Hero Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
Grant Forrest returns to defend the title he won last year at Fairmont St Andrews
After the 150th Open at St Andrews earlier in the month, top-level golf returns to the town on the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews.
As its name suggests, the Torrance Course, which opened in 2000, was designed by Sam Torrance. There, players will be treated to wide fairways, stunning vistas out to sea and, in the case of the par 3 11th, a view of St Andrews in the distance.
Last year, Scot Grant Forrest claimed his maiden European Cup title following a one-shot victory over Englishman James Morrison. Both players return this week as they pursue the first prize of €291,660 from the €1,750,000 purse. Another Scot, Richie Ramsay, claimed his first DP World Tour title in over seven years with his one-shot victory in last week’s Cazoo Classic. That win saw him leap 154 places in the Official Golf World Ranking to World No.175 and he’ll be hoping to make it two in a row this week.
Adrian Otaegui, who played in the first two LIV Golf Invitational Series tournaments, returns to the DP World tour after being sidelined following the arrival of bigger names to the Saudi-backed Series. There are others who competed in the first of those tournaments who are taking part this week, too. Oliver Fisher, JC Ritchie and Oliver Bekker all teed it up at London’s Centurion Club last month, and appear this week. Local star Laird Shepherd, who played in this year’s Masters and US Open thanks to his 2021 British Amateur Championship win, also appears.
As well as the prize money on offer, there are also other incentives in the form of 24 Official World Golf Ranking points for the winner and 460 Race to Dubai points.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Hero Open.
Hero Open Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€291,660
|2nd
|€194,440
|3rd
|€109,550
|4th
|€87,500
|5th
|€74,200
|6th
|€61,250
|7th
|€52,500
|8th
|€43,750
|9th
|€39,200
|10th
|€35,000
|11th
|€32,200
|12th
|€30,100
|13th
|€28,175
|14th
|€26,775
|15th
|€25,725
|16th
|€24,675
|17th
|€23,625
|18th
|€22,575
|19th
|€21,700
|20th
|€21,000
|21st
|€20,300
|22nd
|€19,775
|23rd
|€19,250
|24th
|€18,725
|25th
|€18,200
|26th
|€17,675
|27th
|€17,150
|28th
|€16,625
|29th
|€16,100
|30th
|€15,575
|31st
|€15,050
|32nd
|€14,525
|33rd
|€14,000
|34th
|€13,475
|35th
|€13,125
|36th
|€12,775
|37th
|€12,425
|38th
|€12,075
|39th
|€11,725
|40th
|€11,375
|41st
|€11,025
|42nd
|€10,675
|43rd
|€10,325
|44th
|€9,975
|45th
|€9,625
|46th
|€9,275
|47th
|€8,925
|48th
|€8,575
|49th
|€8,225
|50th
|€7,875
|51st
|€7,525
|52nd
|€7,175
|53rd
|€6,825
|54th
|€6,475
|55th
|€6,125
|56th
|€5,775
|57th
|€5,425
|58th
|€5,250
|59th
|€5,075
|60th
|€4,900
|61st
|€4,725
|62nd
|€4,550
|63rd
|€4,375
|64th
|€4,200
|65th
|€4,025
Hero Open Field 2022
- Angles, Pep
- Bai, Zheng-Kai
- Bairstow, Sam
- Baldwin, Matthew
- Bekker, Oliver
- Bertasio, Nino
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Blaauw, Jacques
- Bring, Christoffer
- Brown, Steven
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Campillo, Jorge
- Chesters, Ashley
- Chrystie, Russell
- Cockerill, Aaron
- Coupland, Dave
- Crocker, Sean
- Da Silva, Adilson
- Dantorp, Jens
- De Jager, Louis
- De La Riva, Eduardo
- Dixon, David
- Drysdale, David
- Dubuisson, Victor
- Dunne, Paul
- Easton, Bryce
- Elvira, Nacho
- Evans, Ben
- Farr, Oliver
- Felton, Jarryd
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Fichardt, Darren
- Figueiredo, Pedro
- Fisher, Oliver
- Fisher, Ross
- Ford, Matt
- Forrest, Grant
- Fox, Graham
- Fox, Ryan
- Gagli, Lorenzo
- Gallacher, Stephen
- Gandy, Tom
- Geary, Josh
- Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste
- Gough, John
- Green, Gavin
- Guerrier, Julien
- Gupta, Aman
- Hanna, Chase
- Hansen, Joachim B
- Havret, Grégory
- Hellgren, Björn
- Helligkilde, Marcus
- Hend, Scott
- Hidalgo, Angel
- Hillier, Daniel
- Horsey, David
- Howell, David
- Howie, Craig
- Huizing, Daan
- Hundebøll, Oliver
- Hutcheon, Greig
- Islam, Habebul
- Jacquelin, Raphaël
- Jamieson, Scott
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Johnston, Liam
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Karlsson, Anton
- Kawamura, Masahiro
- Kearney, Niall
- Kennegard, Jesper
- Keogh, Adam
- Kjeldsen, Søren
- Kofstad, Espen
- Koivisto, Tyler
- Kruyswijk, Jacques
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Langasque, Romain
- Laporta, Francesco
- Law, David
- Lemke, Niklas
- Leon, Hugo
- Long, Hurly
- Manley, Stuart
- Mansell, Richard
- McEvoy, Richard
- McGowan, Ross
- McLeod, Jake
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Morrison, James
- Murray, Zach
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Nienaber, Wilco
- Oriol, Pedro
- Otaegui, Adrian
- Paisley, Chris
- Papadatos, Dimitrios
- Pepperell, Eddie
- Perrier, Damien
- Pigem, Carlos
- Plant, Alfie
- Porteous, Garrick
- Porteous, Haydn
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Quiros, Alvaro
- Ramsay, Richie
- Ritchie, JC
- Rock, Robert
- Roussel, Robin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Santos, Ricardo
- Schneider, Marcel
- Senior, Jack
- Sharvin, Cormac
- Shepherd, Laird
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Siem, Marcel
- Singh Brar, Jack
- Sjöholm, Joel
- Slattery, Lee
- Southgate, Matthew
- Stalter, Joël
- Sterne, Richard
- Stone, Brandon
- Storm, Graeme
- Stow, Ben
- Sturehed, Henric
- Sullivan, Andy
- Suri, Julian
- Svensson, Jesper
- Syme, Connor
- Thomson, Jonathan
- Thornton, Simon
- Ulenaers, Kristof
- Van Driel, Darius
- Walters, Justin
- Waring, Paul
- Warren, Marc
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wilson, Andrew
- Wilson, Oliver
- Windred, Blake
- Winther, Jeff
- Wood, Chris
- Wrisdale, Jordan
- Young, Daniel
- Zhang, Huilin
Who Won The 2021 Hero Open?
Last year, Scot Grant Forrest edged out Englishman James Morrison by one shot to claim his maiden European Tour title. In doing so, he became the first Scot to win on home soil on the circuit since Paul Lawrie in 2012.
How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Hero Open?
Players are competing for a purse of €1,750,000 in the 2022 Hero Open. Of that, the winner will claim €291,660 with the runner-up making €194,440. It is an identical purse and prize money to last week's Cazoo Classic.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.