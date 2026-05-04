Which Players Have Made The Most From PGA Tour Signature Events In 2026?

The Cadillac Championship was the fifth of the PGA Tour’s lucrative Signature Events in 2026, with three, the Truist Championship, the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship, to come.

Each of the big events has a total purse of $20m, meaning there are still some good opportunities for players to earn some huge money in the remaining three tournaments.

However, for some players, the completed tournaments have already proved highly lucrative.

But which stars have earned the most from the Signature Events so far? Here are the details?

Collin Morikawa - $5,910,333

Collin Morikawa won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the top of the list is Collin Morikawa, who has appeared in each of the Signature Events to date, although that’s a run that will end with the Truist Championship following his withdrawal.

Morikawa got off to a great start with his Signature Events campaign in 2026, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to earn $3,600,000. He followed that with a T7 at the Genesis Invitational to earn $603,200, before another strong performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

At Bay Hill, he placed fifth to win $840,000, before scooping another $823,333 for his T4 at the RBC Heritage. He didn’t fare as well at the Cadillac Championship, with $43,800 for placing T62, but overall, it puts him top of the list so far with $5,910,333.

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Scottie Scheffler - $5,769,500

Scottie Scheffler has placed runner-up twice this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s no surprise to find the World No.1 high on the list, although Scheffler has yet to win a Signature Event this season.

He has come close on several occasions, though, including second at both the RBC Heritage and the Cadillac Championship, each of which banked him $2,160,000.

Another big payday for Scheffler came earlier in the year with a T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which brought him $877,500.

Overall, Scheffler’s prize money from the five Signature Events so far amounts to $5,769,500.

Cameron Young - $5,587,950

Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Young’s biggest payday of the year so far didn’t even come at a Signature Event, with the American winning $4,500,000 for his victory at The Players Championship.

Despite that, he has still cashed in handsomely from the five Signature Events, and no more so than with his $3,600,000 for winning the Cadillac Championship.

Other standout performances at the big events were T7 at the Genesis Invitational for a $603,200 payday and T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to earn $1,200,000. Overall, Young has $5,587,950 from the year’s Signature Events to date.

Akshay Bhatia - $5,435,265

Akshay Bhatia won $4m at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fourth on the list with overall earnings of $5,435,265 is Akshay Bhatia, the bulk of which came from his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

As one of three player-hosted Signature Events (the others being the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament), Bhatia won $4,000,000 with that achievement.

Another lucrative payday came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Bhatia’s T6 brought him $690,000.

Jacob Bridgeman - $4,910,444

Jacob Bridgeman won the player-hosted Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of the other player-hosted Signature Event so far this season was Bridgeman, who steadied his nerves to hold off Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy by one.

Like Bhatia, the win handed him a check for $4,000,000, while another notable success came with a T8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to give him $515,000.

Overall, his earnings from the five Signature Events to date stand at $4,910,444.

Matt Fitzpatrick - $4,199,000

Matt Fitzpatrick won $3.6m at the RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick is arguably the most in-form player of the year so far, with three PGA Tour wins. However, only one victory came at a Signature Event.

That title came at the RBC Heritage, which Fitzpatrick also won in 2023. He held off Scottie Scheffler in a playoff to win $3,600,000, taking his total for the year to $4,199,000.

It would have been more, but Fitzpatrick opted not to play in no-cut event the Cadillac Championship, leaving him as the sixth-highest Signature Event earner of 2026.

Min Woo Lee - $3,178,500

Min Woo Lee placed T2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee has proved his credentials in the big events all season, despite the fact that he’s still waiting for his maiden Signature Event title.

His best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T2 to earn $1,760,000.

Other impressive Signature Event performances came at the Genesis Invitational with a T12 to earn $415,00 and T6 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to win $702,000.

Overall, Lee has $3,178,500 from his five appearances.

Kurt Kitayama - $3,170,250

Kurt Kitayama cashed in with a T2 at the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kitayama won one of the elevated events in 2023, when he claimed the Arnold Palmer Invitational title.

He hasn’t won a Signature Event since, but he has come close, most notably with his tie for second at the Genesis Invitational, which earned him $1,800,000.

Kitayama also finished T8 at the RBC Heritage to claim another $555,000, before following that up with a T9 at the Cadillac Championship to win $505,000, bringing his earnings from the five Signature Events to $3,170,250.

Sepp Straka - $3,081,166

Sepp Straka made a great start to his PGA Tour Signature Event campaign with T2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

Straka matched Min Woo Lee’s performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to finish tied for second behind Collin Morikawa. That set him on his way with a payout of $1,760,000.

While he hasn’t scaled those heights since, his tie for fourth at the Cadillac Championship was another highlight, earning him $841,666.

That leaves him with overall prize money of $3,081,166 from his five Signature Event starts.

Si Woo Kim - $2,740,866

Si Woo Kim has had consistent results in the Signature Events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim has perhaps flown under the radar a little this season, but his earnings of $2,740,866 from the five Signature Events so far prove he’s doing plenty right.

They include two top-5 finishes, with third at the RBC Heritage to earn $1,360,000 and T4 at the Cadillac Championship for prize money of $841,666.

An honorable mention also goes to his T13 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which earned him $373,200.

Overall, Kim has earned $2,740,866, placing him 10th on the list