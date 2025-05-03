Rio Takeda Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Rio Takeda is one of the most promising stars on the LPGA Tour – here are 10 things to know about her
Rio Takeda enjoyed a stunning spell on the LPGA of Japan Tour before earning her LPGA Tour card, where her success has continued. But what do we know about the Japanese star? Here are 10 facts about the pro.
Rio Takeda Facts
1. Rio Takeda was born on April 2nd 2003 in Koshi, Japan.
2. She took up the game at the age of six.
3. Takeda won low amateur honors at the 2021 Japan Women’s Open Golf Championship, when she finished T54.
4. She turned professional the following year and joined the LPGA of Japan Tour.
5. Her maiden professional win came in the 2024 KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open.
6. That victory came in April. Incredibly, on 3rd November, she claimed her eighth win on the circuit with the Toto Japan Classic.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. That also gave her a maiden LPGA Tour win as it was co-sanctioned by the US-based circuit.
8. She followed that up with victory in the Blue Bay LPGA in March 2025, where she tied the course record on the way to winning by six.
9. That was the largest margin of victory in the tournament’s history.
10. She comes from a golf family. Her mother Satoko Hirase is a former professional, while her aunt, Mayumi Hirase, won 18 times on the LPGA of Japan Tour.
Born
April 2nd, 2003 - Hoshi, Japan
Current Tour
LPGA of Japan Tour
LPGA Tour
Pro Wins
9
Tour
Event
Winning Score
LPGA of Japan Tour
2024 KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open
-7 (two shots)
LPGA of Japan Tour
2024 Fukisankei Ladies Classic
-12 (three shots)
LPGA of Japan Tour
2024 Bridgestone Ladies Open
-14 (two shots)
LPGA of Japan Tour
2024 Hokkaido Meiji Cup
-12 (one shot)
LPGA of Japan Tour
2024 Golf 5 Ladies Professional Golf Tournament
-10 (one shot)
LPGA of Japan Tour
2024 Sony JLPGA Championship
-19 (one shot)
LPGA of Japan Tour
2024 Japan Women's Open Golf Championship
-10 (two shots)
LPGA of Japan Tour/LPGA Tour
2024 Toto Japan Classic
-15 (playoff)
LPGA Tour
2025 Blue Bay LPGA
-17 (six shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Tyler Collet Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Professional
Club pro Tyler Collet has demonstrated plenty of ability in some big events – here are 10 things to know about him
-
Dylan Wu Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Dylan Wu was introduced to golf early and nowadays is a PGA Tour mainstay – here are 10 things to know about the American
-
David Lipsky Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
David Lipsky has built a successful career since turning professional in 2011 – here are 15 things to know about him
-
Hye-Jin Choi Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Hye-Jin Choi had a glittering amateur career, and she’s taken that into her professional journey, with a host of wins – here are 10 things to know about her
-
Yan Liu Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Yan Liu has been making solid progress in her professional career – here are 10 things to know about the LPGA Tour golfer
-
Mao Saigo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Discover more about Japanese pro golfer, Mao Saigo via these facts regarding her life and journey through the game so far...
-
Marco Penge Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer
Discover more about English DP World Tour winner, Marco Penge via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
-
Lindy Duncan Facts: 11 Things You Didn't Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Lindy Duncan, with these facts about her life and career in the game so far...