Farmers Insurance Open Leaderboard And Live Updates - Harris English Leads By One At Torrey Pines

LAST-DITCH DRAMA FOR STEVENS Sam Stevens' finale is nothing if not eventful. After finding the water with his second, his fourth hits the flag before spinning back out. It looks like he'll finish with a par and head back to the clubhouse one behind Harris English. It's not quite over for Stevens, but he's relying on a slip up from the leader over the closing holes.

SHOCKER FOR STEVENS! Just when he needed to find his best, Sam Stevens has suffered a shocker. His second shot at the 18th has found the water in front of the green. His effort looked OK as it reached the top of the bank, but agonizingly rolled back down. That could well do it for his chances. Soon after, English makes his seventh par in a row at the 13th, which is followed by a similar result for Novak.

STEVENS STILL IN TOUCH Sam Stevens does produce when needed! He's birdied the 17th to draw him level with Novak, one behind leader English. Meanwhile, with his third at the 13th from the edge of the rough, Novak finds the vast green, but he's got some way to go to make his birdie. English is on the green in three. From 45 yards, Novak's birdie putt comes up short. English, from 36 yards, places his right.

COSTLY MISS FOR IM At the 15th, Sungjae Im has narrowly placed his par putt right to drop three behind English. Ahead of him is Sam Stevens on six-under, Andrew Novak on seven-under and English in the lead on eight-under. It's looking increasingly as though Novak and English will battle it out for the title. They're currently on the par-5 13th.

STEVENS HANGING IN THERE Behind English and Novak, the contenders are running out of holes. Sam Stevens - who is level at six under with Sungjae Im - made a clutch par putt at the 16th to remain in with a chance and two off the leader. He'll likely need to find something extra from here to trouble the leader though.

AS WE WERE AT THE TOP Harris English has only found one fairway from a tee shot today, at the ninth, and he's failed again on the 12th. Despite that, he's still one ahead of Andrew Novak at the top of the leaderboard. Novak makes the green in two, and he eyes a chance to rejoin English at the top of the leaderboard after his opponent makes do with an eight-iron back onto the fairway with his second. Next, English, still with 73 yards to the hole, produces an excellent effort to give him a chance for par. Novak's birdie putt isn't great, heading wide left and beyond English's marker. He makes his par, though, and that's followed by a par for English too. We head to the 13th with English one ahead of Novak.

ENGLISH AND NOVAK HOLD THEIR NERVE A delicate little chip from English at the 11th came up about a foot short, but he's left with a tap-in. Novak, meanwhile, has a longer putt for par, but there are no signs of nerves as he pursues his maiden PGA Tour win as he confidently makes it. English maintains his one-shot lead over Novak. Sam Stevens and Sungjae Im are two off the lead.

BRILLIANT FROM BRADLEY! Well, what a way to end the day for the Ryder Cup captain! Keegan Bradley has just holed an incredible eagle on the 18th from all of 60 feet to move him into the top 20 on the leaderboard. He's finished one-under for the tournament. Keegan Bradley closes with a 60-footer for EAGLE! 🔥😳📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/0VRW8fbITvJanuary 25, 2025

ENGLISH REGAINS SOLO LEAD It's just got even better for Harris English at the 10th. After both he and joint leader Andrew Novak found the back of the green with their second shots, English ultimately held his nerve for par, but a bogey for Novak drops him back to seven-under.

BREATHING SPACE FOR THE LEADERS In the last few minutes, a congested leaderboard has become slightly less so. Lanto Griffin is the latest to make a bogey, dropping him back to four under and four off leaders Andrew Novak and Harris English. They are now two ahead of Sam Stevens and Sungjae Im. Can either take advantage on the back nine?

SLOW PLAY AT TORREY PINES After a long final round of The American Express last week, we have a similar situation at Torrey Pines. It's now approaching three hours since the leaders teed off, and Harris English has just taken his tee shot at the 10th. It could be a long evening, and surely doesn't do much for the rhythm of those in contention.

