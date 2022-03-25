9 Things You Didn't Know About Laird Shepherd
How well do you know the 2021 British Amateur Champion?
A player who earned invitations to the 2021 Open Championship and 2022 Masters tournament, we get to know Laird Shepherd a little better with these nine facts.
1. Shepherd was born in Brighton, England on the 5th of August 1997.
2. To help pay the bills he worked in a Tesco call center during Covid-19 lockdowns.
3. We believe his girlfriend is amateur golfer Chloe Goadby, who won the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Gullane in June 2021.
4. His twin brother, Callum, is a professional flat jockey.
5. Laird graduated in June 2020 from the University of Stirling. Dean Robertson, the former Scottish European Tour player, helped Laird with coaching at the University of Stirling as part of their golf program.
6. He is a member at Rye Golf Club and is an honorary member at Nairn Golf Club as well.
7. Shepherd won the 2021 British Amateur Championship in incredible fashion against Monty Scowsill. After 17 holes he was 8 down, he got one back at 18 when Sowsill make a double bogey. Things didn’t get any better in the afternoon round, he made bogey at 4 but got lucky that Scowsill also would make bogey so he was 7 down with 14 holes to play. Shepherd made birdies at 5, 8 and 9 to bring the margin down to 4, but with a bogey at 11 it went back up to 5 down with just 7 holes left. He got one back at 12 but time was running out when they both made pars at 13 and 14 and was 4 down with 4 to play. He won the remaining holes to square the match. In sudden death he won on the 2nd hole, the 38th hole of the match with a par.
8. Shepherd has an equipment contract with Titleist.
9. He currently resides at St Andrews in Scotland.
By Sam Tremlett
