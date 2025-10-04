LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship may be a DP World Tour event but a look at the leaderboard shows that more than a healthy number of LIV Golfers are in the field.

In total, 16 players from the circuit are competing at the tournament, which takes place across three of Scotland’s best courses - Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course. But how were they getting on after two rounds?

Heavy rain and winds battered all three courses on Friday, but at the halfway stage, along with the rest of the field, all 16 were still involved, as there isn’t a cut until the 54-hole mark.

However, players hoping to make progress on Saturday were thwarted when play was abandoned as strong winds from Storm Amy persisted.

The hope is that play will resume on Sunday. Of the LIV Golfers preparing for its resumption, Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen is leading the way in third on 11 under, with compatriot Richard Sterne and local favorite Robert MacIntyre just one shot ahead of him.

Legion XIII player Tom McKibbin was also in an excellent position in his bid for a second DP World Tour title, tied for fourth on 10 under.

One of LIV Golf’s biggest stars is five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka. He has not had his best year and is still looking for his first victory, but he has given himself the chance of ending that record this week.

After two rounds, Koepka, who has switched the head of his trusty Nike 3-iron at the event, was tied for 15th on eight under.

Two more players who will still fancy their chances of success are Bubba Watson and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton. They ended the second round on seven under in T23.

Further down the leaderboard were four players in T43 on five under, Patrick Reed, Caleb Surratt, Thomas Pieters and David Puig.

Other notable names representing LIV Golf include Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith. Johnson believes he is returning to his best form, so much so that he is targeting a return to the US Ryder Cup team for the 2027 match at Adare Manor.

He was tied for 77th after two rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on three under. One shot behind him was Smith in T93.

Dustin Johnson will begin the third round in a tie for 77th (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LIV Golf player with the most to do after two rounds was Brendan Steele, who was T162nd on six over.

Below is the LIV Golf leaderboard after two rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.