Bahrain Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The DP World Tour's International Swing is well underway and the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship is the third of four tournaments held in the Middle East over this stretch.

Nacho Elvira and new full-time DP World Tour regular Patrick Reed have won the opening two titles - at the Dubai Invitational and Dubai Desert Classic, respectively - while also collecting a healthy winner's check in the process.

Not only that, but the pair have given themselves a much better chance of reaching the DP World Tour Championship late in the year thanks to significant chunks of Race To Dubai points.

Just like Elvira, whoever wins the Bahrain Championship will collect almost $500,000 in prize money as well as 585 Race To Dubai points.

The Dubai Invitational and Bahrain Championship have both offered identical prize money payouts and Race To Dubai points, with the pattern repeated several more times over the course of this season.

A general view of the 18th hole at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2026, the prize money in Bahrain has been increased by $250,000. It was $2.5 million since the event arrived on the schedule in 2024 but has risen to $2.75 million this time around.

Finishing solo second should lead to a payout of more than $300,000 while each of the top-five pros are in line to claim a six-figure payday.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An intriguing field, which includes Sergio Garcia, Reed and defending champion Laurie Canter, was assembled at the start of the week, but the big names did not have things all their own way early on as Scotland's Calum Hill fired a joint-course record 61 to take the halfway lead.

Laurie Canter won the title a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

He remained in control after a third-round 72 gave him a two-shot lead heading into the final round, with Freddy Schott his closest rival.

Reed and Garcia, who is debuting LA Golf Irons at the tournament, could still entertain thoughts of victory with a round to play, too, with both players four back of Hill on 12 under. However, Canter had left far too much to do to win for the second year in a row after his 73 on Saturday left him on five under, 11 behind Hill.

Sergio Garcia is debuting new irons at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Bahrain Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 70 players making the cut at Royal Golf Club.

Bahrain Championship Prize Money Breakdown