Magical Kenya Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Thunderstorms Postpone Play With Jarvis Two Ahead On Back Nine

South Africa's Casey Jarvis is leading the Magical Kenya Open by a narrow margin down the back nine at Karen Country Club, but there is a bunched group right behind him waiting to capitalize on any mistakes.

Jarvis has never won on the DP World Tour and will be looking to close out his first, marking his fourth pro victory overall, later today.

The final round of the Magical Kenya Open has been suspended due to the threat of lightning in the area.

MAGICAL KENYA OPEN LEADERBOARD

-22 Casey Jarvis

Casey Jarvis -20 Davis Bryant

Davis Bryant -19 Francesco Laporta

Francesco Laporta -19 Hennie Du Plessis

Hennie Du Plessis -18 Nathan Kimsey

Nathan Kimsey -17 Matthew Jordan

Matthew Jordan -17 Jacob Skov Olesen

Jacob Skov Olesen -16 Angel Ayora

Angel Ayora -16 Sebastian Soderberg

Sebastian Soderberg -16 Romain Langasque