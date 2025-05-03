Rio Takeda Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro

Rio Takeda is one of the most promising stars on the LPGA Tour – here are 10 things to know about her

Rio Takeda takes a shot at the Chevron Championship
Rio Takeda has made a flying start to her pro career
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

Rio Takeda enjoyed a stunning spell on the LPGA of Japan Tour before earning her LPGA Tour card, where her success has continued. But what do we know about the Japanese star? Here are 10 facts about the pro.

Rio Takeda Facts

1. Rio Takeda was born on April 2nd 2003 in Koshi, Japan.

2. She took up the game at the age of six.

3. Takeda won low amateur honors at the 2021 Japan Women’s Open Golf Championship, when she finished T54.

4. She turned professional the following year and joined the LPGA of Japan Tour.

5. Her maiden professional win came in the 2024 KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open.

6. That victory came in April. Incredibly, on 3rd November, she claimed her eighth win on the circuit with the Toto Japan Classic.

7. That also gave her a maiden LPGA Tour win as it was co-sanctioned by the US-based circuit.

8. She followed that up with victory in the Blue Bay LPGA in March 2025, where she tied the course record on the way to winning by six.

Rio Takeda with the Blue Bay LPGA trophy

Rio Takeda won the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. That was the largest margin of victory in the tournament’s history.

10. She comes from a golf family. Her mother Satoko Hirase is a former professional, while her aunt, Mayumi Hirase, won 18 times on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Rio Takeda Bio

Born

April 2nd, 2003 - Hoshi, Japan

Current Tour

LPGA of Japan Tour

LPGA Tour

Pro Wins

9

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Rio Takeda Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

LPGA of Japan Tour

2024 KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open

-7 (two shots)

LPGA of Japan Tour

2024 Fukisankei Ladies Classic

-12 (three shots)

LPGA of Japan Tour

2024 Bridgestone Ladies Open

-14 (two shots)

LPGA of Japan Tour

2024 Hokkaido Meiji Cup

-12 (one shot)

LPGA of Japan Tour

2024 Golf 5 Ladies Professional Golf Tournament

-10 (one shot)

LPGA of Japan Tour

2024 Sony JLPGA Championship

-19 (one shot)

LPGA of Japan Tour

2024 Japan Women's Open Golf Championship

-10 (two shots)

LPGA of Japan Tour/LPGA Tour

2024 Toto Japan Classic

-15 (playoff)

LPGA Tour

2025 Blue Bay LPGA

-17 (six shots)

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