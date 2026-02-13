Bryson DeChambeau 'About To Unveil Something Pretty Special' In World Of AI Golf Coaching

There's nobody quite like Bryson DeChambeau in terms of innovation, and now he's teased an upcoming new techological coaching aid that's "on the cusp of changing the game of golf".

We shouldn't be surprised a player like DeChambeau, who had his own 3D printed irons, would be on the cutting edge of golfing technology, and he's at it again.

Speaking at LIV Golf Adelaide, DeChambeau talked about his offseason work, which involved again speed training but also marrying that up with improved iron play.

The two-time US Open champion has been working with AI company Sportsbox and says he has a new game-changing coaching aid coming out that he thinks can help change his game - and the game of golf as a whole.

"I've got something coming that I can't wait to have," said DeChambeau of his new coaching aid.

"Hopefully I'll have it for Hong Kong and that three-week stint, and it'll be something that greatly improves my iron play and wedges. We'll see. You never know.

"It just comes from practicing a little earlier and getting with my coach Dana and working hard with Sportsbox a lot. It's been fun working with Sportsbox.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We're about to unveil something pretty special with AI so I'm pumped about it. It'll be incredibly helpful in dire times of need to be even more specific than pretty much any coach out there."

DeChambeau didn't go into specifics, but it sounds like a new AI golf coaching aid that he's been working on his swing with will soon be available - and he insists it's a game changer.

"It's great. I can't wait to have that here soon," he added. "It's right on the cusp of changing the game of golf from an instruction standpoint. I'm really pumped about that.

"But I've been using that and really working on my sequencing for speed and also alignment of the face, and it's done pretty well, but just got to dial it in."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest AI training tool DeChambeau has been using has been in conjunction with a return to speed training, and he feels a breakthrough is close.

Some golfers struggle with a long offseason, but for someone like DeChambeau, who is always working on something, it seems to suit him just fine.

And after his speed training last year hampered his overall game a bit, he started earlier this time and feels it will work a lot better.

"It's a lot of work in the offseason," said DeChambeau. I started earlier this year. I started November speed training, so I got that kind of out of my system. Last year I was prepping and doing some speed training in January.

"It delayed my speed until the middle of the year and cost me a couple months, so I changed that this year, and it's implemented some nice changes, and I feel really fast. Almost too fast in a sense sometimes. So my iron play is a little not on point."