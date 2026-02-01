Bahrain Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The prize purse for the DP World Tour's Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship has been increased by $250,000 since 2025 when Laurie Canter won the title

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
Calum Hill at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Calum Hill has a two-shot lead with a round remaining
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The DP World Tour's International Swing is well underway and the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship is the third of four tournaments held in the Middle East over this stretch.

Not only that, but the pair have given themselves a much better chance of reaching the DP World Tour Championship late in the year thanks to significant chunks of Race To Dubai points.

Just like Elvira, whoever wins the Bahrain Championship will collect almost $500,000 in prize money as well as 585 Race To Dubai points.

The Dubai Invitational and Bahrain Championship have both offered identical prize money payouts and Race To Dubai points, with the pattern repeated several more times over the course of this season.

A general view of the 18th hole at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain

A general view of the 18th hole at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2026, the prize money in Bahrain has been increased by $250,000. It was $2.5 million since the event arrived on the schedule in 2024 but has risen to $2.75 million this time around.

Finishing solo second should lead to a payout of more than $300,000 while each of the top-five pros are in line to claim a six-figure payday.

An intriguing field, which includes Sergio Garcia, Reed and defending champion Laurie Canter, was assembled at the start of the week, but the big names did not have things all their own way early on as Scotland's Calum Hill fired a joint-course record 61 to take the halfway lead.

Laurie Canter with the Babco Energies Bahrain Championship trophy

Laurie Canter won the title a year ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He remained in control after a third-round 72 gave him a two-shot lead heading into the final round, with Freddy Schott his closest rival.

Reed and Garcia, who is debuting LA Golf Irons at the tournament, could still entertain thoughts of victory with a round to play, too, with both players four back of Hill on 12 under. However, Canter had left far too much to do to win for the second year in a row after his 73 on Saturday left him on five under, 11 behind Hill.

Sergio Garcia taking a shot at the Bahrain Championship

Sergio Garcia is debuting new irons at the tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Bahrain Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 70 players making the cut at Royal Golf Club.

Bahrain Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.