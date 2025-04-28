CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2025
Scottie Scheffler is the biggest name in the field as players compete for a record purse in Texas
After the unique team event the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this week’s PGA Tour event has a far more familiar format as players compete over 72 holes of strokeplay at the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson.
The tournament, which is held at TPC Craig Ranch, is not one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, but there is still an attractive prize money payout available, with $9.9m on the table, an increase of $400,000 on the 2024 edition.
On that occasion, Taylor Pendrith beat Ben Kohles by one for his maiden PGA Tour title, earning him $1.71m, but this week’s winner will take home $1.782m.
Other incentives include FedEx Cup points, with 500 available to this week’s winner as players continue their season-long battle for places in the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Check out the prize money payout for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,782,000
2nd
$1,079,100
3rd
$683,100
4th
$485,100
5th
$405,900
6th
$358,875
7th
$334,125
8th
$309,375
9th
$289,575
10th
$269,775
11th
$249,975
12th
$230,175
13th
$210,375
14th
$190,575
15th
$180,675
16th
$170,775
17th
$160,875
18th
$150,975
19th
$141,075
20th
$131,175
21st
$121,275
22nd
$111,375
23rd
$103,455
24th
$95,535
25th
$87,615
26th
$79,695
27th
$76,725
28th
$73,755
29th
$70,785
30th
$67,815
31st
$64,845
32nd
$61,875
33rd
$58,905
34th
$56,430
35th
$53,955
36th
$51,480
37th
$49,005
38th
$47,025
39th
$45,045
40th
$43,065
41st
$41,085
42nd
$39,105
43rd
$37,125
44th
$35,145
45th
$33,165
46th
$31,185
47th
$29,205
48th
$27,621
49th
$26,235
50th
$25,443
51st
$24,849
52nd
$24,255
53rd
$23,859
54th
$23,463
55th
$23,265
56th
$23,067
57th
$22,869
58th
$22,671
59th
$22,473
60th
$22,275
61st
$22,077
62nd
$21,879
63rd
$21,681
64th
$21,483
65th
$21,285
Who Are The Star Names In The CJ Cup Bryon Nelson?
The biggest name in the field is the player who tops the world rankings, Scottie Scheffler, who competes in his home state of Texas to kick off a hectic schedule as he seeks his first victory of the season.
He’ll surely have every chance this week as he’s the only player in the world’s top 10 taking part this week. The next highest ranked player is the man in 20th, Sungjae Im, with World No.37 Byeong Hun An the next on the list.
Tom Kim, Sam Burns, defending champion Taylor Pendrith and Stephan Jaeger as the only other players in the top 50 competing this week.
Another big name to look out for is three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, who is aiming to gather momentum ahead of his latest attempt to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.
Ben Griffin, who teamed up with Andrew Novak to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, also plays.
Where Is The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
The event moved from Trinity Forest Golf Club to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021. The course is located in the Dallas suburb of McKinney and features lush fairways on rolling hills alongside mature woods.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
