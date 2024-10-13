Black Desert Championship Final Round Tee Times

Matt McCarty leads a four-way tie for second at 19-under-par, with the American searching for a first PGA Tour win after recently graduating from the Korn Ferry circuit

Matt McCarty walks down the fairway at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

It's safe to say that's it been quite the 2024 for American, Matt McCarty. Not only did he top the Korn Ferry Tour standings, claiming three wins and securing a PGA Tour card in the process, but he now leads the Black Desert Championship going into the final round.

Being played at the stunning Black Desert Resort, the 26-year-old sits at 19-under and two shots clear of a four-way tie for second. In that quartet is Joe Highsmith, Kevin Streelman, Harris English and Stephan Jaeger.

Matt McCarty hits a shot with a wedge and watches its flight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Searching for his first PGA Tour victory in what would be just his third PGA Tour start, McCarty has fired a nine-under-par 62 on Thursday, a 68 on Friday and a seven-under-par 64 on Saturday.

On Sunday, he tees off at 1.35pm local time in Utah, with McCarty paired alongside Highsmith as both left-handers go in search of maiden PGA Tour victories.

Other players in contention include Englishman, Harry Hall, who is 15-under-par, whilst Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey and last week's Sanderson Farms Championship runner-up, Beau Hossler, are all at 14-under-par.

Black Desert Championship Final Round Tee Times

All times EST/GMT

  • 9.45am (2.45pm): Alexander Bjork
  • 9.50am (2.50pm): Dylan Wu, Chesson Hadley
  • 10.00am (3.00pm): Vince Whaley, Norman Xiong
  • 10.10am (3.10pm): Lanto Griffin, Wilson Furr
  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Zac Blair, S.H Kim
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): K.H Lee, Nate Lashley
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Scott Piercy, Tyson Alexander
  • 10.50am (3.50pm): Justin Suh, Erik Barnes
  • 11.00am (4.00pm): Ryan Fox, Raul Pereda
  • 11.10am (4.10pm): Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan
  • 11.20am (4.20pm): Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner
  • 11.35am (4.35pm): Patrick Rodgers, Wesley Bryan
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Chez Reavie
  • 11.55am (4.55pm): Will Gordon, Phillip Knowles
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Chris Kirk, Matti Schmid
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Seamus Power, Cameron Champ
  • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Nick Hardy, Trey Mullinax
  • 12.45pm (5.45pm): Joel Dahmen, Patton Kizzire
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Alejandro Tosti, Greyson Sigg
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Rico Hoey, Lucas Glover
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): J.J Spaun, Ben Griffin
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Kevin Tway, Erik Van Rooyen
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Alex Smalley, Nick Taylor
  • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Carson Young, Nico Echavarria
  • 2.10pm (7.10pm): Joseph Bramlett, Lee Hodges
  • 2.25pm (7.25pm): Doug Ghim, Chan Kim
  • 2.35pm (7.35pm): Adam Svensson, Ben Kohles
  • 2.45pm (7.45pm): Carl Yuan, Henrik Norlander
  • 2.55pm (7.55pm): Beau Hossler, Max McGreevy
  • 3.05pm (8.05pm): Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey
  • 3.15pm (8.15pm): Stephan Jaeger, Harry Hall
  • 3.25pm (8.25pm): Kevin Streelman, Harris English
  • 3.35pm (8.35pm): Matt McCarty, Joe Highsmith
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