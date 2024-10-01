Matt McCarty Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour golfer Matt McCarty via these facts regarding his life and pro career so far...
Matt McCarty is among the newest crop of PGA Tour golfers following an excellent 2024 on the course. Find out more about the American player via these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
Matt McCarty Facts
1. McCarty was born on December 11, 1997 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
2. He plays golf left-handed.
3. During his time at Desert Mountain High School, McCarty volunteered for a charity which works with homeless people.
4. As an amateur, McCarty won three times. He claimed the 2014 Arizona Junior Match Play Championship, the 2018 The Farms Invitational, and the 2018 Bayonet Amateur Championship.
5. McCarty attended Santa Clara University between 2016 and 2021, graduating in 2020 with a bachelors degree in finance before going to grad school in 2021 and majoring in marketing.
6. While at Santa Clara, he earned All West Coast Conference honors three times.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. In 2018, he carded a 10-under round of 61 during the Alister MacKenzie Invitational.
8. McCarty qualified for the 2020 US Amateur and shot an 8-over 151 during stroke play.
9. He turned professional after leaving college in 2021 and initially played on the Forme Tour - a circuit created by the PGA Tour in response to Covid for non-Canadian PGA Tour Canada members.
10. Also in 2021, McCarty won the Wyoming State Open.
A post shared by Matt McCarty (@mattmccartygolf)
A photo posted by on
11. His Major debut arrived in 2022 at the US Open, but the left-hander missed the cut at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
12. Between 2022 and 2024, McCarty played on the Korn Ferry Tour and won three times in the space of six weeks.
13. His three Korn Ferry Tour victories in 2024 made him the 13th player since 1997 to earn a PGA Tour card this way. He also topped the Korn Ferry Tour's points list in 2024.
A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour)
A photo posted by on
14. McCarty's highest-ever OWGR position is 74th.
15. His personal interests include skiing and watching movies.
16. McCarty made his regular PGA Tour debut at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Matt McCarty Bio
|Born
|December 11, 1997 - Scottsdale, Arizona
|Height
|6ft (1.83m)
|College
|Santa Clara University
|Turned Pro
|2021
|Former Tours
|Forme Tour, Korn Ferry Tour
|Current Tour
|PGA Tour
|Pro Wins
|4
|Highest OWGR
|74th
Matt McCarty Pro Wins
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|State Open
|2021 Wyoming State Open
|-22
|Korn Ferry Tour
|2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship
|-25 (three strokes)
|Korn Ferry Tour
|2024 Pinnacle Bank Championship
|-14 (one stroke)
|Korn Ferry Tour
|2024 Albertsons Boise Open
|-21 (two strokes)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
The World’s Northernmost Links-Style Golf Course Welcomes New Investment
Lofoten Links in Norway resides inside the Arctic Circle and has earned new investment from The Cabot Collection
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Much It Costs To Play All 3 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Courses
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is held on three of Scotland’s best courses – here’s how much it costs to play each
By Mike Hall Published
-
Maria Jose Marin Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Colombian Amateur Golfer
The Colombian has a string of amateur wins and has already made her LPGA Tour debut - here are 10 things to know about the University of Arkansas player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Algot Kleen Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer
Discover more about the Swedish golf prodigy via these facts about his life and budding career in college so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Aine Donegan Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Irish Amateur
Aine Donegan is building an impressive amateur career - here are 15 things to know about the rising Irish star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Julia Lopez Ramirez Facts: 14 Things To Know About The Spanish Amateur Golfer
Julia Lopez Ramirez is one of the world's most promising amateur golfers. Get to know her better with these facts...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Jasmine Suwannapura Facts: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About The Thai Golfer
Get to know LPGA Tour player Jasmine Suwannapura with these facts regarding her life and career so far
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Joe Dean Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The English Pro Golfer
Discover more about English pro golfer Joe Dean via these facts regarding his career and background to date...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Angel Hidalgo Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish Professional Golfer
Get to know DP World Tour player Angel Hidalgo better with these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Matthew Baldwin Facts: 15 Things To Know About DP World Tour Stalwart
Matthew Baldwin has been around the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour for well over a decade. Get to know more about his life and career...
By Paul Higham Published