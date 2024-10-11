How Can I Play Black Desert Resort? And How Much Is A Green Fee?

The PGA Tour picked a picturesque spot to return to Utah after 61 years with the stunning Black Desert Resort playing host the Black Desert Championship in the FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

Located in the arid desert of south west Utah, close to the borders of both Arizona and Nevada, the newest PGA Tour venue is carved out of the rugged landscape of black lava fields.

Throw in the gorgeous mountain views and it all adds up to Black Desert Resort being about as visually stunning as they come.

Opened in 2023, it took just a year to earn a PGA Tour event, and now being broadcast on TV it's sure to gain even more popularity - so many of you will be wondering if you can play it for yourself, and how much it will cost.

How much does it cost to play Black Desert Resort?

Also set to host an event on the LPGA Tour, Black Desert Resort was the final project of renowned architect Tom Weiskopf before his death in 2022 - with his long-time design partner Phil Smith completing the course.

The course is part of a huge 630-acre project that is still in development, with a hotel, spa, convention center and condos, along with retail and entertainment complexes.

There's an all-inclusive green fee of $250 for non guests of the resort, which seems like great value when you consider that fee also includes food and drinks for the round, with the exception of alcohol.

How can you play Black Desert Resort?

Since it's a resort course anyone can rock up and play, with tee times going online 30 days before - and a nice touch being the 15-minute intervals between tee times making for a relaxed round.

There's a superb practice range and a 36-hole practice putting area that spans two acres, all adding to the feeling of luxury the resort is trying to capture.

And along with just the $250 all-inclusive green fee, there's an option to add accommodation with a one night, one round Championship Stay and Play Package costing from $820 to $1,658.

Black Desert Resort Gallery