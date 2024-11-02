Charley Hull Claims First Victory In Two Years, Chiara Tamburlini Makes History In Rookie LET Season
Both Hull and Tamburlini tasted success in Riyadh, with Hull claiming the Aramco Team Series event, whilst Tamburlini secured LET Order of Merit honors
Throughout the past 24 months, Charley Hull has had a number of close calls in terms of victory, with the English star registering runner-up finishes and top 10 results. However, at the Aramco Team Series - Riyadh, the 28-year-old got over the line in commanding fashion.
Starting the final round two back of Pia Babnik, Hull came out of the traps fast, with four birdies in her first five holes meaning she overtook the Slovenian. What's more, thanks to another birdie at the seventh, it meant that Hull actually led by three going into the back nine.
Carrying on her charge, more birdies followed on the 12th and 13th to put the Englishwoman seven-under and, despite two bogeys in her final five holes, Hull was able to get over the line comfortably, parring the 18th to pick up her first win since October 2022.
"I feel like my game has been pretty good all season," stated Hull, whose last victory came at The Ascendant LPGA 25 months ago. "I've been knocking on the door quite a lot the past few years and, this week, it all came together. I feel good."
Along with Hull, it was also a day to remember for Chiara Tamburlini, who continued her incredible form in 2024 with Ladies European Tour Order of Merit honors.
The victory comes just a week after Tamburlini was crowned LET Rookie of the Year, with the 24-year-old becoming the first player from Switzerland to claim both accolades.
Receiving the prizes at Riyadh Golf Club, Tamburlini also has three victories on the Ladies European Tour this year, with the wins coming at the Joburg Ladies Open, Lacoste Ladies Open de France and Wistron Ladies Open.
Along with those victories, the Swiss player also claimed the team aspect in Riyadh alongside Charlotte Mora, Mimi Rhodes and Tenniel Chun, with Tamburlini becoming the first Captain to win back-to-back Aramco Team Series events.
