CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2025

Scottie Scheffler is the biggest name in the field as players compete for a record purse in Texas

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot at the RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler kicks off a hectic schedule at the tournament
After the unique team event the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this week’s PGA Tour event has a far more familiar format as players compete over 72 holes of strokeplay at the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson.

The tournament, which is held at TPC Craig Ranch, is not one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, but there is still an attractive prize money payout available, with $9.9m on the table, an increase of $400,000 on the 2024 edition.

On that occasion, Taylor Pendrith beat Ben Kohles by one for his maiden PGA Tour title, earning him $1.71m, but this week’s winner will take home $1.782m.

Other incentives include FedEx Cup points, with 500 available to this week’s winner as players continue their season-long battle for places in the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Check out the prize money payout for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,782,000

2nd

$1,079,100

3rd

$683,100

4th

$485,100

5th

$405,900

6th

$358,875

7th

$334,125

8th

$309,375

9th

$289,575

10th

$269,775

11th

$249,975

12th

$230,175

13th

$210,375

14th

$190,575

15th

$180,675

16th

$170,775

17th

$160,875

18th

$150,975

19th

$141,075

20th

$131,175

21st

$121,275

22nd

$111,375

23rd

$103,455

24th

$95,535

25th

$87,615

26th

$79,695

27th

$76,725

28th

$73,755

29th

$70,785

30th

$67,815

31st

$64,845

32nd

$61,875

33rd

$58,905

34th

$56,430

35th

$53,955

36th

$51,480

37th

$49,005

38th

$47,025

39th

$45,045

40th

$43,065

41st

$41,085

42nd

$39,105

43rd

$37,125

44th

$35,145

45th

$33,165

46th

$31,185

47th

$29,205

48th

$27,621

49th

$26,235

50th

$25,443

51st

$24,849

52nd

$24,255

53rd

$23,859

54th

$23,463

55th

$23,265

56th

$23,067

57th

$22,869

58th

$22,671

59th

$22,473

60th

$22,275

61st

$22,077

62nd

$21,879

63rd

$21,681

64th

$21,483

65th

$21,285

Who Are The Star Names In The CJ Cup Bryon Nelson?

Taylor Pendrith with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson trophy

Taylor Pendrith defends his title at the tournament

The biggest name in the field is the player who tops the world rankings, Scottie Scheffler, who competes in his home state of Texas to kick off a hectic schedule as he seeks his first victory of the season.

He’ll surely have every chance this week as he’s the only player in the world’s top 10 taking part this week. The next highest ranked player is the man in 20th, Sungjae Im, with World No.37 Byeong Hun An the next on the list.

Tom Kim, Sam Burns, defending champion Taylor Pendrith and Stephan Jaeger as the only other players in the top 50 competing this week.

Another big name to look out for is three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, who is aiming to gather momentum ahead of his latest attempt to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.

Ben Griffin, who teamed up with Andrew Novak to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, also plays.

Where Is The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

The event moved from Trinity Forest Golf Club to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021. The course is located in the Dallas suburb of McKinney and features lush fairways on rolling hills alongside mature woods.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

The 2024 edition, which was won by Taylor Pendrith, saw players competing for a purse of $9.5m, but there’s an increase to $9.9m this year. The winner will earn $1.782m, up from $1.71m last year.

