AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Betting Tips: Could The Defending Champion Do It Again?

There's one more event before the DP World Tour packs up for a few weeks, with the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open once again having the honor of closing out the year.

And our panel of betting experts are hopeful we can go out with a bang following a white-hot run of form over the past couple of months.

With tip successes for the likes of Tommy Fleetwood in India, Matt Fitzpatrick in Dubai and David Puig in Australia, two of our team selected Jayden Schaper ahead of last week's Alfred Dunhill Championship where the young South African picked up a maiden win on tour.

But who do we think will follow in the footsteps of players like John Parry, Louis Oosthuizen, Antoine Rozner and Rasmus Hojgaard and reign supreme in Mauritius?

Below, three Golf Monthly betting experts have shared which pro they think will end their year with a win at Heritage La Reserve Golf Links...

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Betting Tips: Expert Panel Picks

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: John Parry (+1600) To Win @ BetMGM

I'm not usually a fan of picking defending champions, but I'll make an exception this week for John Parry. After a T5th in 2015 and a win last year, the Englishman showed he clearly loves Heritage La Réserve Golf Links.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if you add in a T18th and a T7th in South Africa since the new season began, Parry is also trending really nicely and could set himself up for a strong start to the DP World Tour season before heading over to the US for his maiden campaign on the PGA Tour.

Pick Two: Daniel Van Tonder (+4500) To Win @ BetMGM

Van Tonder has looked really good over the past fortnight and comes into an event he has not done too well at historically with a renewed sense of purpose. The South African's game is a little more accurate than brute force anyway, and that will be important if he is to contend.

Although a win might be slightly too much of an ask, I am confident he can sneak a top-10 and bounce into the new year as one of the most in-form cats on the circuit.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Jacob Skov Olesen (+2500) To Win @ BetMGM

I backed Jacob Skov Olesen at this event last year and, with him delivering a T9th that included a one-over-par final round, I am picking him to go better this time and continue his top-10 run at the tournament.

Producing T40th finishes at his last two events, it may not show form, but he did finish T11th at the DP World Tour Championship, as well as T23rd at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and T5th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. That shows me he still has form, and returning to a course he likes is always going to build confidence.

Pick Two: Felix Mory (+15000) To Win @ BetMGM

Although he missed the cut at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, Mory possessed three consecutive top sevens prior to that, with one of those being a solo third at the Hainan Classic.

They may have been on the HotelPlanner Tour, but good form is good form and, with the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open not possessing the strongest field, it should be a good time for a graduate from the circuit to fire up his game. Mory has a solid all-round game, so hopefully he can crack the top-10.

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Casey Jarvis (+3000) To Win @ BetMGM

There were five South Africans in the top-eight here last year, so I am picking Casey Jarvis as my lead man this week to continue that theme. Jarvis has clearly found something in his game recently with back-to-back wins on the Sunshine Tour followed by a couple of solid weeks.

The 22-year-old has good experience in this event, too, with three consecutive top-40 finishes. He has four wins as a pro, including a HotelPlanner Tour title, and could well bag a maiden DP World Tour victory this week if he can keep up his recent form.

Pick Two: JC Ritchie (+5000) To Win @ BetMGM

My second pick goes to another South African with multiple wins this year, JC Ritchie. The 31-year-old has 16 pro victories including three HotelPlanner Tour titles and a Sunshine Tour win all in 2025.

He finished as HotelPlanner Tour no.1 to earn his DP World Tour card... just like John Parry did in 2024 before winning here in Mauritius. He has four wins, a runner-up, a third-place and five top-10s this year so his form has been incredible. Another win may be a stretch too far but I’ll take him each-way at attractive odds.

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025