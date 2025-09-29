Which LIV Golfers Are Playing In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
A total of 16 players from the LIV Golf League are currently listed in the field for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which takes place on the DP World Tour
After the drama of the Ryder Cup, we are set for another bumper event at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Taking place over Kingsbarns, St Andrews' Old Course and Carnoustie, it is one of the jewels in the DP World Tour's calendar, which is why a stellar field is listed for the event.
Not only will four players from the Ryder Cup be present, but also several stars from the LIV Golf League, as over a third of the League's roster will be looking to claim the title at one of golf's most iconic venues.
Tyrrell Hatton is one of the Ryder Cup players teeing it up in Scotland, with the Englishman undefeated at the team event last week, claiming three wins and one tie in his four matches as Europe won 15-13.
Hatton's record in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is incredible. Claiming the trophy in 2016 and 2017, he will be the defending champion this week following his one stroke victory in 2024.
He will be joined by fellow Legion XIII teammates Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin, with the latter finishing T11th at the BMW PGA Championship in mid-September.
Another player who has been competing in a few DP World Tour events lately is Brooks Koepka, who came agonizingly close to victory at the Open de France the week before the Ryder Cup, finishing solo fourth.
The Smash GC captain is one of many Major winners from LIV Golf present in the field, as Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen also join Koepka.
Rounding out the remaining LIV players are Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk, David Puig, Brendan Steele, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones.
One other name is former Cleeks GC player Frederick Kjettrup, who was relegated from the LIV Golf League in 2025 after finishing 57th in the individual standings, producing a best result of T30th.
- Cameron Smith
- Patrick Reed
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Brooks Koepka
- Dustin Johnson
- Thomas Pieters
- Adrian Meronk
- Tom McKibbin
- David Puig
- Bubba Watson
- Brendan Steele
- Peter Uihlein
- Matt Jones
- Martin Kaymer
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Caleb Surratt
- Frederick Kjettrup (former LIV player)
