Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
A new event on the PGA Tour sees it head to Utah for the first time since 1963 with the Black Desert Championship
The PGA Tour heads to Utah for the first time since 1963 with a brand-new event, the Black Desert Championship as the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the season continues.
The event is also being held at a new course, the Black Desert Resort, whose front nine only opened in November 2022, with the back nine opening in May 2023.
There, players will find wide fairways and water on just two of the holes. However, the feature that makes it unique to other courses is that it is set in a lava field.
The tournament offers a purse of $7.5m and the winner will claim prize money of $1.35m, with the runner-up banking $817,500. Overall, every player finishing in the top 19 is set to earn a six-figure sum.
As usual, during the FedEx Cup Fall events, players are competing for places in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings after its eight events have concluded which will secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season.
For those who have already confirmed their cards, there is the Aon Next 10 - the top 10 players on the FedExCup Points List who are not yet eligible for the signature events. At the end of the FedEx Fall, those players will gain spots in the lucrative 2025 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.
Below is the prize money payout for the Black Desert Championship in Utah.
Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,350,000
|2nd
|$817,500
|3rd
|$517,500
|4th
|$367,500
|5th
|$307,500
|6th
|$271,875
|7th
|$253,125
|8th
|$234,375
|9th
|$219,375
|10th
|$204,375
|11th
|$189,375
|12th
|$174,375
|13th
|$159,375
|14th
|$144,375
|15th
|$136,875
|16th
|$129,375
|17th
|$121,875
|18th
|$114,375
|19th
|$106,875
|20th
|$99,375
|21st
|$91,875
|22nd
|$84,375
|23rd
|$78,375
|24th
|$72,375
|25th
|$66,375
|26th
|$60,375
|27th
|$58,125
|28th
|$55,875
|29th
|$53,625
|30th
|$51,375
|31st
|$49,125
|32nd
|$46,875
|33rd
|$44,625
|34th
|$42,750
|35th
|$40,875
|36th
|$39,000
|37th
|$37,125
|38th
|$35,625
|39th
|$34,125
|40th
|$32,625
|41st
|$31,125
|42nd
|$29,625
|43rd
|$28,125
|44th
|$26,625
|45th
|$25,125
|46th
|$23,625
|47th
|$22,125
|48th
|$20,925
|49th
|$19,875
|50th
|$19,275
|51st
|$18,825
|52nd
|$18,375
|53rd
|$18,075
|54th
|$17,775
|55th
|$17,625
|56th
|$17,475
|57th
|$17,325
|58th
|$17,175
|59th
|$17,025
|60th
|$16,875
|61st
|$16,725
|62nd
|$16,575
|63rd
|$16,425
|64th
|$16,275
|65th
|$16,125
Who Are The Star Names In The Black Desert Championship Prize?
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.41 Chris Kirk, who is looking for his seventh PGA Tour win and the first since taking the honors at The Sentry in January.
Lucas Glover was in the reckoning for victory into the back nine of the final round of last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship before eventually settling for T3 and he’ll be looking to build on that here.
Beau Hossler got even closer than Glover at the Country Club of Jackson tournament, but he was edged out by Kevin Yu in a playoff, and he’ll be hoping to put that disappointment behind him this week. Keith Mitchell, who had also been primed for victory before faltering at the 72nd hole, plays too.
There is also a place for Canadian Nick Taylor, who was a surprise omission from the Presidents Cup International Team and makes his first start since September’s Procore Championship, where he missed the cut.
Other notable names in the field include 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, Matt McCarty, who finished top of the Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his PGA Tour card and Ryo Hisatsune, who won the DP World Tour’s Open de France in 2023, which is taking place at Le Golf National this week. Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair, who are from Utah, also play.
Who Is Playing In The Black Desert Championship?
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.41 Chris Kirk, while other notable competitors include Lucas Glover, Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Nick Taylor and Beau Hossler, who lost in a playoff to Kevin Yu at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Black Desert Championship?
The tournament offers a purse of $7.5m and the winner will claim prize money of $1.35m, with the runner-up banking $817,500. The purse is over $4m larger than the $3.25m available at another high-profile event this week, the DP World Tour’s Open de France.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
