Tour Pro Hits Pitching Wedge Mere Feet In Front Of Him As Players Battle Insane Wind And Rain At PGA Tour Event

The penultimate of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall events, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, takes place at Port Royal this week, but to say preparations have been disrupted by strong winds and heavy rain would be an understatement.

Videos posted to Instagram show three players in the field, defending champion Rafael Campos, Luke Clanton and Jake Peacock, preparing for the tournament, where they spend the time battling the elements.

In the case of Campos and Peacock, a video shared by Grow The Grind sets the tone with Clanton’s golf bag tipping over in the wind before following the pair as they attempt nine holes at the course.

However, both players suffer a severe drenching in rain that "feels like hail" amid conditions that went well beyond blustery.

A post shared by Grow the Grind (@growthegrind) A photo posted by on

Remarkably, even that footage didn’t quite show the severity of the inclement weather, with another video, shared by coach Phil Shoma, documenting Peacock’s attempts to hit his ball into the wind at the range with a pitching wedge.

The former University of South Florida player Monday qualified for the event for his maiden PGA Tour appearance, but the conditions must have left him questioning his life choices as he stepped onto the range.

A post shared by Phil Shomo Coaching (@philshomocoaching) A photo posted by on

He attempted a full swing with his club, which would typically result in a distance of around 145 yards. However, instead, following his shot, Peacock, who has been playing on the PGA Tour Americas this year, first lost sight of the ball in the grey skies before it reappeared rolling back towards him.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, what kind of weather can players expect when the action gets underway? The outlook suggests unsettled weather at best.

Rafael Campos is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thursday could have gusts of wind of up to 30 mph, but at least it should stay dry. On Friday, players can expect slightly calmer conditions but overcast skies before the heavier wind and rain returns on Saturday, finishing with partly cloudy skies but more 30 mph winds on Sunday.

Michael Brennan, who won the Utah Bank Championship last month, is the highest-ranked player in the field, at 40th, while there is a $6m purse to compete for, with $1.08m going to the winner.

Judging by the conditions in the build-up and the forecast for the tournament, whoever does lift the trophy on Sunday evening will have earned it.