Bryson DeChambeau 'About To Unveil Something Pretty Special' In World Of AI Golf Coaching
Bryson DeChambeau has been working with a tech company and is about to release a new AI golf coaching tool he says could change the game
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
There's nobody quite like Bryson DeChambeau in terms of innovation, and now he's teased an upcoming new techological coaching aid that's "on the cusp of changing the game of golf".
We shouldn't be surprised a player like DeChambeau, who had his own 3D printed irons, would be on the cutting edge of golfing technology, and he's at it again.
Speaking at LIV Golf Adelaide, DeChambeau talked about his offseason work, which involved again speed training but also marrying that up with improved iron play.
The two-time US Open champion has been working with AI company Sportsbox and says he has a new game-changing coaching aid coming out that he thinks can help change his game - and the game of golf as a whole.
"I've got something coming that I can't wait to have," said DeChambeau of his new coaching aid.
"Hopefully I'll have it for Hong Kong and that three-week stint, and it'll be something that greatly improves my iron play and wedges. We'll see. You never know.
"It just comes from practicing a little earlier and getting with my coach Dana and working hard with Sportsbox a lot. It's been fun working with Sportsbox.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"We're about to unveil something pretty special with AI so I'm pumped about it. It'll be incredibly helpful in dire times of need to be even more specific than pretty much any coach out there."
DeChambeau didn't go into specifics, but it sounds like a new AI golf coaching aid that he's been working on his swing with will soon be available - and he insists it's a game changer.
"It's great. I can't wait to have that here soon," he added. "It's right on the cusp of changing the game of golf from an instruction standpoint. I'm really pumped about that.
"But I've been using that and really working on my sequencing for speed and also alignment of the face, and it's done pretty well, but just got to dial it in."
The latest AI training tool DeChambeau has been using has been in conjunction with a return to speed training, and he feels a breakthrough is close.
Some golfers struggle with a long offseason, but for someone like DeChambeau, who is always working on something, it seems to suit him just fine.
And after his speed training last year hampered his overall game a bit, he started earlier this time and feels it will work a lot better.
"It's a lot of work in the offseason," said DeChambeau. I started earlier this year. I started November speed training, so I got that kind of out of my system. Last year I was prepping and doing some speed training in January.
"It delayed my speed until the middle of the year and cost me a couple months, so I changed that this year, and it's implemented some nice changes, and I feel really fast. Almost too fast in a sense sometimes. So my iron play is a little not on point."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.