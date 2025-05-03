Rio Takeda Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro

Rio Takeda enjoyed a stunning spell on the LPGA of Japan Tour before earning her LPGA Tour card, where her success has continued. But what do we know about the Japanese star? Here are 10 facts about the pro.

Rio Takeda Facts

1. Rio Takeda was born on April 2nd 2003 in Koshi, Japan.

2. She took up the game at the age of six.

3. Takeda won low amateur honors at the 2021 Japan Women’s Open Golf Championship, when she finished T54.

4. She turned professional the following year and joined the LPGA of Japan Tour.

5. Her maiden professional win came in the 2024 KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open.

6. That victory came in April. Incredibly, on 3rd November, she claimed her eighth win on the circuit with the Toto Japan Classic.

7. That also gave her a maiden LPGA Tour win as it was co-sanctioned by the US-based circuit.

8. She followed that up with victory in the Blue Bay LPGA in March 2025, where she tied the course record on the way to winning by six.

Rio Takeda won the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. That was the largest margin of victory in the tournament’s history.

10. She comes from a golf family. Her mother Satoko Hirase is a former professional, while her aunt, Mayumi Hirase, won 18 times on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rio Takeda Bio Born April 2nd, 2003 - Hoshi, Japan Current Tour LPGA of Japan Tour LPGA Tour Pro Wins 9