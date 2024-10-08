Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The PGA Tour heads to Utah for the first time since 1963 with a brand-new event, the Black Desert Championship as the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the season continues.

The event is also being held at a new course, the Black Desert Resort, whose front nine only opened in November 2022, with the back nine opening in May 2023.

There, players will find wide fairways and water on just two of the holes. However, the feature that makes it unique to other courses is that it is set in a lava field.

The tournament offers a purse of $7.5m and the winner will claim prize money of $1.35m, with the runner-up banking $817,500. Overall, every player finishing in the top 19 is set to earn a six-figure sum.

As usual, during the FedEx Cup Fall events, players are competing for places in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings after its eight events have concluded which will secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season.

For those who have already confirmed their cards, there is the Aon Next 10 - the top 10 players on the FedExCup Points List who are not yet eligible for the signature events. At the end of the FedEx Fall, those players will gain spots in the lucrative 2025 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Below is the prize money payout for the Black Desert Championship in Utah.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,350,000 2nd $817,500 3rd $517,500 4th $367,500 5th $307,500 6th $271,875 7th $253,125 8th $234,375 9th $219,375 10th $204,375 11th $189,375 12th $174,375 13th $159,375 14th $144,375 15th $136,875 16th $129,375 17th $121,875 18th $114,375 19th $106,875 20th $99,375 21st $91,875 22nd $84,375 23rd $78,375 24th $72,375 25th $66,375 26th $60,375 27th $58,125 28th $55,875 29th $53,625 30th $51,375 31st $49,125 32nd $46,875 33rd $44,625 34th $42,750 35th $40,875 36th $39,000 37th $37,125 38th $35,625 39th $34,125 40th $32,625 41st $31,125 42nd $29,625 43rd $28,125 44th $26,625 45th $25,125 46th $23,625 47th $22,125 48th $20,925 49th $19,875 50th $19,275 51st $18,825 52nd $18,375 53rd $18,075 54th $17,775 55th $17,625 56th $17,475 57th $17,325 58th $17,175 59th $17,025 60th $16,875 61st $16,725 62nd $16,575 63rd $16,425 64th $16,275 65th $16,125

Who Are The Star Names In The Black Desert Championship Prize?

Lucas Glover finished T3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.41 Chris Kirk, who is looking for his seventh PGA Tour win and the first since taking the honors at The Sentry in January.

Lucas Glover was in the reckoning for victory into the back nine of the final round of last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship before eventually settling for T3 and he’ll be looking to build on that here.

Beau Hossler got even closer than Glover at the Country Club of Jackson tournament, but he was edged out by Kevin Yu in a playoff, and he’ll be hoping to put that disappointment behind him this week. Keith Mitchell, who had also been primed for victory before faltering at the 72nd hole, plays too.

There is also a place for Canadian Nick Taylor, who was a surprise omission from the Presidents Cup International Team and makes his first start since September’s Procore Championship, where he missed the cut.

Other notable names in the field include 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, Matt McCarty, who finished top of the Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his PGA Tour card and Ryo Hisatsune, who won the DP World Tour’s Open de France in 2023, which is taking place at Le Golf National this week. Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair, who are from Utah, also play.

Who Is Playing In The Black Desert Championship? The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.41 Chris Kirk, while other notable competitors include Lucas Glover, Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Nick Taylor and Beau Hossler, who lost in a playoff to Kevin Yu at the Sanderson Farms Championship.