PAIN FOR POTGIETER It's not quite happening for young South African Aldrich Potgieter today. After a 67 that included a hole-out eagle on Friday, he's slipped five behind leader Harris English and Andrew Novak. At the ninth, he just rolled a longish putt for birdie narrowly wide. Immediately after, Sungjae Im, who is also in contention, did the same. Meanwhile, Sam Stevens has bogeyed the par-5 13th to leave him two off the leaders.

HOPE FOR ENGLISH Harris English led overnight, and he's now in the outright lead almost halfway through his final round. Can he get over the line? If he does, it'll be his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2021 Travelers Championship. At the ninth, he's just got a decent lie despite finishing in the rough from his tee shot. His second shot is worse, though, as he's found a bunker...

IM'S BRILLIANCE Here's a video of that moment of magic from Sungjae Im at the 10th. It means he remains firmly in contention, just three behind leader Harris English. Bounce-back birdie 👏 Sungjae Im holes it from the rough @FarmersInsOpen. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/tTSo8bieSZJanuary 25, 2025

SUNGJAE IM PITCHES IN That's a beauty from Sungjae Im at the par 4 10th! Chopping out the rough with his second, the South Korean is left with 50 yards to the flag and, from the thick rough, he plays a delicate pitch that drops in for an unlikely birdie. He moves to five-under, just three back of the leaders, English and Novak.

ENGLISH REGAINS SHARE OF THE LEAD Both Novak and Potgieter are unable to make pars at the par 4 seventh, with both failing to get up-and-down. In terms of English, he safely finds the centre of the green with his second and lags his putt up to gimme range. He taps in for a par and, thanks to Novak's bogey, moves back into a share of the lead at eight-under.

BIRDIES FROM DAHMEN AND GRIFFIN Both Joel Dahmen and Lanto Griffin are still in contention and, at the seventh and eighth, the duo find birdies to get to five and six-under, just a few shots back of the leaders. Can they mount charges going into the back nine?

ENGLISH MOVES ONE BACK All three in the final group are up near the par 5 sixth in two and, in terms of scoring, Novak is unable to get up-and-down as he taps in for a par to remain at nine-under. Potgieter is the only player to hit the green in two in the group with an 8-iron but, following a poor first putt, he lips out for birdie, with a three-putt par keeping him four-under. The only player to make birdie is English, who played a delightful chip, with the American now eight-under, one back of Novak.

CLASS FROM NOVAK Insane putt from Novak! 😱Taking the lead in crazy fashion @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/qJ8gWcvXsyJanuary 25, 2025

STEVENS BIRDIES THE NINTH This is incredible from Stevens, who birdies the ninth hole following a stunning approach. He taps in for a birdie and, sitting at four-under for the day, he is three shots better than any other player on the course right now. Sat at seven-under, he is just two back of Novak.

WHAT A PUTT FROM NOVAK Wow! That is insane Andrew Novak! He puts his approach long and to the right side of the green and, from 55-feet, he plays his birdie attempt with around 25-feet of brake. Hitting the putt, downwind, his attempt drops in the centre of the cup with dead weight to get him to nine-under. That was incredible! To make things sweeter, English just misses his par putt from 25-feet as he moves back to seven-under, whilst Potgieter also bogeys to go back to four-under. Huge shift at the fifth.

TORREY PINES IS PLAYING TOUGH 70 players on the course.4 players under par.52 players over par.Scoring average is 75.18 at Torrey Pines South @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/a7bqPxfRuEJanuary 25, 2025

NOVAK MOVES INTO A SHARE OF THE LEAD After his bunker shot, Potgieter just misses his par attempt on the right side and taps in for bogey. That's three shots lost in the last two holes following a double bogey-bogey run. It's a complete contrast for Novak, who makes back-to-back birdies with a delightful gain at the fourth. He moves to eight-under and, after English rolls in his par putt, into a share of the lead with his fellow countryman

EXCELLENT FROM NOVAK (Image credit: Getty Images) After a shaky start, Novak plays a delightful approach into the fourth, with a great look for birdie coming up from around seven-feet. It's even better news for the 29-year-old, as both English and Potgieter find the bunker short of the green and will have difficult up-and-downs coming up. However, leader English has played a lovely bunker shot, with Potgieter firing it over on to the back edge. They will have mid-range putts for par.

