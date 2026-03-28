Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 Tee Times: Final Round

Gary Woodland is 18 holes away from a remarkable victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

The 2019 US Open champion, who finished runner-up to Min Woo Lee at the Memorial Park Golf Course event a year ago, takes a one-shot lead into the final round, a litte over two weeks after revealing a PTSD diagnosis.

Woodland, who underwent brain surgery in September 2023 to remove a benign tumor, carded a 65 in the third round to lead Nicolai Hojgaard by one and hold the 54-hole lead for the first time since his one Major victory.

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Woodland and Hojgaard, along with Lee, comprise the final group on Sunday. Lee has plenty of work to do to retain his title, with the Australian beginning the final round six back of Woodland on 12 under. The three begin at 12.55pm EDT.

The penultimate group features Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens and Jason Day. Like Lee, Thorbjornsen is six back of Woodland, with Stevens and Day both seven behind. The three tee it up at 12.44pm EDT

Take a look at all of the Texas Children's Houston Open tee times for the final round:

Houston Open Tee Times: Final Round

All times EDT

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