Kevin Yu Edges Out Beau Hossler In Sanderson Farms Championship Playoff For Maiden PGA Tour Win

Kevin Yu has claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after beating Beau Hossler in the first playoff hole at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Heading into the final round of the Country Club of Jackson event, Keith Mitchell held a one-shot lead as he looked for his first PGA Tour win since the 2019 Honda Classic.
Until the 72nd hole, that dream was still very much alive for the American, before his putter let him down first to claim an outright win, and then for the chance of a three-way playoff with Yu and Hossler.
Minutes earlier, Yu headed back to the clubhouse after a clutch putt on the 18th to draw him level with Hossler and Mitchell. However, even at that stage, he had appeared the outsider with Hossler and Mitchell still to play the 18th.
It was advantage Mitchell from the tee shot after Hossler's tee shot was wayward and landed behind a tree. Mitchell left himself a birdie chance with his second shot onto the green, which left him around 35 feet from the hole while Hossler had to layup.
He recovered brilliantly with his third shot to leave himself a comfortable par attempt, but all eyes were on Mitchell to claim the outright victory while Yu warmed up on the range.
It wasn't to be as Mitchell's birdie effort rolled agonizingly wide and from being favorite to win, he dropped out of playoff contention when he missed his par putt. Hossler made his and that brought Yu back to the 18th for a playoff.
Yu made a confident start, find the fairway with his tee shot, but Hossler was once again wayward on the 18th, this time as his tee shot left fans ducking for cover as his ball landed the wrong side of a cart path.
That left Yu to try and exert considerable pressure on Hossler with his second shot. He managed it, leaving his ball around five feet from the hole.
It got even better for the Chinest Taipei player when Hossler then punched his second shot into a bunker guarding the green, and while he recovered well to leave a straightforward par putt, Yu stood just one solid putt from victory. He made it, leaving him to pick up his maiden PGA Tour title and a check for $1,368,000.
Earlier, Yu had produced a five-under round of 67 with just one bogey and five birdies - including his crucial three on the par-4 18th that left the chance of a playoff in the melting pot.
After that thoroughly satisfying day, Yu explained winning on the PGA Tour had been an ambition since he was a youngster.
He said: "It's literally a dream come true. I've been dreaming of this moment since I was five. I think this is the dream for all the golfers, to win on PGA. And then I did it today and I'm really thankful for my parents right there right now. And without them, I don't think I could've done this, win this tournament."
As for Hossler, he admitted it had been nice to play in the final group, but that coming so close only to fall short had stung. He said: "Yeah, that's what you play for, right? We play 28 weeks a year, and for me, just to get in contention however many times, this is what I train for and have been working for since I was a little kid.
"Really nice to be nervous. Nice to hit good shots when you're nervous. You know, like I said, I'm a little disappointed with the outcome. I'm a little salty right now. All in, a lot of really good stuff this week."
Sanderson Farms Championship Leaderboard
- -23 Kevin Yu, Beau Hossler (Yu - playoff)
- -22 Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
- -21 Alex Smalley, Bud Cauley
- -20 Daniel Berger
Kevin Yu Is A PGA Tour Winner!
Hossler's third from the greenside bunker is beautiful and he'll make par, but Kevin Yu has a five-foot putt on the first playoff hole for birdie not just for his first PGA Tour win, but his first professional victory of any kind. Can he make it? The answer is an emphatic "yes". Despite that pressure, he rolls the ball in. Kevin Yu is a PGA tour winner!
Kevin Yu On The Brink Of Victory
Kevin Yu can really put the pressure on here with his second shot from the fairway. He does just that, landing his ball a couple of feet from the hole. How will Hossler respond? He was looking for relief but wasn't granted it, so let's see how he gets on from a trickier position the wrong side of a cart path...
With 141 yards to the hole, he leaves it in the greenside bunker. Advantage, indisputably, to Yu.
We're Up And Running In The Playoff
We're back at the 18th for the first of a sudden-death playoff between Beau Hossler and Kevin Yu, who is the first to go. His tee shot on the 487 par-4 hole is nicely on the fairway. Hossler landed behind a tree at the 18th a few minutes earlier (before making par). This time, he's on the left side of a cart path as fans duck out of the way! Thankfully for Hossler, no trees this time...
Playoff On The Way
Beau Hossler and Kevin Yu are heading back to the 18th for a sudden-death playoff. If they're still level after the first extra hole, it's back to the 18th for a second go. If that doesn't separate them, they head to the 10th, then the 10th again if needs be.
We're Heading To A Playoff Between Hossler And Yu!
