Scottie Scheffler Cruises To First Title Of 2025 At CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The World No.1 was in dominant form as he completed a wire-to-wire victory in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Before the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler was one of several big names in the golf world who had yet to win in 2025.
However, the World No.1, who won nine times last year, addressed that issue in emphatic style at TPC Craig Ranch when he finished on 31-under to beat Erik van Rooyen by eight - the largest margin of victory in the tournament's 80-year history.
Like Haeran Ryu at this week's Black Desert Championship on the LPGA Tour, Scheffler completed a wire-to-wire win, doing so in his home town of Dallas that started with a 10-under 61 on Thursday followed by a 63 in the second round. By the time he completed his third round in the dark of Saturday evening, it appeared all but certain that he would collect his 14th PGA Tour win, taking an eight-shot lead into Sunday at 23-under.
It was a mixed bag for Scheffler over the first three holes, with a par at the first followed by his first birdie of the day at the second, then a bogey at the third. However, it didn’t take him long to find the brilliance that had been hallmarks of his opening three rounds.
Four birdies came in succession between the fourth and seventh, before he made an eagle at the ninth despite finding a bunker with his tee shot.
An eagle to lead by EIGHT 😲All gas, no brakes for Scottie Scheffler.📺 CBS | @CJByronNelson pic.twitter.com/1WJ2lESK44May 4, 2025
Three more birdies then came on the back nine before one of his few errors of the week on the 17th, when a misjudgement with his chip onto the green saw his ball roll back almost to where it began.
BREAKING: Scottie Scheffler is human. His lead is now only eight shots heading to the final hole. pic.twitter.com/M4pog2MtB2May 4, 2025
Scheffler eventually completed a bogey but by that point, still eight ahead of Van Rooyen, it served more of a reminder that he is human rather than anything to be remotely alarmed about. He then finished with a par at the 18th to complete the formalities and collect prize money of $1.782m.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Afterwards, Scheffler explained the importance of winning so close to home saying: “This story means a lot to me. It's my first start as a pro 11 years ago. I had my sister caddying for me. She's back there too. It feels like a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice for little moments like these, and they're pretty special.”
Remarkably, Scheffler’s win came even after some superb performances from those in the chasing pack, including Van Rooyen, whose 63 featured eagles at the ninth and 14th. Another standout performance came from Jordan Spieth, whose final round of 62 tied his career-low score on the PGA Tour and saw him finish fourth, one shot back of Sam Stevens, who carded a 64.
For Spieth, the timing of the performance could barely have been better, coming just two weeks before his ninth attempt to complete his career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.
As for Scheffler, he will now skip next week's Truist Championship before returning for the Quail Hollow Major, where, like Spieth, he is looking for his maiden title at the tournament.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Haeran Ryu Seals Wire-To-Wire Win In Black Desert Championship For Third LPGA Tour Title
The South Korean produced a dominant display in the final round to win by five over Esther Henseleit and Ruoning Yin
-
Tour Pro Self-Reports Two-Stroke Penalty At Black Desert Championship
Perrine Delacour self-reported her mistake, which took place on the 18th of her third round of the Black Desert Championship
-
Davis Riley Assessed Two-Stroke Penalty After Rangefinder Incident At CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The two-time PGA Tour winner self-reported his mistake, leaving him facing a battle to make the cut
-
Rory McIlroy Says PGA Tour PIF Deal Is Needed 'For The Health Of The Professional Game' In The Long Term
The Masters champion has admitted that a deal to bring the game together would be beneficial in the long run, but that there's no urgency on the PGA Tour's part
-
Scottie Scheffler Skips Signature Event Ahead Of PGA Championship
The World No.1 is set to skip the sixth Signature Event of the season at Philadelphia Cricket Club, with Scheffler not listed in the Truist Championship field
-
Another CJ Cup Byron Nelson Withdrawal As Injured Matt Wallace Pulls Out
Matt Wallace had to add his name to the list of withdrawals from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson as a neck injury forced him out during his second round
-
‘It Wasn’t An Easy Talk’ - Collin Morikawa Opens Up On Surprise Caddie Switch
Collin Morikawa says his results on the course were not the reason he split with long-time caddie JJ Jakovac
-
Home Advantage Helps George Bryan Join Brother Wesley In US Open Final Qualifying
George Bryan made home advantage count as he won a local qualifying event to join brother Wesley in Final Qualifying for the 2025 US Open
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Weather Watch: Could Flood Warnings And Thunderstorms Hinder Scheffler's Bid For First Victory Of 2025?
After TPC Craig Ranch was evacuated on the eve of the tournament, watch out for thunderstorms and flood warnings at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
-
Woodland And Zalatoris Lead Eight Withdrawals From CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Gary Woodland and Will Zalatoris led a raft of field changes for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after they withdrew from the latest PGA Tour stop