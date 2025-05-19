Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where some big names compete for a sizeable purse
After the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, the regular PGA Tour season resumes with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas.
The 2024 event saw Davis Riley claim his first maiden individual title on the PGA Tour, beating Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler by five. For that achievement, Riley, who also won the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside teammate Nick Hardy, won prize money of $1.638m from the $9.1m purse, but there’s more to play for this year.
An overall payout of $9.5m is on the table, meaning the winner will bank $1.71m, the same amount as the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, while the runner-up is set for over $1m.
Other incentives include FedEx Cup points, with 500 available to the winner as players continue their season-long battle to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Check out the prize money payout for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,782,000
2nd
$1,079,100
3rd
$683,100
4th
$485,100
5th
$405,900
6th
$358,875
7th
$334,125
8th
$309,375
9th
$289,575
10th
$269,775
11th
$249,975
12th
$230,175
13th
$210,375
14th
$190,575
15th
$180,675
16th
$170,775
17th
$160,875
18th
$150,975
19th
$141,075
20th
$131,175
21st
$121,275
22nd
$111,375
23rd
$103,455
24th
$95,535
25th
$87,615
26th
$79,695
27th
$76,725
28th
$73,755
29th
$70,785
30th
$67,815
31st
$64,845
32nd
$61,875
33rd
$58,905
34th
$56,430
35th
$53,955
36th
$51,480
37th
$49,005
38th
$47,025
39th
$45,045
40th
$43,065
41st
$41,085
42nd
$39,105
43rd
$37,125
44th
$35,145
45th
$33,165
46th
$31,185
47th
$29,205
48th
$27,621
49th
$26,235
50th
$25,443
51st
$24,849
52nd
$24,255
53rd
$23,859
54th
$23,463
55th
$23,265
56th
$23,067
57th
$22,869
58th
$22,671
59th
$22,473
60th
$22,275
61st
$22,077
62nd
$21,879
63rd
$21,681
64th
$21,483
65th
$21,285
Who Are The Star Names In The Charles Schwab Challenge?
The headliner is Scottie Scheffler, who plays in his home state just days after winning his third Major title at the PGA Championship.
That five-shot victory sent an ominous warning to his rivals, particularly after it followed another dominant display with his first win of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Will fatigue and the comedown of another glorious moment in his career have an effect this week? Possibly, but few would bet against him claiming his third successive title here.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
One player who will be giving his all to try and prevent Scheffler from winning is defending champion Davis Riley. He’s done it once before, after all, beating Scheffler and Keegan Bradley by five a year ago. He heads to the tournament in good form following a T2 at the PGA Championship.
The player who won in 2023, Emiliano Grillo, is also in the field, along with 2020 champion Daniel Berger. Other big names to look out for include Hideki Matsuyama, who is bidding for his first win since The Sentry. Maverick McNealy, Tommy Fleetwood and Harrish English are all in the world’s top 20, and they play too.
For the ninth successive year, Jordan Spieth’s attempt to complete his career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship fell short, this time with a missed cut, and he’ll be looking to put that disappointment behind him this week.
Jhonattan Vegas, who led the PGA Championship at the halfway stage before finishing T5 also plays, with the likes of Brian Harman, Tom Kim and Mackenzie Hughes, who lost in a playoff to Ryan Fox at the Myrtle Beach Classic, also teeing it up.
Where Is The Charles Schwab Challenge Played?
The tournament’s regular home is Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Tree-lined fairways, small greens and doglegs abound on a course that’s recognized as one of the toughest on the PGA Tour.
Who Won The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge?
The 2024 tournament saw Davis Riley overcome the challenges of Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley to ease to his maiden individual PGA Tour title by five. He defends his title this year, while Scheffler also plays, days after winning the PGA Championship.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Soudal Open Odds, Sleepers And Picks 2025
We've listed the betting odds for all of the leading contenders at the 2025 Soudal Open as the DP World Tour continues its European Swing
-
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The PGA Tour returns this week, with the Charles Schwab Challenge taking place at Colonial Country Club in Texas
-
Soudal Open Prize Money Payout 2025
LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters is in his homeland for the event at Belgium's Rinkven International Golf Club, where a record purse is on offer
-
'I Actually Believe That I Can Win One Of These Things. I Think As Pros, You Say That You Can But It's Different To Truly Believe It' - PGA Championship Contender's Revelation After Strong Quail Hollow Showing
JT Poston says he now "truly" believes he can win a Major after finishing T5th at the 2025 PGA Championship
-
How Much Did Scottie Scheffler Win At The PGA Championship?
Scottie Scheffler claimed a dominant victory at Quail Hollow and, in the process, secured a record purse at the 2025 PGA Championship
-
Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy And Tiger Woods Among Five Golfers To Feature On Forbes' Top 50 Highest-Paid Athletes
Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid sports stars includes five golfers for the period between May 1st 2024 and May 1st 2025, with the LIV Golfer out in front
-
The 8 Best 'Other' Groups To Watch At The PGA Championship
The star trio of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele grabbed the headlines, but there are some other great groups you have to try and watch at the PGA Championship
-
‘We’re Trying To Put The Best Team Together’ – Keegan Bradley Insists LIV Golfers In The Frame For Ryder Cup Selection
The US Ryder Cup captain insists that whether a potential Ryder Cup pick is with LIV Golf or the PGA Tour won't have a bearing on his selection process
-
Could Rory McIlroy Win All Four Majors This Year? The Betting Odds Say There's A Chance But What's The Reality?
The odds suggest that the stars could well have aligned for Rory McIlroy to have a shot at a calendar Grand Slam, but in reality it's a very different story
-
Shane Lowry’s Expensive Final-Hole Three-Putt Cost Him $400,000 At Truist Championship
Shane Lowry not only missed out on the Truist Championship but also $400,000 with his late three-putt on the final green