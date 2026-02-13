Patrick Reed Confirms Next DP World Tour Start

The in-form Patrick Reed will continue his DP World Tour campaign by making his debut at the Investec South African Open Championship.

Stellenbosch Golf Club will play host to the second oldest national open in world golf from 26 February to 1 March, an event that's co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.

Reed, who left LIV Golf in January, has been in stunning form this year on the DP World Tour - with two wins and a second in three tournaments seeing him lead the Race To Dubai.

The former Masters champion started his DP World Tour campaign eyeing one of the 10 cards available to return to the PGA Tour - but after his stellar start he now has the Race To Dubai title firmly in his sights.

It will be a first trip to South Africa for Reed, who is looking to become the first American to win the South African Open since Fred Wadsworth in 1989.

“I’m really excited to make my first trip to South Africa. I have many friends from South Africa and I look forward to competing in their home country on the DP World Tour and in conjunction with the Sunshine Tour,” said Reed.

Reed made the surprise decision to leave LIV Golf shortly after winning the Dubai Desert Classic - and decided to concentrate on the DP World Tour while he waits to become eligiblle for a PGA Tour return.

His form in the Middle East was brilliant, following victory in Dubai with play-off defeat at the Bahrain Championship and then another title win at the Qatar Masters.

Reed has now risen up to World No.17 in the Official Golf World Ranking, a position that will help him get into the three other Majors this year, with the Green Jacket winner obviously set for life at The Masters.

But there is also a safety net available at the South African Open with the top three finishes not already exempt getting guaranteed spots in the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July.

Defending champion Dylan Naidoo will be in the field trying to go back-to-back, while the likes of Ernie Els and Charl Schwartzel will headline the home challenge along with Branden Grace, Dean Burmester and Thriston Lawrence.