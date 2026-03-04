'He Has His Own Reasons' - Luke Donald Addresses Jon Rahm's Ryder Cup Status

Luke Donald will be back to captain Team Europe for a third time when they head to Ireland next year for the Ryder Cup.

After leading Europe to two thrilling wins in a row, Donald will be looking to make it a hattrick at Adare Manor in 2027 to become the first captain to win three consecutive Ryder Cups.

Beyond addressing the obvious in his latest press conference, including his reasons for taking on the role once more, Donald also faced questions about Jon Rahm's current status ahead of the next Ryder Cup.

Over the past few days, Rahm has rejected the DP World Tour's deal to put an end to his fines and insists he is not willing to play the six events they are demanding of him.

That decision could harm Rahm's chances of playing in the Ryder Cup. Someone is going to have to give in, but for Donald, it's not an issue he's tackling just yet.

Speaking to the press after confirming he will retain his captaincy, Donald was asked whether he has spoken to Rahm about the issue.

He replied: "Well, first day on the job, so I haven't talked to him yet but obviously I will talk to Jon. We have a great relationship, and he's been a tremendous teammate and player for me the last two Ryder Cups.

"It's great to see the clarity amongst the other players that have signed the conditional releases and understand that they are available.

"Obviously, I haven't talked to Jon so I don't really want to comment on that yet. I know he has his own reasons. But I look forward to catching up with him and really hope that he's available.

"There's plenty of time... There's always challenges to overcome. So it's never a smooth road. There's always bumps in the road. Obviously my plan and my hope is that Jon is available for that team."

When quizzed further as to whether this matter had impacted his decision-making regarding the role, Donald played this down.

"That wasn't a factor in my decision. My decision was having the backing of players and the backing of my family, and the opportunity," he added.

Explaining why he agreed to the opportunity, Donald was clear about the motivations and how positive his experience has been with Team Europe.

He said: "The last two Ryder Cups have been an amazing focus and purpose for me and given me something to really get my teeth around.

"I've really enjoyed the experience of being captain. To have the opportunity to go a third time was something I couldn't say no to."

Donald also hinted that Edoardo Molinari will be by his side again for the match in Ireland next year, stating a "few conversations" have been had already but that nothing official is ready to be confirmed at this stage.

However, there is one thing Donald hopes is different next time around, and that's the way the crowd behaves. After last year's heated atmosphere at Bethpage, Donald expects a slightly more calm environment at Adare Manor.

"I'm fully expecting it to be very respectful. Passionate fans getting behind Team Europe. I've spent a lot of time playing Irish Opens… obviously The K Club at the Ryder Cup in 2006. Just electric atmospheres where it's a really feel-good crowd," he said.

"They love their golf. They love the hospitality. They are very hospitable in terms of welcoming people, and I expect the matches to be played in a very respectful and classy way. That will certainly be my messaging to them."