How Can I Play Black Desert Resort? And How Much Is A Green Fee?
Black Desert Resort is the newest PGA Tour venue and such a stunning course is sure to attract plenty of attention. But how do you play it and how much would it cost? Here, we take a look
The PGA Tour picked a picturesque spot to return to Utah after 61 years with the stunning Black Desert Resort playing host the Black Desert Championship in the FedEx Cup Fall schedule.
Located in the arid desert of south west Utah, close to the borders of both Arizona and Nevada, the newest PGA Tour venue is carved out of the rugged landscape of black lava fields.
Throw in the gorgeous mountain views and it all adds up to Black Desert Resort being about as visually stunning as they come.
Opened in 2023, it took just a year to earn a PGA Tour event, and now being broadcast on TV it's sure to gain even more popularity - so many of you will be wondering if you can play it for yourself, and how much it will cost.
How much does it cost to play Black Desert Resort?
Also set to host an event on the LPGA Tour, Black Desert Resort was the final project of renowned architect Tom Weiskopf before his death in 2022 - with his long-time design partner Phil Smith completing the course.
The course is part of a huge 630-acre project that is still in development, with a hotel, spa, convention center and condos, along with retail and entertainment complexes.
There's an all-inclusive green fee of $250 for non guests of the resort, which seems like great value when you consider that fee also includes food and drinks for the round, with the exception of alcohol.
How can you play Black Desert Resort?
Since it's a resort course anyone can rock up and play, with tee times going online 30 days before - and a nice touch being the 15-minute intervals between tee times making for a relaxed round.
There's a superb practice range and a 36-hole practice putting area that spans two acres, all adding to the feeling of luxury the resort is trying to capture.
And along with just the $250 all-inclusive green fee, there's an option to add accommodation with a one night, one round Championship Stay and Play Package costing from $820 to $1,658.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
