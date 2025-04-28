CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2025

After the unique team event the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this week’s PGA Tour event has a far more familiar format as players compete over 72 holes of strokeplay at the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson.

The tournament, which is held at TPC Craig Ranch, is not one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, but there is still an attractive prize money payout available, with $9.9m on the table, an increase of $400,000 on the 2024 edition.

On that occasion, Taylor Pendrith beat Ben Kohles by one for his maiden PGA Tour title, earning him $1.71m, but this week’s winner will take home $1.782m.

Other incentives include FedEx Cup points, with 500 available to this week’s winner as players continue their season-long battle for places in the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,782,000 2nd $1,079,100 3rd $683,100 4th $485,100 5th $405,900 6th $358,875 7th $334,125 8th $309,375 9th $289,575 10th $269,775 11th $249,975 12th $230,175 13th $210,375 14th $190,575 15th $180,675 16th $170,775 17th $160,875 18th $150,975 19th $141,075 20th $131,175 21st $121,275 22nd $111,375 23rd $103,455 24th $95,535 25th $87,615 26th $79,695 27th $76,725 28th $73,755 29th $70,785 30th $67,815 31st $64,845 32nd $61,875 33rd $58,905 34th $56,430 35th $53,955 36th $51,480 37th $49,005 38th $47,025 39th $45,045 40th $43,065 41st $41,085 42nd $39,105 43rd $37,125 44th $35,145 45th $33,165 46th $31,185 47th $29,205 48th $27,621 49th $26,235 50th $25,443 51st $24,849 52nd $24,255 53rd $23,859 54th $23,463 55th $23,265 56th $23,067 57th $22,869 58th $22,671 59th $22,473 60th $22,275 61st $22,077 62nd $21,879 63rd $21,681 64th $21,483 65th $21,285

Who Are The Star Names In The CJ Cup Bryon Nelson?

Taylor Pendrith defends his title at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The biggest name in the field is the player who tops the world rankings, Scottie Scheffler, who competes in his home state of Texas to kick off a hectic schedule as he seeks his first victory of the season.

He’ll surely have every chance this week as he’s the only player in the world’s top 10 taking part this week. The next highest ranked player is the man in 20th, Sungjae Im, with World No.37 Byeong Hun An the next on the list.

Tom Kim, Sam Burns, defending champion Taylor Pendrith and Stephan Jaeger as the only other players in the top 50 competing this week.

Another big name to look out for is three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, who is aiming to gather momentum ahead of his latest attempt to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.

Ben Griffin, who teamed up with Andrew Novak to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, also plays.

Where Is The CJ Cup Byron Nelson? The event moved from Trinity Forest Golf Club to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021. The course is located in the Dallas suburb of McKinney and features lush fairways on rolling hills alongside mature woods.