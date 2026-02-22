Magical Kenya Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Thunderstorms Postpone Play With Jarvis Two Ahead On Back Nine

The Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club is heading towads the closing stages at Karen Country Club with South Africa's Casey Jarvis leading the way

Casey Jarvis hits a drive during round four of the 2026 Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

South Africa's Casey Jarvis is leading the Magical Kenya Open by a narrow margin down the back nine at Karen Country Club, but there is a bunched group right behind him waiting to capitalize on any mistakes.

The final round of the Magical Kenya Open has been suspended due to the threat of lightning in the area.

MAGICAL KENYA OPEN LEADERBOARD

  • -22 Casey Jarvis
  • -20 Davis Bryant
  • -19 Francesco Laporta
  • -19 Hennie Du Plessis
  • -18 Nathan Kimsey
  • -17 Matthew Jordan
  • -17 Jacob Skov Olesen
  • -16 Angel Ayora
  • -16 Sebastian Soderberg
  • -16 Romain Langasque

