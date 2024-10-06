Kevin Yu Edges Out Beau Hossler In Sanderson Farms Championship Playoff For Maiden PGA Tour Win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin Yu has claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after beating Beau Hossler in the first playoff hole at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Heading into the final round of the Country Club of Jackson event, Keith Mitchell held a one-shot lead as he looked for his first PGA Tour win since the 2019 Honda Classic.

Until the 72nd hole, that dream was still very much alive for the American, before his putter let him down first to claim an outright win, and then for the chance of a three-way playoff with Yu and Hossler.

Minutes earlier, Yu headed back to the clubhouse after a clutch putt on the 18th to draw him level with Hossler and Mitchell. However, even at that stage, he had appeared the outsider with Hossler and Mitchell still to play the 18th.

It was advantage Mitchell from the tee shot after Hossler's tee shot was wayward and landed behind a tree. Mitchell left himself a birdie chance with his second shot onto the green, which left him around 35 feet from the hole while Hossler had to layup.

He recovered brilliantly with his third shot to leave himself a comfortable par attempt, but all eyes were on Mitchell to claim the outright victory while Yu warmed up on the range.

It wasn't to be as Mitchell's birdie effort rolled agonizingly wide and from being favorite to win, he dropped out of playoff contention when he missed his par putt. Hossler made his and that brought Yu back to the 18th for a playoff.

Yu made a confident start, find the fairway with his tee shot, but Hossler was once again wayward on the 18th, this time as his tee shot left fans ducking for cover as his ball landed the wrong side of a cart path.

That left Yu to try and exert considerable pressure on Hossler with his second shot. He managed it, leaving his ball around five feet from the hole.

It got even better for the Chinest Taipei player when Hossler then punched his second shot into a bunker guarding the green, and while he recovered well to leave a straightforward par putt, Yu stood just one solid putt from victory. He made it, leaving him to pick up his maiden PGA Tour title and a check for $1,368,000.

Earlier, Yu had produced a five-under round of 67 with just one bogey and five birdies - including his crucial three on the par-4 18th that left the chance of a playoff in the melting pot.

After that thoroughly satisfying day, Yu explained winning on the PGA Tour had been an ambition since he was a youngster.

He said: "It's literally a dream come true. I've been dreaming of this moment since I was five. I think this is the dream for all the golfers, to win on PGA. And then I did it today and I'm really thankful for my parents right there right now. And without them, I don't think I could've done this, win this tournament."

As for Hossler, he admitted it had been nice to play in the final group, but that coming so close only to fall short had stung. He said: "Yeah, that's what you play for, right? We play 28 weeks a year, and for me, just to get in contention however many times, this is what I train for and have been working for since I was a little kid.

"Really nice to be nervous. Nice to hit good shots when you're nervous. You know, like I said, I'm a little disappointed with the outcome. I'm a little salty right now. All in, a lot of really good stuff this week."

Sanderson Farms Championship Leaderboard

-23 Kevin Yu, Beau Hossler (Yu - playoff)

Kevin Yu, Beau Hossler (Yu - playoff) -22 Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell

Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell -21 Alex Smalley, Bud Cauley

Alex Smalley, Bud Cauley -20 Daniel Berger

