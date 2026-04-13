RBC Heritage 2026 Betting Tips: Strong Scandinavian Pair And A Former Champ Are Bazza's Best Bets

We roll on to the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour, following a very exciting week of action at The Masters, and despite not picking the eventual winner Rory McIlroy we have plenty of optimism heading to a course with a clear model and profile of winner.

Rory McIlroy has decided to skip the upcoming signature event, perhaps unsurprisingly, but the strong field this week leaves us with plenty of great options.

Harbour Town Golf Links is a course that demands precise approach play and a strong short game, posing a unique challenge with it's small and difficult to access greens.

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My best bets this week fit that profile perfectly, evidenced by their Strokes Gained data over the course of 2026, so I am confident of getting back on track after tipping two winners in the last five events...

RBC Heritage Betting Tips 2026 - Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

The Long List

In terms of correlation, looking at other Pete Dye courses like TPC Sawgrass and TPC River Highlands would be a great place to start.

There is also some links between Harbour Town and Colonial, particularly around the necessity for a strong short game.

This long list is made up of players that fit that model, but also blends a great balance of recent form, correlating course form and a few hunches based on another important aspect - feels!

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Ludvig Aberg

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jason Day

Jordan Spieth

Chris Gotterup

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Bazza's Best Bets

Ludvig Aberg was very close to winning at correlating course TPC Sawgrass recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top Tip: Ludvg Aberg To Win (+2000) @ BetMGM

Ludvig Aberg perhaps should have won at The Players Championship last month, which has great correlation this week's event, but it was not to be on that occasion.

He has, however, put that quickly behind him and followed up his eventual 5th place finish with a tie for 5th in Texas and a top-25 finish at The Masters.

He fits this profile perfectly, ranking 29th for SG: Approach and 13th for SG: Around The Green in the last three months - but to be honest he really doesn't have a weak area of his game.

The putter can sometimes go a little cold, but with a T10 at Harbour Town in the past and plenty of great performances on his resume recently, I like his chances again.

Next Best: Viktor Hovland To Win (+4500) @ BetMGM

Viktor Hovland had a storming final round at Augusta National to secure a T18 finish at The Masters, making it three top-20 finishes in his last four events.

He also has a T13 at The Players Championship and has finished 11th and 16th at TPC River Highlands and Colonial County Club, respectively.

Hovland is another player who models well, ranking 18th for SG: Approach and 23rd for SG: Around The Green in the last three months, plus his putter has started to heat up a little over the past two events.

At this price, I like the value on him at an event where he was tied for 13th in 2025.

The Value Bet: Jordan Spieth To Win (+4500) @ BetMGM

Former RBC Heritage winner Jordan Spieth seems to have found something in his game recently - banking four top-12 finishes in his last six events including a T12 at Augusta National last week.

As well as winning at Harbour Town, Spieth has also claimed victories at Colonial Country Club, TPC River Highlands and the Copperhead Course, all of which have a strong correlation to success here.

Spieth also ranked 2nd for greens in regulation last week at The Masters - suggesting his ball striking is in a good place to take on the test at Harbour Town.

If Spieth is starting to move back in the right direction, he is an incredibly dangerous player considering his course history - which also includes a runner-up finish.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Elliott Heath News Editor

Russell Henley stormed into contention at The Masters on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Russell Henley To Win (+2500) @ BetMGM

The putter went a bit cold on the back nine for Henley on Sunday at Augusta, but it didn't stop him shooting a four-under-par 68 to finish in T3rd.

The underrated Georgian is not one of the game's longest hitters, but he's one of the most consistent, and that's why I like him around Harbour Town. He has a good record here, too, with a T8 last year, a T12 in 2024 and a T19 in 2023.

Pick Two: Shane Lowry To Win (+5000) @ BetMGM

Lowry carded a surprising 80 on Sunday at Augusta National, and that can go both ways.

I'm banking on him starting afresh this week and continuing the excellent form that saw him begin the final round just two back of Rory McIlroy's lead.

He has come close to victory twice this year in Dubai and at PGA National, and after his superb start at Augusta it's clear his game is still firing.

His record here is very good with a T18 last year, a T3 in 2022, a T9 in 2021 and another T3 in 2019.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Xander Schauffele will be a popular pick at the RBC Heritage this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Xander Schauffele To Win (+1400) @ BetMGM

Typically, Harbor Town Golf Links tests all area of a pro's game and the list of recent winners there proves you have to be great to get it done.

With that in mind, I can see Xander Schauffele possessing the high-quality all round game to win this week. He had a solid week at Augusta but was never in contention, so mental exhaustion shouldn't be a problem.

He's been in excellent form and is due another win. I'm thinking it could be this week.

Pick Two: Maverick McNealy To Win (+4000) @ BetMGM

McNealy has been going along OK recently and took another step forward in terms of his form via a T18th finish at The Masters.

The big-hitting American is an excellent putter - key at Harbor Town - and is capable in all other areas, too. I'm not sure he'll win, but a good week with his irons should see him feature in the top-10 at an event he finished T3rd at last year.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record