How Did The Ryder Cup Players Perform At The DP World India Championship?

The DP World India Championship produced a worthy winner in Tommy Fleetwood, as the Englishman carded a seven-under-par final round 65 to win by two strokes.

Securing his eighth DP World Tour victory, it's proven to be an excellent few months for Fleetwood, who claimed a maiden PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship, as well as playing a key part in Team Europe's Ryder Cup win.

Following on from the Ryder Cup, Robert MacIntyre won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship the week after the team event.

Now, just a fortnight on from his triumph, fellow European teammate, Fleetwood, adds his name to the roll of honor, becoming the inaugural winner of the DP World India Championship.

Along with Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Ben Griffin and European captain, Luke Donald, were also present in India following the Ryder Cup, with all making the weekend at Delhi Golf Club.

Hovland and McIlroy during round two of the DP World India Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the top performers, Lowry enjoyed yet another great week in 2025, as rounds of 64, 69, 69 and 68 put him 18-under, enough for a tied third finish alongside Thriston Lawrence and Alex Fitzpatrick, whose brother Matt played in the Ryder Cup.

Hovland, who was forced to miss Saturday afternoon and Sunday's action in New York just under a month ago, also enjoyed a great week in India, holing a chip for eagle at the 72nd hole to jump into a tie for sixth.

Struggling with neck injury, the Norwegian made his first start since the Ryder Cup and, thanks to a 17-under total, he secured a top 10 finish.

Further down the leaderboard was McIlroy, who finished T26th. The five-time Major winner, who like many opted to take the driver out of the bag, became the first Masters winner to bring the Green Jacket to India on Friday night, with McIlroy meeting cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar.

Lowry secured his fifth top 10 of the season on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carding four under-par rounds, the 36-year-old was two shots clear of US Ryder Cup star Griffin, who was making his DP World Tour debut this week.

Producing rounds of 68, 68, 72 and 71, the two-time PGA Tour winner ended his event at nine-under-par, three clear of European Ryder Cup captain Donald, who made the first cut of his season on the DP World Tour in 2025.

Although they didn't qualify for the Ryder Cup, notable players with good results this week included Brian Harman, who finished 11-under and alongside McIlroy in T26th.