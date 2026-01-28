'I Did Try And Join A Couple Of Others, But Kind Of Got Turned Away' - Marco Penge Reveals Struggle Of Joining Florida Golf Clubs Ahead Of Highly Anticipated PGA Tour Debut

Marco Penge makes his long-awaited PGA Tour debut this week at Torrey Pines after illness meant he had to delay his first start following his three-win season on the DP World Tour.

The big-hitting Englishman admits he's a little "overwhelmed" ahead of a busy campaign where he'll have to get to grips with lots of new courses including this week's test in San Diego.

Penge is starting a busy stretch now where he'll play the WM Phoenix Open, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

He is also set for his TPC Sawgrass and Augusta National debuts in the coming months, but not until he welcomes his second child into the world, who is set to be born next month.

The World No.30, who changed his equipment in signing with PXG and also reportedly turned down LIV Golf, has moved to Palm Beach, Florida, and made a surprising admission to media this week that he got "turned away" from a couple of other clubs in the area.

Penge has signed with PXG ahead of his rookie season in America (Image credit: PXG)

"I'm actually at Old Palm," he said when asked where his new home club is ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open.

"They're like a real family orientated golf club and super chilled. I did try and join a couple of others, but kind of got turned away a little bit.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Yeah, I was kind of a little too casual, I think.

"But myself and Old Palm is a good match and facilities are great there. So yeah, it's nice to be at a golf club that wants to have me there, so yeah, it's cool."

Penge has moved across the Atlantic with his wife, Sophie, a former professional golfer whom he won the prestigious Sunningdale Foursomes with, as well as his son and dog.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

"I moved here at the beginning of January. Moved to Palm Beach with my wife and my son, and brought the dog over and kind of the whole crew, to be honest," he said.

"My wife's giving birth in a month's time, so yeah, it's taken a bit of time to really find our feet and settle in. It's been a lot of work to sort out, but yeah, we really enjoyed a couple weeks before I've come here.

"My wife's been really supportive for me and my career. Yeah, it's cool. I've enjoyed it.

"I'm playing these four weeks and then straight home for the birth of our second child. Yeah, it's been a bit hectic. For us to have moved over here, it meant that she had to give birth here.

"At the moment she's in Florida without her family and friends and I'm over at Torrey Pines and the next three weeks for me. Yeah, she's been great. Obviously we're both really looking forward to having a second child."

Penge, who won in Hainan, China last year before capturing the Danish Golf Championship and Spanish Open, says he has had 'tons of help' and advice from DP World Tour players who have made the jump to the PGA Tour and says he's excited to get his season going.

Penge won three times on the DP World Tour in 2025 to finish 2nd in the Race to Dubai (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm really excited to see how I get on over here. It's obviously a new challenge and it will be a little harder than what I'm used to back in Europe, but that's part of being a worldwide professional golfer.

"Every week I'm obviously looking forward to, you know, playing in The Players, and obviously I've qualified for The Masters, that will be cool.

"Yeah, there's tons on the list. I'm looking forward to hopefully going back to Quail Hollow. I played the PGA there last year and I really like that course and I felt like it suited my game really well.

"Yeah, like I said at the start, my first four weeks out here is a pretty good run of venues and tournaments. I'm just super excited to experience what it's like over here and Looking forward to engaging with the Americans as obviously I'm not used to that."