LEFT OFF THE FOURTH The 496-yard hole is playing straight downwind and first up is Novak, who finds the left side of the fairway and will have a nice look at the approach. In terms of English, he takes out the fairway wood and pulls it left into the rough, whilst Potgieter smashes his drive well up the hole, but also left. Up ahead, Steven's incredible start continues, as he birdies the par 4 seventh and gets to six-under, just two back of the leaders. Can he mount a big charge on Saturday?

POTGIETER MAKES DOUBLE All-in-all, that's not a bad double bogey for Potgieter, who found himself in trouble twice on the par 3 third. He lags his bogey putt from 50-feet to near gimme range and taps-in for a five to drop back to six-under. In terms of his playing partners, English's birdie putt slides by the right side and Novak makes just the second birdie of the day at the third. Impressive play from the American there. In terms of English, he rolls in the par attempt from a few feet and stays one clear at eight-under.

CARNAGE AT THE THIRD They've been waiting on the third tee for 15 minutes but, eventually, the final group play into the green with some mixed results. Up first is Potgieter, who ends up in the greenside bunker short of the green. It's a bad break for the South African, who is on the downslope and then thins it over the back edge and will have a tough up-and-down for bogey coming up. In terms of English and Novak, English flies his shot over the hole and to 15-foot, whilst Novak puts his approach to five-feet. Potential birdies and two shot swings coming up again!

LEADERS WAITING ON THE PAR 3 THIRD The par 3 third is the signature hole at Torrey Pines' South Course and, what's more, it's rated the hardest hole right now due to the wind, despite measuring just 138-yards. Following the second, English, Novak and Potgieter are forced to wait on the tee as Matti Schmid, Joel Dahmen and K.H Lee are struggling around the green. The trio have just come off with three bogeys following three incredibly different ways of making them...

ABERG'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE (Image credit: Getty Images) Ryder Cup star, Ludvig Aberg, had been leading through the first round but, since then, has struggled. The Swede has been battling flu all week and is currently two-over-par through four holes; he is sat at two-under and well back of the leaders. Speaking of the leaders, they are playing the second, which is the shortest par 4 on the course but playing the hardest. In terms of scores, Potgieter makes a safe par, as does English, who just misses his birdie putt to the left, whilst Novak looks edgy and makes bogey. He starts bogey-bogey and is six-under, two back of the lead.

POTGIETER FINDS THE FAIRWAY AT THE SECOND It's been an excellent start for Potgieter, who looks fired up as he finds another fairway with his drive. Along with the South African, English finishes in the first cut to the left of the fairway, whilst Novak is safely on the short stuff, albeit slightly back of Potgieter.

BIRDIE FOR POTGIETER Perfect start for Potgieter, who makes just the eighth birdie of the day at the first! That was textbook from the South African, who draws level with English, who narrowly fails to get up-and-down from the greenside bunker as he makes a bogey. Along with English, Novak also bogeys the hole and, in 20 minutes, we've already seen a two shot swing.

APPROACH SHOTS AT THE FIRST Winds are gusting to 20mph already and the temperatures are below 60. This is going to be a fun watch as the players navigate this afternoon, certainly as English pushes his approach into the greenside bunker from 185-yards. It's a completely different story for Potgieter, who sticks his approach from 145-yards to 13-feet, whist Novak is forced to chip back into the fairway following a poor tee shot. From there, the American finds the green with his third, albeit outside Potgieter's, but it is a chance to save par.

LEADERS ARE OFF The final group are off in San Diego and, on the first tee, English pulls his tee shot left of the fairway and into the rough. In terms of Novak, he carves his tee shot the other direction and into the right rough, whilst 20-year-old Potgieter, the youngest professional in the field, pounds his ball down the right side of the fairway. We are officially underway!

STEVENS MAKES A GREAT START (Image credit: Getty Images) It's been a great start from Sam Stevens, who has birdied the second and third to move to two-under for his round and five-under for the tournament. He's made every cut in 2025 and is out the traps well on the South Course.

STRONG START FROM BRYAN The leaders head out at 11.11am local time, so around 10 minutes from now and, in the early stages, Wesley Bryan has birdied the opening hole to get to five-under-par, four back of English. Along with Bryan, a number of players have made good starts in what should be an enthralling watch over the next few hours.