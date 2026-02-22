Magical Kenya Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

A unique prize-money-payout figure is on offer on the DP World Tour this week as the Magical Kenya Open welcomes players to Karen Country Club in Nairobi

Jacques Kruyswijk holds up the Magical Kenya Open trophy after his win in 2025
Following a week off, the DP World Tour has returned with the Magical Kenya Open from Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

Jacques Kruyswijk won the title last year for his first DP World Tour victory, defeating John Parry and the rest of the field by two strokes.

In doing so, the South African picked up a check for $425,000 from an overall payout of $2.5 million. However, for 2026, the total prize purse has been increased by $200,000, so whoever follows in Kruyswijk's footsteps will land over $450,000.

Patrick Reed is not in the field this week, which will be a relief to the competitors who made the cut as the American has won twice and finished T2nd in his past three starts on the European circuit.

Patrick Reed with the Qatar Masters trophy

Patrick Reed won his second DP World Tour title of the year at the Qatar Masters last time out

Second place at the Magical Kenya Open is worth a little under $300,000 while finishing solo third will clinch a player just over $170,000 before various takeaways reduce the amount of money they really see.

With one round to play, Angel Ayora and Casey Jarvis shared the lead on 17 under, while the defending champion was eight back of the pair in a tie for 24th.

Casey Jarvis and his caddie during the Magical Kenya Open

Casey Jarvis led with Angel Ayora with one round to play

Ending the week inside the top-five places should see the respective pros pick up a six-figure pay day while finishing anywhere in the top-10 may well be good enough for a windfall of more than $50,000.

Aside from financial rewards, there are 585 Race To Dubai points on the line for the champion as well as almost 16 OWGR points.

At this stage, only the payouts for the top-10 are officially known, but the full prize money breakdown list will be available shortly after the tournament has been completed.

Below is the 2026 Magical Kenya Open prize money breakdown for the top-10 places before ties are taken into account.

MAGICAL KENYA OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$459,000

2nd

$297,000

3rd

$170,100

4th

$135,000

5th

$114,480

6th

$94,500

7th

$81,000

8th

$67,500

9th

$60,480

10th

$54,000

