Magical Kenya Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Following a week off, the DP World Tour has returned with the Magical Kenya Open from Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

This event has been shared between Karen CC and Muthaiga CC since it began in 1967, with both layouts giving a real flavor of the country and offering fans a vastly different course to many others they see in the pro game.

Jacques Kruyswijk won the title last year for his first DP World Tour victory, defeating John Parry and the rest of the field by two strokes.

In doing so, the South African picked up a check for $425,000 from an overall payout of $2.5 million. However, for 2026, the total prize purse has been increased by $200,000, so whoever follows in Kruyswijk's footsteps will land over $450,000.

Patrick Reed is not in the field this week, which will be a relief to the competitors who made the cut as the American has won twice and finished T2nd in his past three starts on the European circuit.

Patrick Reed won his second DP World Tour title of the year at the Qatar Masters last time out (Image credit: Getty Images)

Second place at the Magical Kenya Open is worth a little under $300,000 while finishing solo third will clinch a player just over $170,000 before various takeaways reduce the amount of money they really see.

With one round to play, Angel Ayora and Casey Jarvis shared the lead on 17 under, while the defending champion was eight back of the pair in a tie for 24th.

Casey Jarvis led with Angel Ayora with one round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ending the week inside the top-five places should see the respective pros pick up a six-figure pay day while finishing anywhere in the top-10 may well be good enough for a windfall of more than $50,000.

Aside from financial rewards, there are 585 Race To Dubai points on the line for the champion as well as almost 16 OWGR points.

At this stage, only the payouts for the top-10 are officially known, but the full prize money breakdown list will be available shortly after the tournament has been completed.

Below is the 2026 Magical Kenya Open prize money breakdown for the top-10 places before ties are taken into account.

MAGICAL KENYA OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN