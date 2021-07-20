Learn more about Puerto Rican golfer Rafael Campos with these facts.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rafael Campos

Puerto Rico golfer Rafael Campos qualified for his nation’s golf team after securing a T2 finish at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in March.

But what else is there to know about the man who only joined the PGA Tour in 2020? We take a look below.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rafael Campos

1. Campos was born on April 15 1988 in San Juan in Puerto Rico, and he still lives on the archipelago in Guaynabo.

2. He has a twin sister called Cristina, plus a younger brother and an older sister.

3. He started playing golf when he was nine-years-old, though he also enjoys playing table tennis – which he claims he is very good at.

4. Campos turned professional in 2011, before joining the PGA Tour Latinoamerica the following year in which he finished third on the Order of Merit.

5. The Puerto Rican won the Puerto Rico Amateur Championship for four years in a row between 2007 and 2010.

His amateur career also saw him finish seventeenth at the 2010 World Amateur Team Championship in Argentina.

6. Despite first joining the PGA Tour officially in 2019, Campos made his debut on the Tour at 20-years-old in 2008 during the inaugural Puerto Rico Open.

7. Another third-place finish on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica Order of Merit in 2015 secured his place on the Web.com Tour in 2016.

However, an eleventh-place finish on the Web.com Tour money list during his debut season on the Tour meant that he didn’t retain membership.

8. Campos’ first, and to date only, professional victory came in January 2019 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on the Web.com Tour.

He became the first Puerto Rican to win on that specific Tour, and finishing eighteenth on the regular-season points list meant he earned a PGA Tour card for the 2019-20 season.

9. Rafael’s best finish on the PGA Tour came at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in early 2021, where he finished T2 – one shot behind the winner Joel Dahmen.

10. Following this result, and a T3 finish at the Puerto Rico Open a few weeks earlier, Campos moved up to his highest ranking on the Official World Golf Ranking at 279 in the world.

He heads to the Tokyo to compete in the first Olympic Games of his career.