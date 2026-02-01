Bahrain Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The prize purse for the DP World Tour's Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship has been increased by $250,000 since 2025 when Laurie Canter won the title
Mike Hall
The DP World Tour's International Swing is well underway and the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship is the third of four tournaments held in the Middle East over this stretch.
Nacho Elvira and new full-time DP World Tour regular Patrick Reed have won the opening two titles - at the Dubai Invitational and Dubai Desert Classic, respectively - while also collecting a healthy winner's check in the process.
Not only that, but the pair have given themselves a much better chance of reaching the DP World Tour Championship late in the year thanks to significant chunks of Race To Dubai points.
Just like Elvira, whoever wins the Bahrain Championship will collect almost $500,000 in prize money as well as 585 Race To Dubai points.
The Dubai Invitational and Bahrain Championship have both offered identical prize money payouts and Race To Dubai points, with the pattern repeated several more times over the course of this season.
For 2026, the prize money in Bahrain has been increased by $250,000. It was $2.5 million since the event arrived on the schedule in 2024 but has risen to $2.75 million this time around.
Finishing solo second should lead to a payout of more than $300,000 while each of the top-five pros are in line to claim a six-figure payday.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
An intriguing field, which includes Sergio Garcia, Reed and defending champion Laurie Canter, was assembled at the start of the week, but the big names did not have things all their own way early on as Scotland's Calum Hill fired a joint-course record 61 to take the halfway lead.
He remained in control after a third-round 72 gave him a two-shot lead heading into the final round, with Freddy Schott his closest rival.
Reed and Garcia, who is debuting LA Golf Irons at the tournament, could still entertain thoughts of victory with a round to play, too, with both players four back of Hill on 12 under. However, Canter had left far too much to do to win for the second year in a row after his 73 on Saturday left him on five under, 11 behind Hill.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Bahrain Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 70 players making the cut at Royal Golf Club.
Bahrain Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.