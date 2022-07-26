Hero Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the 150th Open at St Andrews earlier in the month, top-level golf returns to the town on the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews.

As its name suggests, the Torrance Course, which opened in 2000, was designed by Sam Torrance. There, players will be treated to wide fairways, stunning vistas out to sea and, in the case of the par 3 11th, a view of St Andrews in the distance.

Last year, Scot Grant Forrest claimed his maiden European Cup title following a one-shot victory over Englishman James Morrison. Both players return this week as they pursue the first prize of €291,660 from the €1,750,000 purse. Another Scot, Richie Ramsay, claimed his first DP World Tour title in over seven years with his one-shot victory in last week’s Cazoo Classic. That win saw him leap 154 places in the Official Golf World Ranking to World No.175 and he’ll be hoping to make it two in a row this week.

Adrian Otaegui, who played in the first two LIV Golf Invitational Series tournaments, returns to the DP World tour after being sidelined following the arrival of bigger names to the Saudi-backed Series. There are others who competed in the first of those tournaments who are taking part this week, too. Oliver Fisher, JC Ritchie and Oliver Bekker all teed it up at London’s Centurion Club last month, and appear this week. Local star Laird Shepherd, who played in this year’s Masters and US Open thanks to his 2021 British Amateur Championship win, also appears.

As well as the prize money on offer, there are also other incentives in the form of 24 Official World Golf Ranking points for the winner and 460 Race to Dubai points.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Hero Open.

Hero Open Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st €291,660 2nd €194,440 3rd €109,550 4th €87,500 5th €74,200 6th €61,250 7th €52,500 8th €43,750 9th €39,200 10th €35,000 11th €32,200 12th €30,100 13th €28,175 14th €26,775 15th €25,725 16th €24,675 17th €23,625 18th €22,575 19th €21,700 20th €21,000 21st €20,300 22nd €19,775 23rd €19,250 24th €18,725 25th €18,200 26th €17,675 27th €17,150 28th €16,625 29th €16,100 30th €15,575 31st €15,050 32nd €14,525 33rd €14,000 34th €13,475 35th €13,125 36th €12,775 37th €12,425 38th €12,075 39th €11,725 40th €11,375 41st €11,025 42nd €10,675 43rd €10,325 44th €9,975 45th €9,625 46th €9,275 47th €8,925 48th €8,575 49th €8,225 50th €7,875 51st €7,525 52nd €7,175 53rd €6,825 54th €6,475 55th €6,125 56th €5,775 57th €5,425 58th €5,250 59th €5,075 60th €4,900 61st €4,725 62nd €4,550 63rd €4,375 64th €4,200 65th €4,025

Hero Open Field 2022

Angles, Pep

Bai, Zheng-Kai

Bairstow, Sam

Baldwin, Matthew

Bekker, Oliver

Bertasio, Nino

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Blaauw, Jacques

Bring, Christoffer

Brown, Steven

Caldwell, Jonathan

Campillo, Jorge

Chesters, Ashley

Chrystie, Russell

Cockerill, Aaron

Coupland, Dave

Crocker, Sean

Da Silva, Adilson

Dantorp, Jens

De Jager, Louis

De La Riva, Eduardo

Dixon, David

Drysdale, David

Dubuisson, Victor

Dunne, Paul

Easton, Bryce

Elvira, Nacho

Evans, Ben

Farr, Oliver

Felton, Jarryd

Ferguson, Ewen

Fichardt, Darren

Figueiredo, Pedro

Fisher, Oliver

Fisher, Ross

Ford, Matt

Forrest, Grant

Fox, Graham

Fox, Ryan

Gagli, Lorenzo

Gallacher, Stephen

Gandy, Tom

Geary, Josh

Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste

Gough, John

Green, Gavin

Guerrier, Julien

Gupta, Aman

Hanna, Chase

Hansen, Joachim B

Havret, Grégory

Hellgren, Björn

Helligkilde, Marcus

Hend, Scott

Hidalgo, Angel

Hillier, Daniel

Horsey, David

Howell, David

Howie, Craig

Huizing, Daan

Hundebøll, Oliver

Hutcheon, Greig

Islam, Habebul

Jacquelin, Raphaël

Jamieson, Scott

Janewattananond, Jazz

Johnston, Liam

Kanaya, Takumi

Karlsson, Anton

Kawamura, Masahiro

Kearney, Niall

Kennegard, Jesper

Keogh, Adam

Kjeldsen, Søren

Kofstad, Espen

Koivisto, Tyler

Kruyswijk, Jacques

Lacroix, Frederic

Langasque, Romain

Laporta, Francesco

Law, David

Lemke, Niklas

Leon, Hugo

Long, Hurly

Manley, Stuart

Mansell, Richard

McEvoy, Richard

McGowan, Ross

McLeod, Jake

Molinari, Edoardo

Morrison, James

Murray, Zach

Nemecz, Lukas

Nienaber, Wilco

Oriol, Pedro

Otaegui, Adrian

Paisley, Chris

Papadatos, Dimitrios

Pepperell, Eddie

Perrier, Damien

Pigem, Carlos

Plant, Alfie

Porteous, Garrick

Porteous, Haydn

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Quiros, Alvaro

Ramsay, Richie

Ritchie, JC

Rock, Robert

Roussel, Robin

Rozner, Antoine

Santos, Ricardo

Schneider, Marcel

Senior, Jack

Sharvin, Cormac

Shepherd, Laird

Shinkwin, Callum

Siem, Marcel

Singh Brar, Jack

Sjöholm, Joel

Slattery, Lee

Southgate, Matthew

Stalter, Joël

Sterne, Richard

Stone, Brandon

Storm, Graeme

Stow, Ben

Sturehed, Henric

Sullivan, Andy

Suri, Julian

Svensson, Jesper

Syme, Connor

Thomson, Jonathan

Thornton, Simon

Ulenaers, Kristof

Van Driel, Darius

Walters, Justin

Waring, Paul

Warren, Marc

Whitnell, Dale

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Windred, Blake

Winther, Jeff

Wood, Chris

Wrisdale, Jordan

Young, Daniel

Zhang, Huilin

Who Won The 2021 Hero Open? Last year, Scot Grant Forrest edged out Englishman James Morrison by one shot to claim his maiden European Tour title. In doing so, he became the first Scot to win on home soil on the circuit since Paul Lawrie in 2012.