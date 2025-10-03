'I Just Need To Play A Bit Better And I Can Be There For Adare' - Dustin Johnson's Ryder Cup Aim

Dustin Johnson watched all the drama of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage unfold from the comfort of his couch – but he’d like to be front and centre back as part of Team USA for the next one at Adare Manor in 2027.

Johnson has played in five Ryder Cups, winning 12 points from 21 matches including his perfect five wins from five in his last appearance at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Moving to LIV Golf has seen Johnson now miss out on the last two Ryder Cups, and perhaps Keegan Bradley could’ve done with his experience during the first two days at Bethpage.

That lack of Official World Golf Ranking points available to LIV Golf means Johnson is reliant on playing well in the Majors and events on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour to get points.

He’s starring at one of those this week after a superb 64 in the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - which continued his recent return to form.

And although many have questioned what ambitions the 41-year-old still holds, he insisted returning to the Ryder Cup for the trip to Ireland in 2027 was very much one of his aims.

“I’d love to,” said Johnson about a Ryder Cup return. “I wanted to be there (Bethpage). I just need to play a bit better and I can be there for Adare.

“I finally feel like I have my game coming back into form. I’ve got a lot more confidence in it and I am starting to swing it well again.

“I went through about a year where I just wasn’t swinging at it very well. But I feel I am now starting to hit a lot of nice shots and feel a lot more consistent. The last few months have been nice.”

Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton showed that it’s possible to play in LIV Golf and qualify for the Ryder Cup - while Jon Rahm was an obvious pick for Luke Donald and responded with another strong performance.

Johnson’s Ryder Cup record would make him an interesting option for whoever captain’s the USA in 2027, but he’d need to display a lot more form in LIV Golf and his Major appearances.

He could also benefit from appearing in more DP World Tour events if he decides to go down a route similar to Brooks Koepka, who is appearing in his fourth in a row at the Dunhill.

Given how poor the USA played in the team aspects of the Ryder Cup, a player with Johnson’s experience and decent record of winning exactly 50% of his foursomes and fourballs matches in the competition would certainly be a tempting pick.

Johnson needs to continue this uptick in form though if he is to swap his couch for the fairways of Adare Manor next time around.