Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout 2025

After the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, the regular PGA Tour season resumes with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas.

The 2024 event saw Davis Riley claim his first maiden individual title on the PGA Tour, beating Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler by five. For that achievement, Riley, who also won the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside teammate Nick Hardy, won prize money of $1.638m from the $9.1m purse, but there’s more to play for this year.

An overall payout of $9.5m is on the table, meaning the winner will bank $1.71m, the same amount as the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, while the runner-up is set for over $1m.

Other incentives include FedEx Cup points, with 500 available to the winner as players continue their season-long battle to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Check out the prize money payout for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,782,000 2nd $1,079,100 3rd $683,100 4th $485,100 5th $405,900 6th $358,875 7th $334,125 8th $309,375 9th $289,575 10th $269,775 11th $249,975 12th $230,175 13th $210,375 14th $190,575 15th $180,675 16th $170,775 17th $160,875 18th $150,975 19th $141,075 20th $131,175 21st $121,275 22nd $111,375 23rd $103,455 24th $95,535 25th $87,615 26th $79,695 27th $76,725 28th $73,755 29th $70,785 30th $67,815 31st $64,845 32nd $61,875 33rd $58,905 34th $56,430 35th $53,955 36th $51,480 37th $49,005 38th $47,025 39th $45,045 40th $43,065 41st $41,085 42nd $39,105 43rd $37,125 44th $35,145 45th $33,165 46th $31,185 47th $29,205 48th $27,621 49th $26,235 50th $25,443 51st $24,849 52nd $24,255 53rd $23,859 54th $23,463 55th $23,265 56th $23,067 57th $22,869 58th $22,671 59th $22,473 60th $22,275 61st $22,077 62nd $21,879 63rd $21,681 64th $21,483 65th $21,285

Who Are The Star Names In The Charles Schwab Challenge?

Davis Riley defends his title in the Texas tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The headliner is Scottie Scheffler, who plays in his home state just days after winning his third Major title at the PGA Championship.

That five-shot victory sent an ominous warning to his rivals, particularly after it followed another dominant display with his first win of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Will fatigue and the comedown of another glorious moment in his career have an effect this week? Possibly, but few would bet against him claiming his third successive title here.

One player who will be giving his all to try and prevent Scheffler from winning is defending champion Davis Riley. He’s done it once before, after all, beating Scheffler and Keegan Bradley by five a year ago. He heads to the tournament in good form following a T2 at the PGA Championship.

The player who won in 2023, Emiliano Grillo, is also in the field, along with 2020 champion Daniel Berger. Other big names to look out for include Hideki Matsuyama, who is bidding for his first win since The Sentry. Maverick McNealy, Tommy Fleetwood and Harrish English are all in the world’s top 20, and they play too.

Hideki Matsuyama goes in search of his first win since The Sentry (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the ninth successive year, Jordan Spieth’s attempt to complete his career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship fell short, this time with a missed cut, and he’ll be looking to put that disappointment behind him this week.

Jhonattan Vegas, who led the PGA Championship at the halfway stage before finishing T5 also plays, with the likes of Brian Harman, Tom Kim and Mackenzie Hughes, who lost in a playoff to Ryan Fox at the Myrtle Beach Classic, also teeing it up.

Where Is The Charles Schwab Challenge Played? The tournament’s regular home is Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Tree-lined fairways, small greens and doglegs abound on a course that’s recognized as one of the toughest on the PGA Tour.