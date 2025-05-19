Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout 2025

The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where some big names compete for a sizeable purse

Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler heads to the tournament days after winning the PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

After the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, the regular PGA Tour season resumes with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas.

The 2024 event saw Davis Riley claim his first maiden individual title on the PGA Tour, beating Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler by five. For that achievement, Riley, who also won the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside teammate Nick Hardy, won prize money of $1.638m from the $9.1m purse, but there’s more to play for this year.

An overall payout of $9.5m is on the table, meaning the winner will bank $1.71m, the same amount as the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, while the runner-up is set for over $1m.

Other incentives include FedEx Cup points, with 500 available to the winner as players continue their season-long battle to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Check out the prize money payout for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,782,000

2nd

$1,079,100

3rd

$683,100

4th

$485,100

5th

$405,900

6th

$358,875

7th

$334,125

8th

$309,375

9th

$289,575

10th

$269,775

11th

$249,975

12th

$230,175

13th

$210,375

14th

$190,575

15th

$180,675

16th

$170,775

17th

$160,875

18th

$150,975

19th

$141,075

20th

$131,175

21st

$121,275

22nd

$111,375

23rd

$103,455

24th

$95,535

25th

$87,615

26th

$79,695

27th

$76,725

28th

$73,755

29th

$70,785

30th

$67,815

31st

$64,845

32nd

$61,875

33rd

$58,905

34th

$56,430

35th

$53,955

36th

$51,480

37th

$49,005

38th

$47,025

39th

$45,045

40th

$43,065

41st

$41,085

42nd

$39,105

43rd

$37,125

44th

$35,145

45th

$33,165

46th

$31,185

47th

$29,205

48th

$27,621

49th

$26,235

50th

$25,443

51st

$24,849

52nd

$24,255

53rd

$23,859

54th

$23,463

55th

$23,265

56th

$23,067

57th

$22,869

58th

$22,671

59th

$22,473

60th

$22,275

61st

$22,077

62nd

$21,879

63rd

$21,681

64th

$21,483

65th

$21,285

Who Are The Star Names In The Charles Schwab Challenge?

Davis Riley with the Charles Schwab Challenge trophy

Davis Riley defends his title in the Texas tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The headliner is Scottie Scheffler, who plays in his home state just days after winning his third Major title at the PGA Championship.

That five-shot victory sent an ominous warning to his rivals, particularly after it followed another dominant display with his first win of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Will fatigue and the comedown of another glorious moment in his career have an effect this week? Possibly, but few would bet against him claiming his third successive title here.

One player who will be giving his all to try and prevent Scheffler from winning is defending champion Davis Riley. He’s done it once before, after all, beating Scheffler and Keegan Bradley by five a year ago. He heads to the tournament in good form following a T2 at the PGA Championship.

The player who won in 2023, Emiliano Grillo, is also in the field, along with 2020 champion Daniel Berger. Other big names to look out for include Hideki Matsuyama, who is bidding for his first win since The Sentry. Maverick McNealy, Tommy Fleetwood and Harrish English are all in the world’s top 20, and they play too.

Hideki Matsuyama at the PGA Championship

Hideki Matsuyama goes in search of his first win since The Sentry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the ninth successive year, Jordan Spieth’s attempt to complete his career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship fell short, this time with a missed cut, and he’ll be looking to put that disappointment behind him this week.

Jhonattan Vegas, who led the PGA Championship at the halfway stage before finishing T5 also plays, with the likes of Brian Harman, Tom Kim and Mackenzie Hughes, who lost in a playoff to Ryan Fox at the Myrtle Beach Classic, also teeing it up.

Where Is The Charles Schwab Challenge Played?

The tournament’s regular home is Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Tree-lined fairways, small greens and doglegs abound on a course that’s recognized as one of the toughest on the PGA Tour.

Who Won The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge?

The 2024 tournament saw Davis Riley overcome the challenges of Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley to ease to his maiden individual PGA Tour title by five. He defends his title this year, while Scheffler also plays, days after winning the PGA Championship.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