Scottie Scheffler Cruises To First Title Of 2025 At CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Before the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler was one of several big names in the golf world who had yet to win in 2025.

However, the World No.1, who won nine times last year, addressed that issue in emphatic style at TPC Craig Ranch when he finished on 31-under to beat Erik van Rooyen by eight - the largest margin of victory in the tournament's 80-year history.

Like Haeran Ryu at this week's Black Desert Championship on the LPGA Tour, Scheffler completed a wire-to-wire win, doing so in his home town of Dallas that started with a 10-under 61 on Thursday followed by a 63 in the second round. By the time he completed his third round in the dark of Saturday evening, it appeared all but certain that he would collect his 14th PGA Tour win, taking an eight-shot lead into Sunday at 23-under.

It was a mixed bag for Scheffler over the first three holes, with a par at the first followed by his first birdie of the day at the second, then a bogey at the third. However, it didn’t take him long to find the brilliance that had been hallmarks of his opening three rounds.

Four birdies came in succession between the fourth and seventh, before he made an eagle at the ninth despite finding a bunker with his tee shot.

Three more birdies then came on the back nine before one of his few errors of the week on the 17th, when a misjudgement with his chip onto the green saw his ball roll back almost to where it began.

Scheffler eventually completed a bogey but by that point, still eight ahead of Van Rooyen, it served more of a reminder that he is human rather than anything to be remotely alarmed about. He then finished with a par at the 18th to complete the formalities and collect prize money of $1.782m.

Afterwards, Scheffler explained the importance of winning so close to home saying: “This story means a lot to me. It's my first start as a pro 11 years ago. I had my sister caddying for me. She's back there too. It feels like a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice for little moments like these, and they're pretty special.”

Erik van Rooyen made two eagles in the final round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remarkably, Scheffler’s win came even after some superb performances from those in the chasing pack, including Van Rooyen, whose 63 featured eagles at the ninth and 14th. Another standout performance came from Jordan Spieth, whose final round of 62 tied his career-low score on the PGA Tour and saw him finish fourth, one shot back of Sam Stevens, who carded a 64.

Jordan Spieth tied his career-low PGA Tour score with a 62 in the final round at TPC Craig Ranch (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Spieth, the timing of the performance could barely have been better, coming just two weeks before his ninth attempt to complete his career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.

As for Scheffler, he will now skip next week's Truist Championship before returning for the Quail Hollow Major, where, like Spieth, he is looking for his maiden title at the tournament.