It's safe to say that's it been quite the 2024 for American, Matt McCarty. Not only did he top the Korn Ferry Tour standings, claiming three wins and securing a PGA Tour card in the process, but he now leads the Black Desert Championship going into the final round.

Being played at the stunning Black Desert Resort, the 26-year-old sits at 19-under and two shots clear of a four-way tie for second. In that quartet is Joe Highsmith, Kevin Streelman, Harris English and Stephan Jaeger.

Searching for his first PGA Tour victory in what would be just his third PGA Tour start, McCarty has fired a nine-under-par 62 on Thursday, a 68 on Friday and a seven-under-par 64 on Saturday.

On Sunday, he tees off at 1.35pm local time in Utah, with McCarty paired alongside Highsmith as both left-handers go in search of maiden PGA Tour victories.

Other players in contention include Englishman, Harry Hall, who is 15-under-par, whilst Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey and last week's Sanderson Farms Championship runner-up, Beau Hossler, are all at 14-under-par.

Black Desert Championship Final Round Tee Times

All times EST/GMT

9.45am (2.45pm): Alexander Bjork

Alexander Bjork 9.50am (2.50pm): Dylan Wu, Chesson Hadley

Dylan Wu, Chesson Hadley 10.00am (3.00pm): Vince Whaley, Norman Xiong

Vince Whaley, Norman Xiong 10.10am (3.10pm): Lanto Griffin, Wilson Furr

Lanto Griffin, Wilson Furr 10.20am (3.20pm): Zac Blair, S.H Kim

Zac Blair, S.H Kim 10.30am (3.30pm): K.H Lee, Nate Lashley

K.H Lee, Nate Lashley 10.40am (3.40pm): Scott Piercy, Tyson Alexander

Scott Piercy, Tyson Alexander 10.50am (3.50pm): Justin Suh, Erik Barnes

Justin Suh, Erik Barnes 11.00am (4.00pm): Ryan Fox, Raul Pereda

Ryan Fox, Raul Pereda 11.10am (4.10pm): Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan

Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan 11.20am (4.20pm): Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner

Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner 11.35am (4.35pm): Patrick Rodgers, Wesley Bryan

Patrick Rodgers, Wesley Bryan 11.45am (4.45pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Chez Reavie

Ryo Hisatsune, Chez Reavie 11.55am (4.55pm): Will Gordon, Phillip Knowles

Will Gordon, Phillip Knowles 12.05pm (5.05pm): Chris Kirk, Matti Schmid

Chris Kirk, Matti Schmid 12.15pm (5.15pm): Seamus Power, Cameron Champ

Seamus Power, Cameron Champ 12.25pm (5.25pm): Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney

Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney 12.35pm (5.35pm): Nick Hardy, Trey Mullinax

Nick Hardy, Trey Mullinax 12.45pm (5.45pm): Joel Dahmen, Patton Kizzire

Joel Dahmen, Patton Kizzire 1.00pm (6.00pm): Alejandro Tosti, Greyson Sigg

Alejandro Tosti, Greyson Sigg 1.10pm (6.10pm): Rico Hoey, Lucas Glover

Rico Hoey, Lucas Glover 1.20pm (6.20pm): Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman 1.30pm (6.30pm): J.J Spaun, Ben Griffin

J.J Spaun, Ben Griffin 1.40pm (6.40pm): Kevin Tway, Erik Van Rooyen

Kevin Tway, Erik Van Rooyen 1.50pm (6.50pm): Alex Smalley, Nick Taylor

Alex Smalley, Nick Taylor 2.00pm (7.00pm): Carson Young, Nico Echavarria

Carson Young, Nico Echavarria 2.10pm (7.10pm): Joseph Bramlett, Lee Hodges

Joseph Bramlett, Lee Hodges 2.25pm (7.25pm): Doug Ghim, Chan Kim

Doug Ghim, Chan Kim 2.35pm (7.35pm): Adam Svensson, Ben Kohles

Adam Svensson, Ben Kohles 2.45pm (7.45pm): Carl Yuan, Henrik Norlander

Carl Yuan, Henrik Norlander 2.55pm (7.55pm): Beau Hossler, Max McGreevy

Beau Hossler, Max McGreevy 3.05pm (8.05pm): Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey

Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey 3.15pm (8.15pm): Stephan Jaeger, Harry Hall

Stephan Jaeger, Harry Hall 3.25pm (8.25pm): Kevin Streelman, Harris English

Kevin Streelman, Harris English 3.35pm (8.35pm): Matt McCarty, Joe Highsmith