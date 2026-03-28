Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 Tee Times: Final Round
Gary Woodland takes a slender lead into the final round of the tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course
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Gary Woodland is 18 holes away from a remarkable victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The 2019 US Open champion, who finished runner-up to Min Woo Lee at the Memorial Park Golf Course event a year ago, takes a one-shot lead into the final round, a litte over two weeks after revealing a PTSD diagnosis.
Woodland, who underwent brain surgery in September 2023 to remove a benign tumor, carded a 65 in the third round to lead Nicolai Hojgaard by one and hold the 54-hole lead for the first time since his one Major victory.Article continues below
Woodland and Hojgaard, along with Lee, comprise the final group on Sunday. Lee has plenty of work to do to retain his title, with the Australian beginning the final round six back of Woodland on 12 under. The three begin at 12.55pm EDT.
The penultimate group features Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens and Jason Day. Like Lee, Thorbjornsen is six back of Woodland, with Stevens and Day both seven behind. The three tee it up at 12.44pm EDT
Take a look at all of the Texas Children's Houston Open tee times for the final round:
Houston Open Tee Times: Final Round
All times EDT
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- 8.20am: Garrick Higgo, Brice Garnett, Luke Clanton
- 8.30am: Kurt Kitayama, Kevin Roy, Matti Schmid
- 8.40am: Tom Hoge, Jesper Svensson, Peter Malnati
- 8.50am: Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Lee Hodges
- 9.00am: Danny Walker, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo
- 9.11am: Mac Meissner, Jimmy Stanger, Jeffrey Kang
- 9.22am: William Mouw, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthieu Pavon
- 9.38am: Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Wallace, Eric Cole
- 9.49am: Andrew Putnam, Davis Riley, Harry Hall
- 10.00am: Adrien Saddier, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns
- 10.11am: Keith Mitchell, Jake Knapp, Jordan Smith
- 10.22am: Aldrich Potgieter, Vince Whaley, Alex Smalley
- 10.33am: Takumi Kanaya, Shane Lowry, Chris Kirk
- 10.44am: Erik van Rooyen, John Parry, Harris English
- 11.00am: Max McGreevy, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Karl Vilips
- 11.11am: Steven Fisk, Austin Eckroat, Tom Kim
- 11.22am: Rico Hoey, Chad Ramey, Danny Willett
- 11.33am: Pontus Nyholm, Denny McCarthy, Beau Hossler
- 11.44am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Tony Finau, Ricky Castillo
- 11.55am: Zecheng Dou, Jackson Suber, Michael Brennan
- 12.11pm: Bronson Burgoon, Stephan Jaeger, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12.22pm: Johnny Keefer, Adam Scott, Chris Gotterup
- 12.33pm: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Paul Waring, Sahith Theegala
- 12.44pm: Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens, Jason Day
- 12.55pm: Gary Woodland, Nicolai Højgaard, Min Woo Lee
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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