We're looking at a three-way playoff if Hossler and Mitchell make par. Mitchell's up first and it's agony as his putt rolls wide to drop him back to -22. That leaves Hossler needing to make par to go into a playoff with Kevin Yu. He's 3ft 10in away and makes no mistake.
For poor Keith Mitchell, the five-year wait for a second PGA Tour win continues.
Not Quite For Mitchell!
Beau Hossler has played one of the shots of the day on the 18th to remain in contention. After an awful tee shot and a layup for his second, his third shot leaves him 18 or so inches from the hole. He'll likely make par but can Keith Mitchell claim a birdie to win the event outright? He has about 35 feet to go...
Mitchell's effort rolls agonzingly wide!
Damage Limitation For Hossler
While Beau Hossler and his caddie work out what to do about his second shot with his ball behind a tree, Mitchell takes his approach shot and lands on the green to give him a look at a birdie. What can Beau do here to stay in contention? Remember, he and Mitchell are tied for the lead, along with Kevin Yu, who's back in the clubhouse...
Hossler punches out onto the fairway and it's advantage Mitchell (and Yu).
Agony For Hossler Off The 18th Tee
Just when Beau Hossler dragged himself level at the top of the leaderboard, his tee shot on the 18th has let him down, leaving his ball behind a tree to the left of the fairway. No such dramas for Mitchell, who finds the fairway. Kevin Yu, who is also tied for the lead, is back in the clubhouse at -23.
A Share Of The Lead For Mitchell, Hossler And Yu!
Hossler makes his birdie putt on the 17th to tie the lead with Mitchell. Can Mitchell do the same from 16 feet to immediately regain his one-shot lead? He can't. His effort drifts left and the two head to the final hole locked on -23. Now Kevin Yu moves to -23 on the 18th to leave a three-way share of the lead!
Nice Recovery From Mitchell
It's over five years since Mitchell's one and only PGA Tour win so far and there's a sense that his second shot at the 17th is pivotal with a one-shot lead over Lucas Glover and Beau Hossler. Mitchell's tee shot landed left 112 yards from the hole and his second shot on the par-4 is nice enough. Mitchell lands his ball safely on the green to leave a half-chance of a birdie.
Tricky Off The Tee For Mitchell
Another error for Keith Mitchell off the tee, this time on the par-4 17th, where he has again drifted left and landed inches from a pathway. He laid up on the 16th before saving par. How will he tackle his latest tricky situation?
Mitchell Retains One-Shot Advantage
Beau Hossler has another birdie chance at the 16th, but it's a long one. His effort is directed beautifully but stops a few inches short of the hole. He'll stay one behind as Mitchell makes par on the 16th to retain a one-shot advantage. Lucas Glover birdies the last to finish on -22, just one behind Mitchell and heading back to the clubhouse wondering if he might yet get another chance.
Top-Notch From Lucas Glover
Lucas Glover is also in the mix and he's just given himself a wonderful chance of a birdie with a brilliant approach shot the 18th that landed a couple of feet from the hole. He could move within one of the lead very soon.
Keith Mitchell then played an equally impressive third on the par-4 16th to all but guarantee a par after a tricky start to the hole.
@Lucas_Glover_ birdies the last to move to T2 @Sanderson_Champ.
Easy Does It For Mitchell
Mitchell has a tough second shot at the 16th having come close to the trees with a wayward tee shot. He was 187 yards from the hole and he's taken the safe option after discussion with his caddie - just get it back into onto the fairway and take it from there.
All Happening On The 16th
On the tee at 16, Hossler finds the fairway right before Kevin Yu fails to take his chance to join Mitchell at the top of the leaderboard with a missed birdie putt on the 16th green. And are the nerves kicking in for Keith Mitchell? His tee shot on the 16th drifts left but it doesn't seem too damaging. Cauley, meanwhile, has bogeyed the 16th to leave him three off the lead.
Birdie Chances Go Begging
Beau Hossler is one behind Mitchell, but his birdie putt on the 15th went agonizingly wide of the hole to leave him stuck on -22. Now it's Mitchell's turn with a birdie putt of his own. It falls millimeters short of what would have given him a two-shot advantage with three to play. He'll have to settle for one.
Bud Cauley In The Hunt For Special Win
One of the players chasing Mitchell is Bud Cauley. A win here would surely be very meaningful indeed for the American. Not only would it be his maiden win on the PGA Tour but this is his first season back on it since 2020.
He needed to take an extended time away from the game after complications arising from a car accident he was involved in in 2018. He's two off the lead with three to play.
Keith Mitchell Edging Towards Glory
We're heading into the final few holes at the Country Club of Jackson, where Keith Mitchell is closing in on his first PGA Tour win since the 2019 Honda Classic. He leads by one over Beau Hossler and Kevin Yu.