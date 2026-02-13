Patrick Reed Confirms Next DP World Tour Start
Race To Dubai leader Patrick Reed will make his South African Open debut as he continues his DP World Tour campaign
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
The in-form Patrick Reed will continue his DP World Tour campaign by making his debut at the Investec South African Open Championship.
Stellenbosch Golf Club will play host to the second oldest national open in world golf from 26 February to 1 March, an event that's co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.
Reed, who left LIV Golf in January, has been in stunning form this year on the DP World Tour - with two wins and a second in three tournaments seeing him lead the Race To Dubai.
The former Masters champion started his DP World Tour campaign eyeing one of the 10 cards available to return to the PGA Tour - but after his stellar start he now has the Race To Dubai title firmly in his sights.
It will be a first trip to South Africa for Reed, who is looking to become the first American to win the South African Open since Fred Wadsworth in 1989.
“I’m really excited to make my first trip to South Africa. I have many friends from South Africa and I look forward to competing in their home country on the DP World Tour and in conjunction with the Sunshine Tour,” said Reed.
Reed made the surprise decision to leave LIV Golf shortly after winning the Dubai Desert Classic - and decided to concentrate on the DP World Tour while he waits to become eligiblle for a PGA Tour return.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
His form in the Middle East was brilliant, following victory in Dubai with play-off defeat at the Bahrain Championship and then another title win at the Qatar Masters.
Reed has now risen up to World No.17 in the Official Golf World Ranking, a position that will help him get into the three other Majors this year, with the Green Jacket winner obviously set for life at The Masters.
But there is also a safety net available at the South African Open with the top three finishes not already exempt getting guaranteed spots in the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July.
Defending champion Dylan Naidoo will be in the field trying to go back-to-back, while the likes of Ernie Els and Charl Schwartzel will headline the home challenge along with Branden Grace, Dean Burmester and Thriston Lawrence.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.