverage, and how to watch the final round of The Masters 2026.

Rory McIlroy and drama at The Masters, he just cannot escape it. After a stunning 65 on Friday took the Northern Irishman to 12 under for the tournament, it looked like a procession might follow. But it is never that simple for the five-time major winner, and a one-over round on Saturday has allowed a raft of names back into contention heading into the final round.

Among those hoping to apply pressure are joint leader Cameron Young, one back Sam Burns, and the ever-reliable Justin Rose. Scottie Scheffler is not too far away either, trailing the co-leaders by just four shots after a brilliant seven-under in round three.

You are not going to want to miss this one. So read on as Golf Monthly shows you the best ways to watch the final round of the Masters Tournament.

Watch The Masters 2026 Final Round for FREE

The Final Round of The Masters is free to watch in the US on Masters.com.

Stream Final Round of The Masters FREE Masters.com will provide a free simulcast of the main TV broadcasts going out on Paramount+ and CBS. On top of that, it will host a multi-feed streaming offering that includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes. You can also watch all the action via The Masters app (iOS/Android)

🚨 Outside the US today? You can still get your usual access while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch The Masters Final Round from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch The Masters Final Round in the US

The Final Round of The Masters in the US will be shown on Paramount Plus and CBS.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final Round US Broadcast Schedule Type Time (ET) Service Early Coverage 12pm-2pm Paramount Plus Main Broadcast 2pm–7pm CBS / Paramount Plus Premium

Final Round of The Masters on CBS and Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus will have the opening two hours of coverage of The Masters on Sunday before it shifts over to CBS. To watch CBS, you have multiple options: watch it on linear TV, use cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (10-day free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), or stream the simulcast on Paramount Plus...

Stream the Final Round on CBS and Paramount Plus To watch CBS' main broadcast feed of The Masters on Paramount Plus you will need a Premium subscription with prices starting at $13.99/month. That will also get you access to Featured Groups, Featured Holes and other broadcasting features around Augusta.

▶︎ Find Out More: How To Watch Golf In The USA

Watch The Masters Final Round in the UK

The Final Round of The Masters will be shown on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 4:30pm BST. Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will be the go to channels.

Prices for Sky Sports start at £22/month, but you can also get access to it through NOW Sports for £14.99/day.

► Find out more: How To Watch Golf In The UK: TV, Streaming, Pricing For Sky Sports Golf And More

How to watch The Masters Final Round in Canada

In Canada, the final round of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN, specifically the main feed will be on the TSN1 channel.

You can get a TSN+ subscription for $8 per month which includes featured groups and select holes but to get the main TV coverage on TSN1 you'll need the standard TSN subscription, which costs CA$24.99 per month.

How to watch The Masters Final Round in Australia

In Australia, the final round of The Masters 2026 will be on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503 with Kayo Sports the streaming home of Fox's coverage of The Masters. You can get a 7-day free trial or pay just $1 for your first month making it a cost effective option for the Masters.

The Masters Final Round Q+A

The Masters Final Round Tee Times

All times EDT

9.06am: Aaron Rai, Charl Schwartzel

Aaron Rai, Charl Schwartzel 9.17am: Gary Woodland, Kurt Kitayama

Gary Woodland, Kurt Kitayama 9.28am: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia

Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia 9.39am: Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard

Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard 9.50am: Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson

Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson 10.01am: Matt McCarty, Corey Conners

Matt McCarty, Corey Conners 10.12am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas

Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas 10.23am: Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy

Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy 10.45am: Adam Scott, Marco Penge

Adam Scott, Marco Penge 10.56am: Harris English, Samuel Stevens

Harris English, Samuel Stevens 11.07am: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth 11.18am: Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama 11.29am: Sepp Straka, Jacob Bridgeman

Sepp Straka, Jacob Bridgeman 11.40am: Chris Gotterup, Kristoffer Reitan

Chris Gotterup, Kristoffer Reitan 11.51am: Michael Brennan, Max Homa

Michael Brennan, Max Homa 12.13pm: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick 12.24pm: Ludvig Aberg, Brian Campbell

Ludvig Aberg, Brian Campbell 12.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood 12.46pm: Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark

Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark 12.57pm: Ryan Gerard, Xander Schauffele

Ryan Gerard, Xander Schauffele 1.08pm: Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin 1.30pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa 1.41pm: Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley 1.52pm: Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li

Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li 2.03pm: Jason Day, Justin Rose

Jason Day, Justin Rose 2.14pm: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry

Sam Burns, Shane Lowry 2.25pm: Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy

The Masters Final Round: Leaderboard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Player Score 1 Rory McIlroy -11 1 Cameron Young -11 3 Sam Burns -10 4 Shane Lowry -9 5 Jason Day -8 5 Justin Rose -8 7 Haotong Li -7 7 Scottie Scheffler -7 9 Patrick Reed -6 9 Patrick Cantlay -6 9 Russell Henley -6

The Masters Final Round: TV schedule and timings

Saturday 12th April - Final:

US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Paramount Plus), 2pm-7pm (CBS)

UK (GMT): 4:30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 7pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event) Australia (AEDT): 4am-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo) - Monday

Canada (ET): 2pm-7pm (TSN1)

Who are the featured groups for the final round?

9.28am: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia

10.12am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas

12.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood

1.30pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

Can I watch The Masters Final Round for free?

Yes, as alluded to previously Masters.com will broadcast the final round completely free in the US.

You can also watch via the app with options to watch Featured Groups, Amen Corner and other broadcasts included.

Outside the US? NordVPN can help to unblock your free stream.