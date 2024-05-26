Charles Schwab Challenge Leaderboard And Live Updates: Keegan Bradley Cuts Davis Riley's Lead to Four Shots

Refresh

KEEGAN BRADLEY FINISHING IN STYLE TO APPLY SOME PRESSURE Bradley is -4 for his round on the 18th tee after two birdies in his last three holes. He has got to -10 and needs a birdie up the last to dial up the pressure on Riley. Bradley is not happy about driving into the rough though. A good finish here could still worry Riley who is the sand off the 15th tee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

RILEY AND SCHEFFLER ON THE PAR 4 14th IN TWO Leader Riley will get to tick off another hole on the 14th after finding the green in two to set up par. Scheffler also has a greatlook at birdie but has to settle for a four. Bradley though as birdied the 17th to cut Riley's lead to four shots.

SCHEFFLER MAKES HIS FIRST BIRDIE OF DAY ON 13TH Riley has holed out for a stress-free par 3 on the 13th where Scheffler has recorded his first birdie of the day to get back to -8. That is six shots adrift though with five holes left which is surely too little too late.

RILEY AND SCHEFFLER BOTH HIT THE 12TH FAIRWAY Riley and Scheffler have both driven on to the fairway at the 12th with the leader looking very calm and composed. However he goes on to drop a shot after finding the sand as Scheffler makes par and cuts the lead by one shot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SCHEFFLER DROPS HIS DRIVER ON 11TH AFTER ANOTHER MISS Scheffler is most definitely out of sorts today and it is hard to see him catching Riley at this rate today. He just dropped his driver on the 11th tee after missing his latest fairway on the right, while Riley appears to be really in his stride and coasting to victory after hitting the par 5 11th in two en-route to another birdie. Scheffler has hit just two fairways and his footwork appears even more hyper than usual as he scrambles a par.

RILEY LOOKING GOOD TO GET KEYS TO THIS CAR Riley , the leader, is purring sweetly at the moment after rolling in a birdie at the ninth to get back to even par for his round - six shots ahead of Scheffler and Bradley. If Riley goes on to win the tournament he will get the keys to this 'Stingray' car. A bogey for Scheffler on the 10th has improved Riley's odds even further as he records another par. (Image credit: Getty Images)

TOUGH CONDITIONS SUIT RUNAWAY LEADER RILEY Just two players in the top 10 are under par amid tough, windy conditions at the Colonial Country Club. That is all playing into the hands of leader Davis Riley, who is five ahead and unlikely to be caught at this rate. Riley himself is +1 for today but has just reeled off three straight pars and appears to be settling into his round. He and Scheffler are both on the fairway on the par 4 9th, leaving a wedge in which the pair execute well. Scheffler rims out and Riley rolls his in. Birdie on nine for Davis Riley. He leads by six at the turn. pic.twitter.com/auggwxrLxIMay 26, 2024

RILEY AND SCHEFFLER ON PAR 3 EIGHTH IN REGULATION Riley and Scheffler will both have birdie putts on the par 3 eighth after decent tee shots into the heart of the green at the 177 yard hole where they slide birdie putts just part the hole and settle for 3.

SCHEFFLER MISSES ANOTHER FAIRWAY ON SEVENTH The rough is brutal here and Scheffler has not picked a good day to be off note with his driver. He has pulled another drive left on the seventh and is on course for his first round over par in a final round since March 2023. He has punched a low 7iron on to the green where he is joined by Riley as they both record pars again. (Image credit: Getty Images)

TOUGH CONDITIONS HERE IN FORT WORTH Riley is +1 for his round but his lead has increased to five shots at a windy Colonial Country Club. He is on the par 4 sixth in regulation with a birdie putt with Scheffler just over the back in the fringe as both men make 4.

SCHEFFLER FINALLY FINDS HIS FIRST FAIRWAY ON THE SIXTH Scheffler has dropped back to back shots on the 'Horrible Horseshoe' here but has finally found the middle of the fairway at the sixth where Riley is also on the short stuff at Colonial Country Club.

SCHEFFLER IN TROUBLE OFF TEE ON THE FIFTH Scheffler took his driver at the par 4 fifth and is still yet to find a fairway. This time he has gone right off the tee and into a penalty area where has found his ball and will look to hack it back into play en-route to a bogey which both the final pairing make. (Image credit: Sky Sports)

SCHEFFLER MOST DEFINITELY NOT DIALLED IN YET Scheffler has missed the par 3 fourth short and left with a poor 7iron while Riley is on the green with a birdie putt which he makes. After three missed fairways off the tee prior to this hole, Scheffler really needs to get dialled in after dropping his first shot of the day to slip to +1 - five shots back. A five-shot lead for Davis Riley!He bounces back from an early bogey @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/igxS5oG3QIMay 26, 2024

SCHEFFLER MISSES HIS THIRD FAIRWAY BUT PLAYS SUPERB APPROACH Scheffler's driver is yet to produce its best stuff as the world No.1 misses his third successive fairway but he has then bumped a superb low 7iron to the front of the green. Meanwhile Riley found the green from the middle of the fairway and puts his birdie putt just wide as both men record pars.

RILEY DROPS AN EARLY SHOT ON THE SECOND The short par four second has been playing the second easiest hole on the course but our leader Riley has dropped a shot to slip to -13 trying to win his first individual event on the PGA Tour. Riley put his second into the sand with a wedge and came up short with his third.

KEEGAN BRADLEY CLIMBS ON TO THE LEADERBOARD WITH GIANT PUTT Keegan Bradley is up to -8 today after two birdies in five holes, including this huge 59 foot putt. From WAY downtown!@Keegan_Bradley jumps into the top 5 with a birdie from 59 feet. pic.twitter.com/Eh8e6Gbk1lMay 26, 2024

SCHEFFLER AND RILEY STRUGGLE OFF TEE ON SECOND TOO The final pairing have both missed the fairway off the second tee with Scheffler going left and Riley right. (Image credit: Getty Images)

NERVY START FOR PIERCESON COODY Pierceson Coody has dropped two shots already to slip into a tie for seventh after bogeys on the first two holes

LAST PAIR TEE OFF AS BOTH IN THE SEMI-ROUGH Scottie Scheffler has run through the fairway into the left rough and Davis Riley is in the right hand rough from where he has carved his approach left of the green. Scheffler has also missed the green in a similar spot to leave themselves short sided before chipping on leave lengthy birdie putts. Both men fail to birdie the hole for the first time this week and have tricky little par putts, which they make.

MORIKAWA GIVES HIMSELF AN EAGLE PUTT ON SECOND Colin Morikawa has started well with back to back birdies to get to -8. The American drove 348 yards on the second to the edge of the green, where he was able to putt from.

TOSTI OPENS UP WITH A HUGE DRIVE Alejandro Tosti opened up with a birdie at the first to get to -6 after a huge opening drive of 393 yards. The drive that keeps on going 🏌️‍♂️@AleTostiOK’s tee shot on No. 1 goes 393 yards, 20 yards longer than anyone else in the field @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/8bT0DghAYPMay 26, 2024