Richie Ramsay Claims First DP World Tour Title In Over Seven Years

Viewers were treated to an exciting and tense final round at Hillside Golf Club, with a number of players vying it out for a DP World Tour title. However, in testing conditions, it was Scotland's Richie Ramsay who came out on top, securing his first trophy since the 2015 Trophée Hassan II.

It was an emotional victory for Ramsay who, just a few months ago at the British Masters, suffered the "biggest kick in the teeth" after duffing his second shot from the middle of the fairway into the water. Eventually, he walked off with a double-bogey six to miss out on the title.

"I haven't been in a good place for the last couple of years," admitted an emotional Ramsay. "This win is for my daughter. I kept believing and I knew my game was good and I know what happened at The Belfry, but this is Links golf and I always feel I have an advantage on Links golf.

"There's nothing better than holing a putt under the gun and when it matters. When you're six-seven years old you are holing those putts for tournament wins. I felt the nerves coming down the stretch, but I played great. I haven't won since my daughter was born and that was six years. This one is for Olivia!"

Beginning the final day, Ramsay sat one back of leader, Julien Guerrier, with the Scot in a three-way share of second place as play got underway on Sunday. After five holes, it was Guerrier who held the advantage, as back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth put him three shots clear.

Going into the back nine his advantage stayed at three, with five players chasing down the Frenchman who was looking for his first DP World Tour title. However, Guerrier's nerve was soon starting to falter, as bogeys on the 13th and 15th saw his advantage wiped out.

Ramsay's newest opponent was now Paul Waring, with the 37-year-old birdieing the 17th to get to 13-under-par and a clubhouse target following a par at the 18th. Like Waring, Ramsay also birdied the 17th to take a one shot lead down the last.

CEO of the PGA European Tour, Keith Pelly and Ramsay celebrate with the Cazoo Classic trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Failing to hit the green with his approach, Ramsay smashed a putt up the green, finishing some eight-feet away for a first title since March 2015. Starting it to the right of the hole, the putt fell in the middle, cueing wild celebrations from the Scot who finally secured that first title for his daughter, Olivia.