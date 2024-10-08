Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

A new event on the PGA Tour sees it head to Utah for the first time since 1963 with the Black Desert Championship

Chris Kirk takes a shot at the BMW Championship
Chris Kirk is the highest-ranked player in the field
The PGA Tour heads to Utah for the first time since 1963 with a brand-new event, the Black Desert Championship as the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the season continues.

The event is also being held at a new course, the Black Desert Resort, whose front nine only opened in November 2022, with the back nine opening in May 2023.

There, players will find wide fairways and water on just two of the holes. However, the feature that makes it unique to other courses is that it is set in a lava field.

The tournament offers a purse of $7.5m and the winner will claim prize money of $1.35m, with the runner-up banking $817,500. Overall, every player finishing in the top 19 is set to earn a six-figure sum.

As usual, during the FedEx Cup Fall events, players are competing for places in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings after its eight events have concluded which will secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season.

For those who have already confirmed their cards, there is the Aon Next 10 - the top 10 players on the FedExCup Points List who are not yet eligible for the signature events. At the end of the FedEx Fall, those players will gain spots in the lucrative 2025 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Below is the prize money payout for the Black Desert Championship in Utah.

Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,350,000
2nd$817,500
3rd$517,500
4th$367,500
5th$307,500
6th$271,875
7th$253,125
8th$234,375
9th$219,375
10th$204,375
11th$189,375
12th$174,375
13th$159,375
14th$144,375
15th$136,875
16th$129,375
17th$121,875
18th$114,375
19th$106,875
20th$99,375
21st$91,875
22nd$84,375
23rd$78,375
24th$72,375
25th$66,375
26th$60,375
27th$58,125
28th$55,875
29th$53,625
30th$51,375
31st$49,125
32nd$46,875
33rd$44,625
34th$42,750
35th$40,875
36th$39,000
37th$37,125
38th$35,625
39th$34,125
40th$32,625
41st$31,125
42nd$29,625
43rd$28,125
44th$26,625
45th$25,125
46th$23,625
47th$22,125
48th$20,925
49th$19,875
50th$19,275
51st$18,825
52nd$18,375
53rd$18,075
54th$17,775
55th$17,625
56th$17,475
57th$17,325
58th$17,175
59th$17,025
60th$16,875
61st$16,725
62nd$16,575
63rd$16,425
64th$16,275
65th$16,125

Who Are The Star Names In The Black Desert Championship Prize?

Lucas Glover takes a shot at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Lucas Glover finished T3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.41 Chris Kirk, who is looking for his seventh PGA Tour win and the first since taking the honors at The Sentry in January.

Lucas Glover was in the reckoning for victory into the back nine of the final round of last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship before eventually settling for T3 and he’ll be looking to build on that here.

Beau Hossler got even closer than Glover at the Country Club of Jackson tournament, but he was edged out by Kevin Yu in a playoff, and he’ll be hoping to put that disappointment behind him this week. Keith Mitchell, who had also been primed for victory before faltering at the 72nd hole, plays too.

There is also a place for Canadian Nick Taylor, who was a surprise omission from the Presidents Cup International Team and makes his first start since September’s Procore Championship, where he missed the cut.

Other notable names in the field include 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, Matt McCarty, who finished top of the Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his PGA Tour card and Ryo Hisatsune, who won the DP World Tour’s Open de France in 2023, which is taking place at Le Golf National this week. Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair, who are from Utah, also play.

